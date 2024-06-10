UK JUNE 10: The People’s Vaccine Inquiry on X:

Bringing together experts called to give evidence in Covid Inquiry Vaccine Module The Independent Inquiry has postponed the vaccine module until 2025

The public deserves to be kept up-to-date with the evidence NOW, not in 2025

The Daily Sceptic: There was consternation among many when Baroness Hallett’s team announced in January 2024 that Module 4 (Vaccines and Therapeutics) of the COVID-19 Public Inquiry, due to be held in July 2024, was inexplicably being postponed until January 2025, after the General Election. In addition, in the recent Module 4 preliminary hearing on May 22nd (which can be viewed here and here) there was an update on the scope of the module, clarifying that there would be no investigation into the efficacy of the Covid vaccines and that a detailed investigation of safety concerns regarding specific vaccines was not within the scope of the inquiry. The new Module 4 dates are January 14th-30th 2025 – a total of 13 working days.

In response to the news of the postponement, several expert groups who had been invited to submit witness statements to the COVID-19 Public Inquiry Module 4 (under a Rule 9 request from the inquiry solicitors), and others with relevant expertise, took matters into their own hands and decided to convene a People’s Vaccine Inquiry, to be launched as soon as possible and before any General Election.

Having already personally written and submitted a 50-page, fully referenced witness statement to the Covid Inquiry Module 4, documenting the work of the U.K. Medical Freedom Alliance since 2020 in challenging unethical Covid vaccine policies and highlighting the multiple ethical violations of the Covid vaccine rollout and serious safety concerns, I was delighted to be involved in the People’s Vaccine Inquiry. I was keen to get this and other important evidence into the public domain under one umbrella, to educate and inform the public and healthcare professionals.

The professionals who have taken part in the People’s Vaccine Inquiry believe it is in the public interest to urgently facilitate access to expert opinion and relevant clinical observations to allow informed consent and protect patient safety. The main groups and spokesmen involved in the People’s Vaccine Inquiry are:

The participants have all submitted fully referenced witness statements to The People’s Inquiry and have recorded short video presentations to summarise the key points they have made in their statements. The central message of the People’s Vaccine Inquiry is that the Covid vaccines are neither safe nor effective, and serious harm has resulted from the unwise, rushed rollout of an inadequately tested new technology. There was also a failure of public health to ensure the public had a full picture of the potential known and unknown risks of the Covid vaccines to enable informed consent, and the insufficiently tested Covid vaccines were rolled out in a way that violated fundamental principles of medical ethics.

The People’s Vaccine Inquiry website is launched today, where you can read up-to-date, detailed and fully referenced statements from experts from the medical and scientific fields on many aspects of the Covid Vaccines, including; safety, efficacy, ethical violations, clinical observations from doctors of vaccine injuries in their patients, and the psychological and marketing techniques used by public health bodies to nudge people into accepting vaccines they may not have wanted or needed. The short video presentations contain evidence and data that have been heavily censored in the mainstream media, but which is in the public domain.

We are asking the public to get involved with several calls to action on the website. Firstly, please follow us on X (@PVI_2024) for important news and updates and retweet our material. Secondly, we are asking members of the public to send a letter to their GP using a template we have prepared to inform him or her of The People’s Vaccine Inquiry and raise awareness of this important public health resource. We are also asking doctors, other healthcare professionals and the public to sign the medical ethics-based Hope Accord, calling for an immediate suspension of the Covid mRNA vaccine rollout, a full investigation into the harms caused, and immediate recognition and support for those who have been harmed by the vaccines.

The People’s Inquiry is leading the way and we have been encouraged by several previously pro-vaccine public figures who have recently acknowledged that the Covid vaccines were not as safe or effective as previously claimed. These include Robert Redfield, the former CDC Director who oversaw the beginning of the Covid vaccine rollout in the U.S. In this interview with Chris Cuomo last week he made a number of startling admissions, including that there has been a lack of transparency from public health leaders and the pharmaceutical industry; that the shift from vaccination being focused on the vulnerable to covering everyone was driven by the “huge influence” of the pharmaceutical industry; that there are serious side-effects from the vaccines and he has seen many of his patient’s lives “turned upside down” as a result of vaccine damage; that up to two thirds of his Covid infected patients were vaccinated; and that the spike protein is immune-toxic but we do not know how much spike protein a vaccinated person will make or for how long. This public health scandal can no longer be ignored, the tide is turning, and the truth is coming out.

Endorsing the People’s Vaccine Inquiry, Professor Paul Goddard said:

Doctors against vaccination have been struck off or suspended when they have spoken out or refused to take part in the vaccination programme whilst those in favour have received vitriol online. That is not how science can progress. Pfizer wanted the data on reactions to be kept secret for many decades. If the vaccines cannot be tested, they are not science, they are simply untested and potentially dangerous technology. This statement from concerned healthcare staff shows the bravery and deep compassion of the people taking part. They are in danger of losing their employment and damaging their futures but still they feel obliged to register their concern. Read on but do so with an open mind and please ignore the propaganda fed to you by the Government.

Get to know more and help inform others:

Covid vaccines associated with a huge rise in illness and deaths.

The lack of post-mortems (autopsies) being done

The lack of transparent data

No protection from the vaccines when there’s a new variant

Excess deaths observed around the world

DNA and SV40 contamination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the risk of cancer

Sonia Elijah interview with Dr. Claire Craig about the Peoples Vaccine Inquiry in England: Unveiling Hidden Harms & Censored Facts

Gene deletion patents and other encodings Covid injections and PCR test gene deletion Patientmakt PatientCV · June 9, 2024 Dr. Aryiana Love has been reporting on the gene deletion patents of the Covid injections. She has also explained these gene deleting functions can be coveruped by being labelled as antibodies. I am going to collect several of her findings here for you and have added other quotes for reflection. As I know from her texts they seem to concern human injectio… Read full story