”First considering the prevalence of menstrual disturbances, approximately 47.2% of participants reported menstrual irregularities post-vaccination, with issues more common after the second vaccine dose (59%).

Irregular cycle timing was the most frequently reported issue, with some women also experiencing increased or decreased blood volume, missed periods, or severe pain.

Delving into the demographics, the majority of participants (61%) were aged 19–29, single (70%), and had no chronic health conditions (85%). Emotional stress and anxiety related to the pandemic were significant factors, reported by 51% of participants as contributing to menstrual issues.

Importantly, in regard to COVID-19 vaccine types and doses, Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines were most associated with menstrual disturbances. Moreover, receiving two doses of the vaccine increased the likelihood of menstrual irregularities.”

Article in full: Saudi Study Reveals Significant Menstrual Disturbance Associated with mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines