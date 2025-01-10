Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher has shown three grounds for withdrawal of the Covid vaccines and also given a list of scientific references to back this claim.

1. DNA Contamination - Multiple independent studies worldwide have repeatedly confirmed the presence of DNA contamination in vaccine vials across various brands and batches.

2. Negative Efficacy - Five studies establish that 'vaccinated' individuals ultimately face a higher risk of infection compared to those who are not.

3. Excess Mortality - Twelve studies and VAERS have demonstrated that the 'vaccines' increase risk of death and have contributed to excess mortality worldwide.

The evidence is overwhelming—any one of these three grounds should demand immediate market withdrawal of the COVID-19 injections.

DNA CONTAMINATION SOURCES:

1. McKernan, Kevin, Yvonne Helbert, Liam T. Kane, and Stephen McLaughlin. 2023. “Sequencing of Bivalent Moderna and Pfizer Mrna Vaccines Reveals Nanogram to Microgram Quantities of Expression Vector Dsdna Per Dose.” OSF Preprints. April 10. doi:10.31219/osf.io/b9t7m.

2. Anandamide. Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2. Substack. Published February 25, 2024. Accessed December 4, 2024.

3. Anandamide. Fluorometry Deep Dive. Substack. Published November 25, 2023. Accessed December 4, 2024.

4. Isn’t Nitta’s qPCR calibration curve off by a factor of 1,000? Institute of Medical Statistics and Information Communication. Published June 16, 2023. Accessed December 4, 2024. https://medicalstats.net/med/dna-stdcurves-20230616.html

5. Phillip Buckhaults - Pfizer vaccine contains pieces of the DNA plasmid. X (formerly Twitter). Published 2024. Accessed December 4, 2024. Reference on X.

6. Phillip Buckhaults - Plasmid DNA copy number quantification. protocols, reagents, and a thread of new results. X (formerly Twitter). Published 2024. Accessed December 4, 2024. Reference on X.

7. König B, Kirchner JO. Methodological Considerations Regarding the Quantification of DNA Impurities in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Comirnaty®. Methods and Protocols. 2024; 7(3):41. Doi: 10.3390/mps7030041

8. Speicher, David J., Jessica Rose, L. M. Gutschi, David M. Wiseman, PhD, and Kevin McKernan. 2023. “DNA Fragments Detected in Monovalent and Bivalent Pfizer/biontech and Moderna Modrna COVID-19 Vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory Dose Response Relationship with Serious Adverse Events.” OSF Preprints. October 19. doi:10.31219/osf.io/mjc97

9. Australian DNA CONTAMINATION Confirmed .. in Australian vials of Pfizer and Moderna .. NOT safe for Humans. Published June 6, 2024. Accessed December 4, 2024.

10. Didier Raoult. Confirmation of the presence of vaccine DNA in the Pfizer anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 2024. HAL.

11. Kämmerer U, Schulz V, Steger K. BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Dec 03; v5.2019-2024

12. Wang TJ, Kim A, Kim K. A rapid detection method of replication-competent plasmid DNA from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for quality control. J High Sch Sci.2024;8(4):427-439

More can be said about DNA contamination and I recommend you read the information given from the Swedish debate from this Patientmakt post. Government officials are in public denial.

NEGATIVE EFFICACY SOURCES:

1. Eythorsson E, Runolfsdottir HL, Ingvarsson RF, Sigurdsson MI, Palsson R. Rate of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection During an Omicron Wave in Iceland. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(8):e2225320. Published 2022 Aug 1. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.25320

2. Chemaitelly H, Ayoub HH, AlMukdad S, et al. Duration of mRNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants in Qatar. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):3082. Published 2022 Jun 2. doi:10.1038/s41467-022-30895-3

3. Shrestha NK, Burke PC, Nowacki AS, Simon JF, Hagen A, Gordon SM. Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2023;10(6):ofad209. Published 2023 Apr 19. doi:10.1093/ofid/ofad209

4. Feldstein LR, Ruffin J, Wiegand R, et al. Protection from COVID-19 vaccination and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection among children aged 6 months - 4 years, United States, September 2022-April 2023. J Pediatric Infect Dis Soc. Published online December 5, 2024. doi:10.1093/jpids/piae121

5. Nakatani E, Morioka H, Kikuchi T, et al. (December 13, 2024) Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Cureus 16(12): e75652. doi:10.7759/cureus.75652

EXCESS MORTALITY SOURCES:

1. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports. OpenVAERS. Published September 6, 2024.

2. Hulscher N, Alexander P E., Amerling R, et al. A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Nov 17; v5.2019-2024

3. Rancourt DG, Baudin M, Hickey J, et al. COVID-19 Vaccine Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere. Journal of Research and Applied Medicine. 2023. doi: 10.55634/2.2.10

4. Mostert S, Hoogland M, Huibers M, et al. Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022: BMJ Public Health 2024;2:e000282. doi: 10.1136/bmjph-2023-000282

5. Skidmore M. COVID-19 Illness and Vaccination Experiences in Social Circles Affect COVID-19 Vaccination Decisions. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2023 Oct 02; v4.2019-2024

6. Pantazatos S, Seligmann H. COVID vaccination and age-stratified all-cause mortality risk. Research Gate 2021 Oct 26. Epub Oct 26. DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.28257.43366

7. Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington. J Emerg Med OA, 2(1), 01-11. doi: 10.33140/JEMOA.02.01.12

8. Aarstad J, Kvitastein OA. Is There a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality? Asian Pac. J. Health Sci., 2023;10(1):25-31. doi:10.21276/apjhs.2023.10.1.6

9. Alessandria M, Malatesta GM, Berrino F, Donzelli A. A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province. Microorganisms. 2024;12(7):1343. Published 2024 Jun 30. doi:10.3390/microorganisms12071343

10. Lataster R. European Excess Mortality Correlates with COVID-19 Vaccination into 2024. Bulgarian Medicine. vol. 13 no. 2/2023.

11. Allen DE. The correlation between Australian excess deaths by state and booster vaccinations. Med Res Arch. 2024;12(7). doi:10.18103/mra.v12i7.5485

12. Kuhbandner C, Reitzner M. Differential increases in excess mortality in the German federal states during the COVID-19 pandemic. ResearchGate. 2024. doi:10.13140/RG.2.2.13098.18880

13. Rodrigues NCP, Andrade MK de N. Evaluation of post-COVID mortality risk in cases classified as severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil: a longitudinal study for medium and long term. Front Med (Lausanne). 2024;11. doi:10.3389/fmed.2024.1495428

Previous reminder from the McCullough Foundation: