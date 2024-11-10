A short notice from Interest of Justice on Costa Rica. They will be having a hearing on their Sue the WHO case. They question the PCR tests and the experimental covid injections. There will to start be an information hearing with the president of Costa Rica and the Health Ministry of Costa Rica.
Covid is a criminal cartel. A criminal maffia. Sasha Latypova
Nuremberg Hearing-Sue The WHO Explainer W/ IoJ, Dr Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Lawyer
Sign:
AT THIS STAGE, YOU JUST TAKE THEIR ASSETS AND GIVE IT TO THOSE INJURED AND DAMAGED BY THIS "SCAM" DEMIC & DEMOCIDE....THEN YOU PROSECUTE WITH THE DEATH PENALTY ON THE TABLE.... THERE IS NO MERCY IN JUSTICE FOR CLINICALLY DIAGNOSABLE SOULESS PSYCHOPATHS.