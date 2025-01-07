Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackSpikeprotein in covidvaccines suppress immunity and promote stroke, heart attack and death Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSpikeprotein in covidvaccines suppress immunity and promote stroke, heart attack and death Patientmakt PatientCVJan 07, 20254Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackSpikeprotein in covidvaccines suppress immunity and promote stroke, heart attack and death Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23ShareThe study:Link to the study: SARS-CoV-2 S protein disrupts the formation of ISGF3 complex through conserved S2 subunit to antagonize type I interferon response4Share this postPatientmakt’s SubstackSpikeprotein in covidvaccines suppress immunity and promote stroke, heart attack and death Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23SharePreviousNext
I read this, way back in Sept 2021 ukcolumn.org/article/stabilising-the code Also, re the LNP mechanism rumble.com/user/DOCTORSEGALLA/videos The stuff used to package modmRNA should not even be used parentally in humans or even animals! To talk about the "spike protein" being the only issue, i.e. they (all) wrongly chose the most toxic part of this so called virus, gives them permission for more attempts. All vaccines should be banned, full stop.
But of course! The witch brew was developed by the MILITARY thus it was A WEAPON. And since it targeted life at a cellular level it was A BIOWEAPON. Spike proteins were provoked by the witch brew to be produced ALL OVER in the bodies that took the bioweapon. This means your body was instructed to produce this particular protein by the bioweapon which was scripted in such a way as to fulfill this order upon entry into your body. The moment your immune system recognized this foreign protein it went all in to kill the cells that produced it. In other words, it went for head on self destruction. This spike protein explosive production even took place in your brain since the witch brew was capable of even crossing the blood barrier that normally protects the brain. It was possible due to lipid nano particles that made for the passage. THE CRIME IS MONUMENTAL.