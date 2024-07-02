The Canadian Independent: Tanja Benton, a former Bio Statistical Research Scientist at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST), filed a lawsuit against the company alleging unlawful termination based on religious discrimination in May 2022. Benton, who worked at BCBST for over 14 years, claimed she was wrongfully terminated after refusing to comply with the company's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, citing her sincere religious beliefs.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, outlines Benton's request for a religious exemption due to her belief that COVID-19 vaccines are derived from aborted fetal cell lines, which contradicts her religious stance on abortion. Despite performing her duties remotely for 19 months during the pandemic without issue, BCBST denied her request and subsequently terminated her employment.

Benton's lawsuit argued that BCBST failed to accommodate her religious beliefs reasonably and did not assist her in finding alternative positions within the company that were not subject to the vaccine mandate. She alleges that the company's "Safe Harbor" period, which gave her 30 days to find another role, was ineffective as BCBST extended the vaccine mandate to all positions shortly thereafter.

The lawsuit sought back pay, damages for emotional distress, reinstatement or front pay in lieu of reinstatement, punitive damages, and attorney fees. Benton also demanded a jury trial for her claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Tennessee Human Rights Act.

In a recent ruling, Judge Atchley and Magistrate Judge Lee presided over the trial. The jury found that Benton's refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination was based on a sincerely held religious belief. The parties stipulated that the remaining elements of Benton's claims were met, and the jury was instructed accordingly.

The jury further determined that BCBST did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that it had offered a reasonable accommodation to Benton or that it could not reasonably accommodate her religious beliefs without undue hardship.

The jury awarded Benton a total of $687,240.00 in damages, comprising $177,240.00 in back pay, $10,000.00 in compensatory damages, and $500,000.00 in punitive damages.