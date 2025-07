A disturbing new study has revealed that Covid mRNA shots permanently alter the DNA of those who receive the injections. Alarmingly, however, these dangerous changes to the DNA will be passed on to the offspring of the Covid-vaccinated. Study published by U.S. National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine.

Doctors 4 Covid Ethics open letter: This open letter explains the dangers posed by mRNA vaccines, namely, that cells and tissues which take up the vaccine particles will suffer destruction at the hands of the immune system, and furthermore that cells which evade destruction may end up being genetically modified. The risk of genetic modification also pertains to egg and sperm cells and therefore to future generations. Both risks are inherent in this vaccine technology — they are not limited to the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 alone.