A short notice from Interest of Justice on Costa Rica. They will be having a hearing on their Sue the WHO case. They question the PCR tests and the experimental covid injections. There will to start be an information hearing with the president of Costa Rica and the Health Ministry of Costa Rica.

Covid is a criminal cartel. A criminal maffia. Sasha Latypova

Nuremberg Hearing-Sue The WHO Explainer W/ IoJ, Dr Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Lawyer

Sign: