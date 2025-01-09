ICAN resported: The V-safe data revealed over 124,000 reports of rashes; 22,000 reports of hives; 11,000 reports of blisters; 3,000 reports of eczema; 2,500 reports of psoriasis; and 1,500 reports of lesions. Some examples in the vaccine recipients’ own words:

“Severe hives. Started the morning of 1/11 went to urgent care 1/12 at 3am. Raised and red hives. Started on thighs and arms. Eventually covered 90% of my body.”

“Bullous lesions on hands. Slow healing process. Had a biopsy of one of the lesions.”

“6 silver dollar sized psoriasis like patches on my chest and ive [sic] never had any skin issues in my life”

“Had very unusual rapid growing lesion, biopsy done 1/15/21. Suspecting autoimmune process. Requires topical and systemic pain meds.”

“Painful blisters on my hands, feet, wrists and elbows as well as in my nostril.”

“Ulcers on roof of mouth and down throat (not something that has ever happened to me before)”