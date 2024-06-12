The second criminal investigation on Modernas Covid 19 mRNA injection will be happening in Sweden. The case is defined as death of another. It is about 13 year old Nicholas Sundgren that died of heart complications of the Moderna injection.

Nicholas was born with heart defects and health care did not provide Nicholas parents with the correct information of the heightened risk of myocarditis or pericaritis of the Covid mRNA injection technology they should have been informed about with regards to Nicholas medical condition. To be honest it does not seem like anybody in Sweden at all got or is yet getting individualized informed consent. Or information that the protection rate from the Covid mRNA injections is below 1 % (pharma companies own studies show this).

Not a single patient organisation in Sweden has information on informed consent, age related infection fatality rate, or properly updated information on the Covid injections.

The Swedish Doctors Appeal had two pdf on informed consent (in swedish and in english) and the Covid injections in a generalised manner on their first homepage (have aksed them to put them up again on their new webpage). I doubt these pdf were ever given to the public in healthcare. I also doubt anybody in healthcare was given the IFR (infection fatality rate) for different ages either to be more sure of what Covid actually was about.

Sars-Cov-2 IFR 0.0003% 0 - 19 years.

Aftonbladet report Nicholas parents got a notice for covid vaccination from the same hospital that had saved Nicholas when he was younger. They did not think to consider anything could go wrong. Nicholas died only 13 years old two months after his Moderna injection. Two days after Nicholas died of the Moderna injection was stopped for use in Nicholas age group due to the risks of heartinflammations.

The Swedish medical journal Läkartidningen previously reported the need for childrens to be covid vaccinated was overrated and unnecessary. Fatality rate of Sars-Cov-2 is practically nonexistent in children.

“There is a big difference between vaccinating a 70-year-old and a 12-year-old, whose immunological and neurological systems are still developing. This makes children potentially more vulnerable and susceptible to side effects than adults. All known and unknown risks must be weighed against the benefit of vaccination, and for us it is incomprehensible that they could end up advocating mass vaccination against covid-19 in healthy children.”

The article in Läkartidningen also gives a reminder on Pandemrix and Dengvaxia:

“Under no circumstances must we repeat the tragedies linked to vaccines in recent decades. Pandemrix against swine flu caused narcolepsy in at least 350 Swedish children [9]. Dengvaxia, a dengue fever vaccine, was introduced like the covid-19 vaccines before trials were completed. 19 children died of what was judged to be ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) before the vaccinations were stopped [10].”

Previously on Patientmakt / PatientCV:

Dr. Peter McCullough warns genetherapy injections can cause serious health risks and even death 5 - 15 years after having taken mRNA injections.

He is referencing a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Dr. McCullough urges governments to do follow ups on the health status of the mRNA injected.

“On page 4, the FDA document states:

“The Agency advised sponsors to observe subjects for delayed adverse events for as long as 15 years following exposure to the investigational GT product, specifying that the LTFU observation should include a minimum of five years of annual examinations, followed by ten years of annual queries of study subjects, either in person or by questionnaire.”

I am finding as a Cardiac Surgeon and Researcher that there are more than 20% mRNA vaccinated people who have developed silent Myocarditis which can kill them without knowing and also silent cancers are growing faster in people. Government needs to provide free testing to all who are injected with mRNA experimental vaccines. @nycliusa, X

Reminder: The Swedish Doctors Appeal published information relating to japanese research on heart inflammation due to the Covid “vaccines” in october 2023.

Those who received two doses of Pfizer's or Moderna's mRNA vaccine against covid-19 but lack symptoms of heart muscle inflammation have significantly higher levels of the glucose-like substance FDG in the heart, which indicates heart inflammation, according to a recently published Japanese study. This is a sensation, and a most tragic one. It is thus not only those who have been diagnosed with myocarditis that have cardiac effects. Several other studies indicate that these inflammatory conditions are more serious after covid vaccination than ordinary myocarditis. Illness and death from these poisons is thus likely to continue for several decades and for millions of people. The study was published on September 19, so we consider it reasonable to question whether the members of the Nobel Prize Committee are really literate, since after the publication of these devastating findings, they awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine to the two scientists who made it possible to inject the deadly covid vaccines into humans. This is perhaps an even bigger scandal than when the Nobel Prize was awarded in 1949 to the man who invented lobotomy as a treatment method.

The japanes study The Swedish Doctors Appeal are refering to: Assessment of Myocardial 18F-FDG Uptake at PET/CT in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated and Nonvaccinated Patients

Study: COVID mRNA gene therapy "vaccines" have a 223 times higher risk of myocarditis than the average of all vaccines combined for the past 30 years. Strongly associated with children and young adults/young males.

Study: Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis