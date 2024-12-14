A study from South Korea with 2,027,353 participants has shown a spike in different psychiatric diseases. The study was published in Nature. Neuroinflammation is given as an explanation to the spike in mental illness from the covid vaccines.

“The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.”

“Our study suggests that neuroinflammation caused by spike proteins may contribute to occurrences of some psychiatric AEs such as depression and anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders.”

Article in full: Bombshell Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Alter Human Behavior