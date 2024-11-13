The Swedish Doctors Appeal reported: Sign a letter that Professor Jarle Aarstad, together with two other professors, five doctors, four lawyers and three medical researchers, has written to the Norwegian Public Health Agency FHI, requesting that the agency provide specific statistics that can clarify deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The letter outlines some of the information that prompted the authors' request for data from FHI:

* excess mortality:

* there has been a general excess mortality in Norway since 2021

* In 2022, according to Statistics Norway, deaths increased by about 5,000 extra deaths compared to the years before the pandemic

* Statistics Norway shows how life expectancy fell in 2022

* In its report Causes of death in Norway 2023, the NIPH writes: "For the first time in 2023, excess mortality was also recorded among young people." Among other things, the age-standardised excess mortality rate for diseases in the age group 1-39 years was 59.6% and statistically significant within a 95% confidence interval.

* On 23 January 2024, the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet referred to a Norwegian study of deaths that shows that it is not COVID-19 that dominates as a cause of death, but cardiovascular diseases. However, the study cannot answer whether the corona vaccines may be the reason why more people than expected have died of heart disease and other causes, and this is the reason for the request for information from the NIPH.

* Unclear registration of deaths.

* In 2022, the FHI created the term "Corona-related deaths", which includes two completely different causes of death: "death by COVID-19 vaccine" and "death by COVID-19 disease".

* The figures for deaths shortly after the COVID-19 vaccination are unclear, and the same fraudulent methodology used by the Swedish Public Health Agency is also used by the Norwegian NIPH:

* newly vaccinated people (0-21 days after vaccination) are categorised as "unvaccinated", meaning that deaths during this period are registered as "deaths among unvaccinated" even though the person is in fact newly vaccinated

* some people were also recorded as unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated until one week after dose two

The petition requires a response from the NIPH by 25 November.

