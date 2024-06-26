Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) examining over 99 million showed alarming numbers of excess deaths due to neurological complications of the Covid 19 “vaccines” in young people.

The study, “Trends in death rates from Neurological diseases in the US for all ages and detailed analysis for 15-44”, distinguishes between deaths where neurological conditions were the underlying cause (UC) and instances where these diseases were listed among multiple causes (MC) on death certificates.

They then compared death rates against a baseline to identify excess deaths.

Key findings from the study include:

A notable rise in excess mortality from neurological diseases was reported as the underlying cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 44, with increases of 4.4% in 2020, 10.0% in 2021, 9.9% in 2022, and 8.1% in 2023.

Excess deaths from neurological conditions as part of multiple causes tracked overall mortality rises and were significant even after removing deaths where COVID-19 was also reported.

The study points to an increased risk of developing severe neurological conditions following Covid mRNA injections.

The scientists are urging governments to make sweeping changes in public health policy to cope with the surge.

SlayNews: Scientists Raise Alarm over Surging Neurological Deaths Among Young People

In this analysis there is info on what one of the proteins in the Covid mRNA injections can do to the brain in terms of brain damage.