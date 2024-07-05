Today Redacted shared a clip warning of a coming probable SEERS pandemic event. The footage seems to have been done before christmas time (do not know what christmas year from the footage). There are christmas decorations in this footage shared today June 5, 2024. Redacted also use the same material for when warning of the birdflu or disease X that they used in 2023 as was reshared today from an earlier footage. They are also talking as from a similar narrative for the birdflu as for SEERS (here below). Children will be mostly affected by these outbreaks. This sort of makes things a bit confusing on health threats - or maybe they are correct to use these specific events in interpreting what is going to happen.

Today the redistributed event is about a probable SEERS event (Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome 2025).

The Catastrophic Contagion Event held in Belgium in October 2022 is shown. According to this event SEERS will result in millions of infected children and billions of people being infected that will result in paralysis and brain damage. According to the Catastrophic Contagion Event it will start in Brazil.

Dr. Mercola reported on this event and SEERS in January 2024:

The WHO’s pandemic treaty is the gateway to a global, top-down totalitarian regime, a one world government. The reason we can be sure there will be additional pandemics, whether manufactured using either fear and hype alone or an actual bioweapon created for this very purpose, is because the takeover plan, aka The Great Reset, is based on the premise that we need global biosecurity surveillance and centralized response

A new contagion will likely be born in 2025, and media are already preparing us for it

January 15-19, 2024, global leaders met at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos summit where the key topic of discussion was “Preparing for Disease X,” a hypothetical new pandemic predicted to kill 20 times more people than COVID-19

In August 2023, a new vaccine research facility was set up in Wiltshire, England, to begin work on a vaccine against the unknown “Disease X”

The U.S. Congress introduced the “Disease X Act of 2023” (H.R.3832) in June 2023. The bill calls for the establishment of a BARDA program to develop “medical countermeasures for viral threats with pandemic potential.” The bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Health in early June 2023 but has not yet been passed

‘Catastrophic Contagion’ Exercise

Considering both of these simulations, SPARS (“Event 101”?) and Event 201, foreshadowed what eventually occurred in real life during COVID, when Gates hosts yet another pandemic exercise, it’s worth paying attention to the details.

October 23, 2022, Gates, Johns Hopkins and the WHO cohosted “a global challenge exercise” dubbed “Catastrophic Contagion,”11,12 involving a fictional pathogen called “severe epidemic enterovirus respiratory syndrome 2025” (SEERS-25).

Enterovirus D6813 is typically associated with cold and flu-like illness in infants, children and teens. In rare cases, it’s also been known to cause viral meningitis and acute flaccid myelitis, a neurological condition resulting in muscle weakness and loss of reflexes in one or more extremities.

Enteroviruses A71 and A6 are known to cause hand, foot and mouth disease,14 while poliovirus, the prototypical enterovirus, causes polio (poliomyelitis), a potentially life-threatening type of paralysis that primarily affects children under age 5. So, the virus they modeled in this simulation appears to be something similar to enterovirus D68, but worse.

Dr. Peter McCullough on X: Gates Announced 2025 Pandemic Will be Marketed as SEERS! After failed Monkeypox and Bird Flu pandemic marketing campaigns. The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex needs a more menacing name and acronym. "Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome (SEERS)"