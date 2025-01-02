A study from Korea shows people have a heightened risk of spinal cord inflammation (transverse myelitis) 42 days after covid vaccine injection. The study by the Korean COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Research Committee (CoVaSC), The association between acute transverse myelitis and COVID-19 vaccination in Korea: Self-controlled case series study, was published in the European Journal of Neurology

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH at the McCullough Foundation explains:“Overall, people who received a COVID-19 vaccine had a 141% higher risk of developing acute transverse myelitis within 42 days of vaccination compared to other times in their lives.

Concerningly, all vaccine platforms were associated with an increased risk:

AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S): 231% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Pfizer (BNT162b2): 99% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Moderna (mRNA-1273): 157% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S): 233% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.”



Spinal cord inflammation (transverse myelitis) “damages the insulating material covering nerve cell fibers (myelin). Transverse myelitis interrupts the messages that the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body. This can cause pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction. Treatment for transverse myelitis includes medications and rehabilitative therapy. Most people with transverse myelitis recover at least partially. Those with severe attacks sometimes are left with major disabilities.”

Reference: COVID-19 'Vaccination' Linked to a 141% Increased Risk of Transverse Myelitis Within 42 Days of Injection