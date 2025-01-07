Study shows: Fifty-one percent of all SIDS cases reported to VAERS occurred within 3 days post-vaccination; 75.5% occurred within 7 days post-vaccination. The remaining SIDS cases occurred between 8- and 60-days post-vaccination, an average of 4.8 per day (257/53 days) as compared to 277 SIDS cases that occurred on Day 2 post-vaccination—a 57-fold increase. Data obtained from VAERS 1990-2019, age < 1 year, SIDS cases reported within 60 days from day of vaccination.

Many parents don't realize that when they purchase vaccines, the cost is taxed and the money (75 cents per vaccine) goes into a trust fund managed by the Department of the Treasury to compensate them if and when those vaccines seriously injure or kill their babies.

Article in full: Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature