The Childrens Health Defense reported: UK’s vaccine advisory committee won’t recommend pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine in 2025-2026. Researchers presented evidence COVID-19 poses very low risk to pregnant women and their infants and the vaccines provide minimal benefit.

The only way to increase the price at which vaccines were considered cost-effective would be if they could show the vaccine averted neonatal deaths from COVID-19 or posed a greater threat to infants. There is no existing data to support this, they said.

They concluded that COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women becomes cost-effective only if the cost of procuring and administering the vaccines could be kept between 10.07 and 13.19 pounds ($12.74-$16.69) per shot. They considered it “very unlikely” that this would be feasible.

The researchers presented evidence showing that COVID-19 posed a very low risk to pregnant women and their infants and that the vaccines provided minimal benefit.

The committee’s new recommendation — which must be ratified at the next meeting — followed presentations by researchers on COVID-19 epidemiology and cost-effectiveness.

The UK Health Security Agency presented epidemiological data to the committee, showing there were no COVID-19-related ICU (intensive care unit) admissions or deaths among pregnant women in any trimester or their infants in the U.K. between October 2022 and December 2023.

In their evaluation of the “number needed to vaccinate,” a commonly used measure of vaccine effectiveness, the researchers estimated that 300,000 pregnant women would need to be vaccinated to prevent one serious hospitalization for COVID-19 during pregnancy, as such cases are rare. Similar results were observed for infants’ hospitalization.

The researchers estimated that just over 13,000 pregnant women would need to be vaccinated to prevent one serious hospital admission for an infant under age 3 months. To prevent one infant death, between 380,000 and 1.5 million pregnant women would need to be vaccinated.

They said the latter number was difficult to calculate with certainty, given the difficulty in attributing any infant deaths at all to COVID-19. They also said it was difficult to attribute any infant hospitalizations to COVID-19 — and that current data likely overestimated COVID-19 hospitalization among infants — because hospitalized infants typically had other coexisting infections.

Researchers from the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, and the Department of Health and Social Care presented modeled data on cost-effectiveness.

The U.K. will continue to use a “bespoke, non-standard cost-effectiveness assessment” through the spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination campaign because they still have stockpiled vaccines available.

However, from fall 2025 on health officials will use JCVI’s standard cost-effectiveness model, which factors in costs for vaccine procurement, along with outcomes such as maternal or infant hospitalizations, ICU admissions and preterm birth or infant death.

Within that framework, the vaccines are not cost-effective for pregnant women and their babies, the committee concluded.

The committee agreed that starting in fall 2025 and spring 2026, only adults 75 and older, care home residents and immunosuppressed people over 6 months will be eligible for the vaccine.