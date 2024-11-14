Rebel News journalist Tamara Ugolini shared a clip showing the latest debate about the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Gavi is pushing for a legally binding WHO Pandemic Treay and routine vaccinations. Sign the Rebel News petition against the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

“What’s the latest on the WHO’s global pandemic treaty? Don’t let the headlines fool you. Some media outlets might make it seem like the treaty talks are stalled or have fallen apart — but don’t be misled. The bureaucrats at the World Health Organization (WHO) are relentless. They’re working hard to push through their global pandemic treaty by 2025.” Rebel News