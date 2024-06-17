Will everyone who has taken the 'covid vaccine' die prematurely? No, they won't. No one knows how many people will die.

Some factors affecting the mortality of the genetic "covid" vaccines:

* Probably highest mortality if the contents of the individual 'vaccine' injections were intact, to a large extent the different batches of vaccine lots have been destroyed during manufacturing, transport and distribution.

* Probably different toxicity for different vaccine lots.

* Probably higher risk the more doses.

* Probably higher risk for those who got symptoms, and the severity of symptoms may also come into play.

* Finally, there is treatment for vaccine injury, and it is a treatment that is constantly evolving. The Doctors Appeal