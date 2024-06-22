In an interview on Resistance GB, Andrew Bridgen spells out the UK government is not taking action against child trafficking and the organ harvesting of these children. The children are used sexually for 3 years and then organ harvested. He has notified the government but nobody is doing anything.
Interview with Andrew Bridgen:
