The more they try to hide the more one knows they cannot be trusted.

The Biden government is seeking an 18-month delay in releasing COVID-19 vaccine safety data, pushing potential disclosure until at least 2026. This regime claims an influx of pandemic-related information requests is overwhelming the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that releasing vaccine records requires extensive staff training and onboarding, which could take up to two years.

America First Legal and Just the News are suing the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for data on Covid vaccine reactions “kept in a back-end, nonpublic system.” This is separate from the public Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“They’re going to continue to cover up the real damage being done by… what I would consider now very dangerous, very suspect mRNA vaccines,” commented Senator Ron Johnson.

The National Pulse (article in full): Biden Seeks to Delay COVID Vaccine Safety Data Release Until 2026.