Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
Jul 2, 2024

Excellent news! Thank you for this news! And good for her win!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture