Traditional Chinese Medicine has functional holistic herbal remedies against influensa and Covid-19.

Thailand Medical News reported on a study of the Rujin Jiedu Decoction herbal protocol that works against influensa (can also be used against Covid-19).

The Rujin Jiedu Decoction (RJDD) protocol works holistically by reducing the viral load and inflammation, enhances gut health, gets phlem away and protects the lungs. Reduces cytokines that helps against cytokine storm and at the same time helps with anti-inflamatory cytokines giving a balaced protection.

More clinical studies are needed to see if this protocol also works against the birdflu. Thailand Medical News will be reporting if such studies are done and what the results show.

The Rujin Jiedu Decoction (RJDD) protocol:

Rhizoma Cuptidis - anti inflammatory. anti bacterial

Radix Scutellariae - reduces fever and inflammation

Cortex Phellodendri - fights infection and reduces inflammation

Fructus Gardeniae - detoxifies and clears the heat

Radix Glycyrrihizae - harmonizes the formula and reduces toxicity

The study found that RJJDD treatment improved lung structure and reduced inflammatory cell infiltration. RJJDD treatments showed reduced lung damage, improved integrity of the alveolar structure & decreased inflammatory responses. Thailand Medical News

Traditional Medicine Research reported on study done of the Huanglian Jiedu Decoction in treating Covid-19.

“Conclusion: The “multi-component-multi-targets-multi-pathway” synergy of HLJD, which binds to SARS-CoV-2 3CL hydrolase, Spike glycoprotein and ACE2, can act on targets Heat Shock Protein 90 Alpha Family Class A Member 1, Adrenoceptor Beta 2, Checkpoint Kinase 1, Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma and Mitogen-activated protein kinase 14 to regulate multiple signal pathways, and it may have a therapeutic effect on COVID-19.”

Huanglian Jiedu Decoction (HLJDD):

Rhizoma Coptidis

Radix Scutellariae

Cortex Phellodendri

Fructus Gardeniae