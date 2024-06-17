In Sweden during Covid the Public Health Authority took over the management of the mainstream media. It violates swedish law on free speech and press ethics.

Max Lundqvist has written more on the phenomenon and the consequences:

The information war

There is a political propaganda war going on, both within established mass media and on social media platforms.

Psyops expert Christer Janson, press manager. Press photo: Public Health Agency

The Public Health Agency had until October 2022 an expert in psychological warfare, Christer Janson , as press manager. Janson is educated in the military and at MSB. In the newspaper Dagens Media, Jansson has expressed his satisfaction with how the Swedish press acted during the pandemic, quote: "We have together changed society without coercive means" , he says. A quote with many nuances.

In social media, online trolls and shills act with a single purpose: to beat down critics of the laid out propaganda agenda. They are easily recognizable by their short one-liners and their bombardment of ash-tanning smiley -guys with which they employ factual arguments from critics and the opposition.

On the Uppsala City Theatre's Facebook page, there were many trolls under the theater director's post about Turpin's speech. If you have not met these trolls before, it can be easy to feel threatened, and also to become afraid and insecure. That is the point of psychological warfare .

The cultural sector was subjected to well-targeted lobbying before the introduction of vaccine passports in 2021. The extremists wanted to normalize a displacement of human rights. On Facebook there was, among other things, a group called "Open the salons". Here the worried and unemployed stage artists were captured by the lobbyist extremists. They were taught that the jobs will come back - the theaters will open again - only if you accept vaccine passes.

The Council of Europe, which with its resolution 7.3.1 determined that vaccine passports are a violation of human rights, was silenced when the agenda was laid out. It is the same culture of silence that politicians and mass media practice regarding the origin of the "virus". We should be afraid of bats, cows and birds, not bioweapons from the biolab's gain-of-function research.

