Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackThe elites, genetic pathways, history, sacrifice and symbolism by Dr. Lee MerrittCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe elites, genetic pathways, history, sacrifice and symbolism by Dr. Lee MerrittPatientmakt PatientCVNov 10, 20243Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackThe elites, genetic pathways, history, sacrifice and symbolism by Dr. Lee MerrittCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareWatch this presentation by Dr. Lee Merritt on the Dr. Ardis Show (rumble). 3Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackThe elites, genetic pathways, history, sacrifice and symbolism by Dr. Lee MerrittCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3SharePreviousNext