Study shows: Fifty-one percent of all SIDS cases reported to VAERS occurred within 3 days post-vaccination; 75.5% occurred within 7 days post-vaccination. The remaining SIDS cases occurred between 8- and 60-days post-vaccination, an average of 4.8 per day (257/53 days) as compared to 277 SIDS cases that occurred on Day 2 post-vaccination—a 57-fold increase. Data obtained from VAERS 1990-2019, age < 1 year, SIDS cases reported within 60 days from day of vaccination.
Many parents don't realize that when they purchase vaccines, the cost is taxed and the money (75 cents per vaccine) goes into a trust fund managed by the Department of the Treasury to compensate them if and when those vaccines seriously injure or kill their babies.
Article in full: Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature
I sent my new gma friend a gift for her new grandson plus the book, Turtles all the way down. She thanked me and said she'd take a look. We did not keep in close contact after, just prior of the birth, she moved 250 miles to be near her daughter to help out, as mum's do. This was 12 months ago and she's never come back to say she read it, or passed it over to daughter, which is kind of telling in itself. It shows, even with critical thinkers, as my friend is, how deep the indoctrination of our so called "health systems" really is, so sad.
Parents MUST stop letting themselves being parented and start navigating using their INBORN COMMON SENSE. The choice could not be easier: WHO DECIDES OVER YOUR CHILD? YOU DO, OBVIOUSLY.
Well, then choose LIFE and NOT CRIPPLING EXPERIMENTATION for your child!
HOW DIFFICULT IS THAT?