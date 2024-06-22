The latest Rasmussen Report (June 2024) shows:

24 % regret having taken the covid vaccine

69 % do not regret having taken the covid vaccine

33 % of americans agree the covid vaccines are killing people

17 % lost trust in the pharmaceutical industry

37 % have some trust in the pharmaceutical industry

25 % do not have much trust in the pharmaceutical industry

18% have no trust at all in the medical and pharmaceutical industries

25 % never took the covid vaccine

The survey found a correlation between how many vaccine doses people reported getting and how much trust they have in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Among those who got the COVID-19 vaccine plus boosters, 80% have at least some trust in the medical and pharmaceutical industries – a finding that is just 41% among those who got just one vaccine dose, and only 30% among those who took no vaccine at all.

Similarly, among those who got only one COVID-19 vaccine, 43% regret getting the vaccine, while just 10% of those who got the vaccine plus boosters have regrets.

Reference: 33% Agree COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Is Killing Large Numbers of People’