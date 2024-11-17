I am not going to endorse this article claiming the Covid mRNA injections are safe. There are so many other studies and statistics proving the oppisite. I will share:

“When the ribosome is confronted with a string of these modified bases called N1-methylpseudouridine in the mRNA, it slips around 10% of the time causing the mRNA to be misread and unintended proteins to be produced – enough to trigger an immune response. Removing these runs of N1-methylpseudouridine from the mRNAs prevents ‘off-target’ protein production.”

Article in full: Researchers redesign future mRNA therapeutics to prevent potentially harmful immune responses

I do recommend you read Thailand Medical News critcal points about the research above: University Of Cambridge Scientists Admit That Current mRNA COVID Jabs Causes Unintended Immune Responses In Up To One Third Of Recipients!