"The aim of art, the aim of a life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every man and in the world. It cannot, under any circumstances, be to reduce or suppress that freedom, even temporarily.” Albert Camus

Psychoelectronic Threat to Democracy The Secret Arms Race

The Russian Federation and the USA Built Radar Systems That Could Enable Them to Control Minds of Whole Populations

Scientific Informations, Military Documents, Warnings by Civilian and Military Researchers

by Mojmir Babacek

Contents

"Neuroscience is being increasingly recognized as posing a potential threat to human rights"

History - the Scandal in the USA in the Seventies and the Electrical Brain Stimulation

When in 1951 American secret services started work on the project Artichoke they have set their goals as follows: "Evolution and development of any method by which we can get information from a person against his will and without his knowledge... Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against such fundamental laws of nature such as self preservation?"

This publication in the New York Times (1) was a result of the scandal caused by the abuse of the patients of the Canadian mental hospital Allan Memorial Institute. In another CIA report quoted in the New York Times article it is stated: "Many phases of the research in the control of human behavior involve a high degree of sensitivity. The professional reputations of outside researchers are in jeopardy since the objectives of such research are widely regarded as anti-ethical or illegal" (2)

The patients of the Allan Memorial Institute were used for the experiments with drugs and drastic psychological experiments inspired by the Soviet political processes. They were placed in total isolation and deprived of sensory perception. When the CIA learned that they intend to start legal proceedings against the Allan Memorial Institute, they issued an order to destroy all the documents on the MKULTRA project. The reason was to get rid of the evidence of their involvement in the experiments and to protect other secret subprograms of the MKULTRA project from leaking in the public. Even if this order might have been only fictitious the CIA omitted to destroy the financial records of the MKULTRA project (3). In this way in August 1977 the scandal broke out and some of the secret documents on the research leaked out. Among them were CIA memorandums on the experiments with cats used as remote controlled microphones and dogs used as remote controlled bombs.

The signals in the nerves, in the brain and the whole body are carried by weak electrical impulses. The scientists who experimented since 1930 with the electrical stimulation of the brain inserted tiny wires (electrodes) into the brains of animals and humans and stimulated the nerves in different points of the brain by impulses of weak electrical current. In this way they produced reactions normally aroused by sensory perceptions or events inside of the organism. In the early sixties the CIA experimented with the use of dogs and cats as guided microphones and bombs. The report on MKULTRA subproject 94 issued in October 1960 read: "Initial biological work on techniques and brain locations essential to providing conditioning and control of animals has been completed...The feasibility of remote control of activities in several species of animals has been demonstrated. The present investigations are directed toward improvement of techniques" (4). The CIA research staff memorandum for the deputy director of the agency of April 21, 1961 states a production capability: "At present time we feel that we are close to having debugged a prototype system whereby dogs can be guided along specific courses through land areas out of sight and at some distance of the operator... In adition to its possible practical value in operations, this phenomenon is a very useful research tool in the area of the behavioral sciences. Dr. {blanked out} is taking appropriate action to exploit our knowledge of this area and provide adequate background for the development of future Agency applications in the general areas of Influencing Human Behavior, Indirect Assesment and Interrogation Aids" (4)

In 1969 Dr. Jose Delgado, a Yale psychologist, published a book "Physical Control of the mind, Toward a Psychocivilized Society" (5). In this book he presented the results of the 30 years long research. The scientists had succeeded in maping out the relations between different points in the brain and all kinds of activities, functions and sensatins of humans and animals. 100 stimulations of one point in the bull's brain made him 100 times bellow. The stimulation of the motion center in the cat's brain by electric current of 1,2 miliampere made it raise his hind foot above the floor, at 1,5 miliampere it raised the foot by 4 cm, at 1,8 miliampere it raised the foot all the way up, at 2 miliamperes it raised the foot even during the jump and landed badly. When a man was asked to straighten his hand the bending of which was stimulated he replied "I think your electricity is stronger then my will." By means of electrical stimulation of the brain the rhythm of breathing and heart beat [this was even stopped for several pulses] was affected as well as the function of the most of the viscera - alike the secretion of the gall bladder. As well frowning, opening and closing of eyes and mouth, chewing, yawning, sleep, dizziness, epileptic seizures in healthy persons etc were induced.The behavior aroused by stimulation was purposeful - a cat with whom the licking was induced was looking for something to lick. Stimulation of more superior nerves in the brain produced more complex movements: a monkey got to walk whenever the stimulation of a point in the brain started and sat back to eat its food whenever the stimulation was stopped. The stimulation of points in the brain where feelings and emotions reside produced decisions. A passive, depressed woman tore up a piece of paper when her center of anger was stimulated: "I did not control myself. I had to get up and tear.", she commented. An agressive woman, with the same point stimulated, got up and smashed against the wall the guitar she was playing until the moment of stimulation. The intensity of feelings could be controled by turning the knob which controled the intensity of the electric current. When the pleasure center was stimulated women offered marriage to therapeuts. Stimulation of a point in monkey's brain stopped her maternal behavior toward a newborn baby. When the limbic system was stimulated the patients vigilance weakened, they lost capacity to think, often they began to undress or grope and when the stimulation stopped they did not remember it. The closenest of human inventions to the nature documents the best the experiment when the electrodes were implanted in the cat's internal ear and connected with an amplifier and loudspeakers. The cat's internal ear then functioned as a microphone conversing the sounds into electrical impulses which were collected by electrodes and from the loudspeakers sounded the words whispered into the cat's ears [remember the use of cats by the CIA as guided microphones]. John Stanton Yeomans, in his book "Principles of Brain Stimulation" (6) of 1990 describes an experiment where, by the electrical stimualtion of visual brain center the perception of Brail characters in blind persons was induced. They have learned to read them. John Stanton Yeomans writes that by the electrical stimulation of the brain hundreds of reactions were produced including the complex thoughts.

Jose Delgado himself became world known when he faced a charging bull, fitted with electrodes and with no other protection save the small black box in his hands with which he had goaded the bull to become further enraged. Then with the bull almost upon him, he pressed another button and the animal promptly stopped in its tracks. At the end of his book Jose Delgado states that the hope that the new power acquired by the behavioral science will remain limited to scientists or some charitable elite does not raise neither distant nor recent past and that the control of human behavior will quickly progress in methodology as well as in applicability. He proposed to employ this new knowledge to create a "psychocivilized society".

Gordon Thomas (the author of the book inspired by the abuse of mental patients in Montreal used for the CIA drug and psychological research) who, besides the CIA documents, based his book on interviews with the former CIA employees describes the visit of the director of the CIA Office of Research and Development at the CIA directors office in 1972 where he enthused that the electrical stimulation of the brain was the key to creating not only a psychocivilized person but an entire psychocivilized society - a world where every human thought, emotion, sensation and desire could be actually controled by electrical stimulation of the brain.

If the CIA tried to use the electrical brain stimulation to produce the new generation of the lie detector they would have to implant the electrodes in the points in the brain where the thoughts origin in both the investigator and the interrogated and connect them. In the same way if they wished to control somebody's behavior he would have to "obey" his "bosse's" thoughts. Of course this would be a very clumsy way to do it. But the methods of brain stimulation and registration of brain activity were progressing fast.

Gordon Thomas describes in his book on the CIA mind control research (3) a "Schwitzgebel machine" which allegedly the CIA produced in 1972. "Using the latest computer technology (dr. Aldrich) developed Rubenstein's earlier work on radio telemetry and the unfulfilled dream... of a world of electrically monitored people became that much more of a reality..." The Schwitzgebel machine consisted of a Behavior Transmitter-Reinforcer fitted to a body belt that "received from and transmitted signals to a radio module". The Schwitzgebel machine was able "to record all physical and neurological signs in a subject from up to a quarter of a mile" (7).

That sounds incredible, but may be it will help if we start with an explanation how the mind stimulators, which are available on the market, work.

Mind Stimulators Can Change the State of Our Mind

At present time there is more than 40 types of mind stimulating machines on the market. Historically the first method to influence the performance of human mind was called biofeedback. A man could see on the screen the course of his electroencephalographic recordings and tried to make prevail certain waves. On the electroencephalograph the brain waves are divided into alpha, beta, theta and delta waves. The beta waves oscillate 14 - 40 times per second. This means their frequency is 14 - 40 Herz. They prevail in the brain activity when a man is concetrated on some task. The alpha waves frequency is 8 -13 Hz and they prevail with the eyes closed when a man is inactive. Theta waves oscillate at a frequency of 4 to 8 times per second and they dominate on electroencephalograph only shortly before a man falls asleep. But during the childhood the brain activity is dominated by those waves. The delta waves frequency is from 0 to 4 Hz and prevail while a man is asleep. When a man, trying to master his brain waves, succeeds in transfer to theta rythm while being awake, often it happens to him that he is invaded by vivid memories from his childhood, which refers to the stage of life when theta waves are dominant in the brain activity. If he succeeds in getting into the alpha rythm he can remember much better what he is learning. The dominance of alpha waves recedes between 16 and 18 years of age.

Already in the 30s it was found out that the brain waves synchronize their activity to the pulsed light. If a stroboscope, blinking at the frequency of 10 times per second, is aimed at the human eyes the EEG recordings will show the same prevalent frequency in the brain activity. This is also documented by the recent mass ocurrence of epileptic seizures in Japan to the people watching on TV an animated cartoon where suddenly certain frequency of light signals appeared. In scientific language this kind of stimulation is called photic driving and it is well known that an apileptic seizure can be produced by certain frequency of orange light. By pulsed light signals it is also feasible to tune the brain into alpha waves in order to remember well what is one learning or into theta waves in order to get into a state of deep relaxation. The same effect on the human brain can produce rythmic sound. It is well known how the aborigines get into trance while dancing to drums. The modern science found other ways how to influence human brain by sound frequencies. For example if you deliver to one ear a sound in the frequency of 200 Hz and into the other one the sound in the frequency of 210 Hz, the electric frequency of 10 Hz will dominate in the brain, since large portions of neurons in the brain will synchronize the frequency of their activity to this external impulse. This phenomenon is called entrainment. In other words by means of external stimulation it is possible to change our brain activity and our frame of mind. How does this change happen? All the brain activity is a system of electric and chemical reactions. The neuroscientist Norman Shealy measured the chemical changes in the brain at the frequency of 7,8 Hz which is the fequency at which the ionosphere oscillates. Norman Shealy found out that if the brain is tuned (by light or sound stimulation) to this frequency the production of growth hormones increases by 25 % as well as the production of gonadoliberin (which influences sexual organs and hormones) and oxytocin (which produces the feelings of love). The production of betaendorphin (which causes feeling of euphory) increased substantially as well. This goes to prove that diferent brain frequencies cause the production of different chemicals in the brain and body which influence our mood and motivation.

Apart from light and sound stimulators cranial electric brain stimulators are on the market. They act directly upon the electric frequencies in the brain. Michael Hutchinson, in the book Megabrain Power (8), predicts that soon there will be on the market the systems with biofeedback which will make possible to watch one¨s dominant brain frequencies on the screen. Those systems will store in their memories thousands of programs enabling the user to get in whatever state of mind and pass all kinds of experiences in the same way as when you are swithcing the channels on TV. Michael Hutchinso writes that the technology for such systems is already in existence. It is quite a serious question whether he is not talking here about the military technology.

In 1986 the United States Attorney General held a conference on the Less than Lethal Weapons. In the report on this conference among others is stated: "Participants also discussed the use of various wave lengths and forms of administration of electromagnetic energy as a non-lethal weapon. A substantial amount of preliminary research has been conducted in this area... One conference participant noted that scientific knowledge of human physiology is progressing to the point where it may soon be possible to target specific physiologic systems with specific frequencies of electromagnetic radiation to produce much more subtle and fine-tuned effects than those produced by photic driving (9)."

Scientific Experiments and Patents - Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation on

Animal and Human Organisms and Brains

In 1831 English scientist M. Faraday discovered that flowing electricity induces magnetism and magnetism in motion induces the flow of electric current. The condition for the transformation of electroamgnetic energy into electrical energy is that the "receiver" is tuned to the same frequency in which the electromagnetic energy is emitted. So radio waves which belong among electromagnetic waves can also produce the flow of electric current in the brain if they are tuned to the frequencies in which the nerve impulses are transfered. There are two objections oposed to this theory. First the extra low frequencies which are produced by the activity of human brain are way too long to make it feasible to target such a small object like the human being is - a 10 Hz wave is about 20.000 miles long. This problem circumvented the scientists by the use of microwaves pulsed at extra low frequencies. But there the second objection comes in question - such signals have microwave properties and can not penetrate the human tissue. For the answer to that question the scientists are searching until present time, but in the meanwhile they experiment with the frequencies of microwaves at which the electromagnetic radiation affects organisms and brains.

The evidence for the effects of electromagnetic signals on isolated neurons published in 1975 H. Wachtrel in the Annals of New York Academy of Sciences (10). The whole volume of this issue (over 500 pages) is dedicated to the Conference on "Biological Effects on Non-ionizing Radiation". The introductory lecture was delivered by captain Paul Tyler, director of the U.S. Navy Electromagnetic Radiation Project between 1970 and 1977. Among the reasons for his presence at the conference was an effort to persuade the scientists to hire psychologists on the research teams. In the experiment of H. Wachtel the microwaves in the frequecies of 1,5 and 2,45 Ghz, pulsed and not pulsed induced the activity of isolated neurons.

In 1966 Juri Chlodov and R. A. Chizenkova noted a desynchronization in the dominant rhythm of electroencephalogam with rats and rabbits whenever a magnetic field of 200 - 1000 gauss was turned on or off (11).

The specialized effect of electromagnetic radiation on individual brain system was proved by experiments repeated by many scientists. The irradiation of dogs, cats, rabbits, rats and frogs by electroamgnetic fields of 2 - 5 milliwatts per square centimeter density produced desynchronization in basal rhythm in the brain (12).

The interaction of electromagnetic radiation and chemicals in the brain is documented by the experiment of McAffee (1961, 1962 and 1970) when irradiation of rats heads by 20 and 40 mW/cm2 microwaves pulsed at 300, 600 and 1000 Hz during 5 minutes woke the rats up from narcosis (13).

At a conference on "Emerging Electromagnetic Medicine" in 1989 cpt. Tyler in his lecture quoted the research of dr. Merrit who measured the decrease of norepinephrine, serotonine and dopamin when a field of 80 mW/cm2 was applied. All those hormones act as neurotransmitters into the cortex. Dopamin influences the ability to learn and other cognitive abilities (14).

In another experiment a 500Hz signal produced release of neradrenaline in sympathetical neurons. Since those neurons control the muscels of internal organs and noraderenaline acts there as a neurotransmitter, this signal should be able to influence the activity of internal organs (15).

The publication of the World Health Organization on the effects of electromagnetic radiation on living organisms from 1981 gives many examples of the effects of this radiation on the excretion of glands, chemical composition of blood, eyes (for example corneal cataract), molecules of DNA and genetics, the development of organisms and behavior of animals (16). Robert Becker , in the book Cross Currents (17) refers to the work of A. Liboff who proved that it is possible, by means of electromagnetic radiation, to stop the process of the division of the cell in the moment when the cell is dividing.

One of the military uses of those discoveries is perhaps derived from the experiment of B. Servantie, who in 1974 found out that rats exposed during 10 - 15 days to microwaves pulsed at 500 Hz were significantly less susceptible to paralyzing curarelike drugs than normal rats (18). In the Final Report on Biotechnology Research Requirements for Aeronautical Systems Through the Year 2000 it is stated: "Using relatively low-level RFR (radiofrequency radiation), it may be possible to sensitize large military groups to extremely dispersed amounts of biological or chemical agents to which the unirradiated poulation would be immune" (19). In other words, if the enemy troops breathe in or drink in water those agents, it is possible to produce effects in their organisms which will not be produced in the organisms of our own troops or civil population.

Similarly dangerous is the finding of Allan Frey that RFR can weaken the bood -brain barrier which prevents poisonous chemicals from the access into the brain (20).

Jose Delgado also abandonned research of electrical stimulation in favor of electromagnetic stimulation. In 1985 Kathleen McAuliffe visited him in his laboratory in Spain and than wrote an article for the magazine OMNI. Jose Delgado showed her how he can make an ape fall asleep or make her overactive or how he can calm down the fighting fish by radiofrequency radiation. Important is also his experiment where the irradiation of chicken embryos by 10, 100 and 1000 Hz stopped their development including the development of hearts and veins. The experiment was replicated by the American Navy with the same results (21).

The Office of Naval Research has been collecting scientific reports on the biological effects of RFR since 1974. At present time their collection is growing by over 1000 papers each year (22).

The great majority of published experiments was performed on animals. The experiments with people (as we will see later) are reserved to secret military projects.

In the already metioned report of the World Health Organization (16) it is stated that the first studies on the effects of radio frequencies on human beings were performed in Poland, Czechoslovakia and USSR in the fifties. The research was carried out in clinics and industrial environment and the authors of publications (Bartanski, Czerski, Marha and Presman) concluded that microwaves can cause headaches, fatigue, weakness of the body, dizziness, changes of the mood, confusion and sleeplesness.

In the already quoted article in the magazine OMNI (21) capt. Tyler says: "Probably many things that can be done chemically could also be done electrically. With the right electromagnetic field, for example, you might be able to produce the same effects as psychoactive drugs". Apparently he refers to the work of English dr. Patterson who he talked about in his lecture at the conference on Emerging Electromagnetic Medicine. Dr. Patterson is using the cranial electrical brain stimulator which is fully programmed and automated for different groups of drugs, their combinations and longterm abstination syndromes such as depression and sleeplessness.

In the already mentioned experiment by McAffee (13) the microwaves pulsed at 300, 600 and 1000 Hz produced uneasiness to breath (leading even to suffocation) in rats. Capt. Tyler in his contribution to the book "Low Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology" writes: "It has also been shown that normal breathing takes place at certain frequencies and amplitudes and not at others. Animals forced to breath at certain unnatural frequencies develop severe respiratory distress." In the context of his paper those are rather the effects on people that are in question.

In 1968, the Russian academician A.S. Presman published a book "Electromagnetic Fields and Life" (23) where he presented theory that electromagnetic signals have for the living matter the meaning of information, e.g. that they exert control over its intrinsic processes. In his book he mentions the experiment of S. Turlygin from the year 1937 where centimeter waves induced in people feelings of sleepiness and feebleness. A. S. Presman also gives in his book the history of the progress of knowledge on the effects of electromagnetic fields on the cerebral visual system (24). Already in 1893 a Frenchman D'Arsonval noticed that the electromagnetic field can produce in people a perception of a flash of light. In the following years many other scientists have made the same observation. In 1960 T. Jaski produced by electromagnetic signals at the frequencies 380 - 500 MHz simple visual hallucinations. The list of literary sources at the end of the book of A.S: Presman is already 28 pages long.

The founder of cybernetics Norbert Wiener lately also concentrated on brain research. He exposed volunteers who did not know the principle of experiment to electric fields at 10 Hz frequency. When the field was turned on they complained of the feelings of uneasiness and anxiety (17).

One of the higly respected experts working in this field, Ross Adey, who admits that he is working in military research, published in 1974 the results of experiments with microwaves at frequency 147 MHz pulsed at 6 - 10 Hz and 450 MHz pulsed at 16 Hz. Those signals increased the efflux of calcium ions from nerve cells (25).

Robert Becker, who has been twice nominated for the Nobel prize for the work in this field of science, writes in the book "Body Electric" (26) that Ross Adey have publicly expressed his expectation that this efflux of calcium ions would interfere with concentration on complex tasks, disrupt sleep patterns, and change brain function in other ways that can not be predicted yet." (The calcium ions play a key role in the transmission of nerve impulses).

In 1962 published Allan H. Frey in the "Journal of Applied Physiology" (27) the results of experiments with transmission of sounds into the brain by electromagnetic radiation at a distance of up to 1000 feet. The "electromagnetic" sounds were heard by deaf as well as sound people. The radiofrequency sound was "described as being buzz, clicking, hiss or knocking, depending on several transmitter parameters, i.e. pulse width and pulse repetition rate" (frequency) . In his report A. Frey writes that so far only the visual system has been shown to respond to electromagnetic energy and he notices that "With somewhat different transmission parameters we can induce the perception of severe buffeting of the head.." and "Changing ... parameters again, one can induce a "pins-and-needles" sensation."

His experiment was replicated several times by other scientists (28). W. A. Guy and others combined the experiment with an experiment with cats (29). They were anaesthetized, paralyzed and placed on artificial ventilation. With their nervous system "immobilized" in this way the recording were made by means of electrodes of the reactions in their medial geniculate nucleus on the "radiofrequency" and normal sounds. The reactions were identical and ceased to appear when the cochlea was disabled. So it appears that radiofrequency signals produced their effects in or before cochlea and from there spread into other parts of the brain just like normal auditory sensations.

Another, more advanced, experiment with the transmission of radiofrequency sounds into the brain was published only inadvertently. Don R. Justesen used, in the article on "Microwaves and Behavior" (30), the result of an experiment described to him over the telephone conversation by his colleague J. C. Sharp, who worked on a military project. Joseph C. Sharp was employed on the project Pandora of the American Navy, officially designed to research of the radiofrequency radiation emitted on the American Embassy in Moscow from the 60s until the begining of 80s. At the Walter Reed Army Institute he improved the method of A. Frey to the point that he transmitted into his brain words which he could understand.

The scientific personality, which was apparently on the cutting edge at this time, was Patrick Flanagan. An independent researcher who in 1958, in 14 years of his age, presented to the United States Patent Office a neurophone, the invention which made it possible for deaf people to hear (31). The device converts sound into electrical impulses that propagate along the skin into the brain. For the employees of the patent office the invention was incredible and Patrick Flanagan managed to persuade them that the invention could work only after 6 years when he demonstrated it making a deaf employee of the Office hear the first time after 15 years. But even then the invention did not get to the deaf people. Patrick Flanagan improved the invention technically and submitted it under a new patent number 3,647,970. Though his device emitted radiofrequency waves into the brain through the skin, he added to the accompanying text the sentences: "The simplified speech waveform can be transmitted directly through the earth or water and be understood either directly from the medium or after simple amplification. The simplified waveform can easily be encoded by scrambling to provide secure voice communications." Patrick Flanagan believes that it was due to those lines that the United States Defense Intelligence Agency placed his invention under a secrecy order as a matter of national security. Patrick Flanagan was forbidden from conducting further research or even talking about his technology for another four years. At present time the American company who is selling neurophones has set up its business rpresentation in Germany. In the accompanying text P. Flanagan also writes: "The present invention involves discovery that certain electromagnetic waves induce reponses in the nervous system of mammals... Each individual nervous system is at least somewhat selective in respect to the frequencies to which it is most responsive."

Another renowned experts in this field are Elisabeth Rauscher and ing. William Van Bise. (Elisabeth Rauscher served as a consultant with SRI International, NASA and the Navy (32).) Their patent number 4,889,526 was granted in 1989 and it presents the invention of wireless heart stimulator and pain reliever (33). In the text we read: "the beginning of the normal cardiac cycle and response to pain cycle originates in the mid brain and the hypothalamus with the excitation of the Purkinje cells and is oscillatorily propagated to the heart or source of pain respectively.... the present invention relates to non invasive devices which emit magnetic pulses that can penetrate through and interact with biological materials and potentionally all systems of the body in what is known as the ELF/VLF frequency range. These devices operate... without direct contact with the material affected... these waves at other frequencies, wave forms and intensities can increase dispersion and hence introduce disruption and biological damage in the system." The pain reliever functions at the mixed frequencies 7,6 and 76 Hz.

Robert Becker, in his book "Body Electric" writes about an experiment by J. F. Schapitz in 1974. It was released voluntarily on basis of Freedom of Information Act and for that matter R. Becker takes it "with a pillar of salt". J. F. Schapitz stated: "In this investigation it will be shown that the spoken word of hypnotist may also be conveyed by modulated electromagnetic energy directly into the subconcscious parts of the human brain - i. e. without employing any technical devices for receiving or transcoding the messages and without the person exposed to such influence having a chance to control the information input consciously." In one of the four experiments subjects should have been given a test of hundred questions, ranging from easy to technical ones. Later, not knowing they were being irradiated they would be subjected to information beams suggesting the answers to the questions they had left blank, amnesia for some of their correct answers and memory falsification of their correct answers. After 2 weeks they had to pass the test again.The results of those experiments were never published. Later on we will discuss the possiblities how this could be done.

American Military Documents on the Development of Radiofrequency Weapons - the Nervous System Can Be Compared to a Radio Receiver

In the 1986 the American Air Force issued a book "Low Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology" (19). In the foreword Newt Gingrich, member of the U.S. House of Representatives writes: "The United States is on the verge of a dramatic change in its ability to cope with low-intensity conflict... This book is a serious effort to make thinking about and working on low-intensity conflict easier, more understandable and more effective." The chapter on the "Electromagnetic Spectrum in Low Intensity Conflict" wrote capt. Paul Tyler. At the begining he quotes "Final Report on Biotechnology Research Requirements for Aeronautical Systems Through the Year 2000" issued by American Air Force in 1982: "Currently available data allow the projection that specially generated radiofrequency radiation (RFR) fields may pose a powerful and revolutionary antipersonnel military threats... the increasing understanding of the brain as an electrically mediated organ suggested the serious probability that impressed electromagnetic fields can be disruptive to purposeful behavior and may be capable of directing and or interrogating such behavior. Further, the passage of approximately 100 miliamperes through the myocardium can lead to cardiac standstill and death... A rapidly scanning RFR system could provide an effective stun or kill capability over a large area. System effectiveness will be a function of wave form, field intensity, pulse width, repetition frequency, and carrier frequency."

The last line defines the technical principle of the control of cerebral functions. Though it is too short to provide the understanding of how such a technology may work. It is generally known that the information inside of the brain is "translated" and transfered by a number and frequency of nerve impulses, while the intensity of the feeling or perception usually corresponds to the entensity of electrical current. Another phenomenon generally accepted in the modern scientific literature is a synchronization of frequencies of emitted nerve impulses in different parts of the brain in reaction to the stimuli which catch the attention of the brain (34). Per E. Roland from the Laboratory for Brain Research and Positron Emission Tomography at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, engaged in the research of brain activation in reaction to different stimuli. He studied the influx of blood, bringing the nutrition to the activated areas of the brain. In this way he was finding the different areas or columns of neurons which got activated in reaction to different stimuli. He writes that looking at the distribution of those activated areas in the brain, he can tell what is the subject a person is thinking about. Then he asks a question whether those so called "metabolical colulmns" have common elctrophysiological properties, e.g. whether their electrical activity is identical. The reply to this question hi finds in the work of German scientists Schopman and Stryker from 1981 who "showed that in the visual cortex of the cat, the metabolic columns corresponded with electrophysiologically defined columns in which the neurons had orientation specificity for the stimulus used." This means that different stimuli produce in the brain different electrical events. In the opposite direction Whitsel and Juliano (1989) found that "metabolic columns only occured at cortical locations where the neurons possessed electrophysiologically defined functional properties related to the stimulus." Skarda and Freeman (1987) and Singer (1990) "advanced the concept that neurons in defferent active columns synchronize their electrical oscillatory activity in response to optimal inputs" (35).

Wolf Singer (36) describes an experiment where two different stimuli produced at the same time are observed in the brain. They were "represented by two independently oscillating assemblies of cells".

According to Wolf Singer the differences in brain activity in reaction to different stimuli are represented by different groups of neurons oscillating in different frequencies. Walter J. Freeman, who has already for years measured the brain activity in reaction to different stimuli by many microelectrodes at the same time, presented already in 1975 a hypothesis "that a novel external stimulus is broadly transmitted from the primary sensory cortex or thalamus to other parts of the cortex... transmission occurs at some characteristic frequency, and... reception occurs in... sets tuned to that frequency" (37). And what happens when an external electromagnetic frequency is applied to the brain? H. Frolich from the Department of Physics at the University of Liverpool, England, writes: oscillations produced by coherent excitation of a single polar mode "yield long range, frequency selective, interactions between systems with equal excitation frequencies" (38). In other words it is basically the frequency of nerve impulses e.g. frequency of electrical currents e.g. - from military point of view - frequency of electromagnetic waves that defines the activity of the brain in reaction to stimuli which catch its attention, and we can always bypass the physical perception by electromagnetic signals which will produce, in the brain, the same electrophysiological events as would be produced by the perception. It means the events in the brain can be produced "synthetically" from the outside. Those findings are supported as well by the experiments of Allan Frey and W. Guy where electromagnetic "acoustic" signals , when tuned to the electrophysiological properties of cochlea or to its natural frequencies and pulse widths, produced in the brain the same events as a normal sound. When the parameters of the transmitter (i.e. frequency, pulse width etc.) were changed, it was another brain area which resonated with the electromagnetic signals and so the feeling of severe buffeting on the head or pins and needles sensation was induced. The changed transmitter parameters resonated with another receiver in the brain, which caused there different type of frequency synchronizations. The same effect reflects also the note of capt. Tyler that "normal brdeathing takes place at certain frequencies and amplitudes but not at others." The radiofrequency radiation, when tuned to its frequencies and amplitudes, hits the part of the brain which controls the breathing and imposes another rhythm of breeathing or even stops it (remember that Jose Delgado could produce the same effect by means of electric stimulation of the brain). So the Patrick Flanagan's neurophone works in pretty much the same way as a radio transmitter whose broadcasting is adjusted to the "receiver" picking up the signal which, in this case, appears to be cochlea. If we want to broadcast for another "receiver" in the nervous system, we only need to know its parameters to be able to broadcast the information or frequency to which the receiver is tuned up just like when tuning our radio receiver we choose the frequency at which its internal circuits will resonate and the result is that we listen to the radio station which we have chosen. John Marks, in his book on CIA mind control research quotes one of CIA research veterans recalling a coleague's joke: "If you could find the natural radio frequency of a person's sphincter, you could make him run out of the room real fast. (43)" Different frequencies used in his experiments with animals also Jose Delgado. But this time the only case when the results of his work were presented to public was the article by Kathleen McAuliffe in OMNI magazine. Robert Becker, since she is friend of his, instructed her before her trip to Spain, what questions she should ask Jose Delgado (17). One of those questions was whether, aside of frequencies, other parameters of the transmitter can make difference. Probably being bound by national serurity information law, Jose Delgado did not answer most of the questions prepared by R. Becker. Anyway the waveforms, intensity of the electric current, the pulse width and carrier frequency are being quoted in the scientific papers on experiments.

Captain Tyler, in the continuation of his paper on Electromagnetic Spectrum in Low Intensity Conflict also quotes a scientific work (39) presenting the evidence (though not very important) that the biological effects of milimeter waves depend on the applied frequency and comes forward with the conclusion: "Because of many parameters involved and the apparent specificity of each parameter one can tailor a specific response. The ability to have this kind of flexibility provides an enormous range of options to the user. It opens the door for providing an appropriate response in warfare, be it conventional or inconvetional." Of course he does not support this statement by the results of secret military experiments. Frequently he took part in scientifiic conferences, but he talked there only about the work of other scientists which is unusual. Normally every scientist talks about his own research., but again it is not difficult to understand that he can not publish the secret military research. If you object that the range of frequencies in which the human nervous system works is too narrow to provide for so wide choice of reactions, capt. Tyler writes: "There are unconfirmed reports that change of 0.01 Hz can make a difference." The word "unconfirmed" he uses rather inappropriately since many experiments and patents are defining the used frequencies in hundredths of Hertz. In addition in the neocortex (the latest layer of the human brain) apparently prevail frequencies from 35 to 75 Hz ((34), 35)) (those frequencies do not appear on EEG so they were until recently unnokwn).

Jose Delgado also told to Kathleen McAuliffe that electromagnetic radiation, causing reactions in the brain, produces there electric currents hundreds of times weaker than necessary to induce the nerve impulse. Capt. Tyler answers this question as well, using his knowledge of modern scientific literature, he writes: "intrinsic electromagnetic fields play a key role in a wide range of biological functions, including... information transfer and storage, particularly in the central nervous system." Those lines mean a revolution in the understanding of the nervous system functioning: "Some recent theoretical research has looked at the classical neuronal synapse and prposed that... it must be a quantum mechanical event." This aims to support the results of experiments with entrainment of brain activity by external electromagnetic radiation. The scientific research based on those experiments is theorizing that the nerve impulse is evoked not only by electrical impulses advancing along nerve fibers, but also by the effect of electromagnetic waves coming from surrounding neurons and perineuronal cells. Ross Adey supports this theory by measurements of electromagnetic oscillations in pericellular fluid and glia cells by means of microelectrodes (40). Of course, if it is true that electromagnetic oscillations play a role in the transfer of information inside of the brain, we can uderstand why the external electromagnetic radiation can control the activity of the brain. (Note: still in 1983 at the conference on the Nonlinear Electrodynamics in Biological System (41) the scientists only theorized on how this radiation propagates inside of the tissue and how does it get there. Ross Adey himself, in the introduction to the book covering this conference admits that: "Experimental knowledge in this area has grown rapidly in the past decade, and in some respects has outstripped theoretical models adequate to explain these new observations." - To complete the information - in the brain functioning the nonlinear wave mechanics are at work and for the computations the mathematics of chaos are applied. Also the brain does not react to the radiation that does not carry the biological information (43)).

From the paper of captain Tyler we did not learn anything about the projects of the American Navy he was working for. Robert Becker, in his book Cross Currents presents the report coming from the Microwave Research Department at the Walter Reed Army Institute, where J.C. Sharp carried out his experiment with the transmission of words into the brain by radiofrequency radiation. The report deals with the effects of pulsed microwaves on nervous system and describes the division of testing program into four parts: 1) prompt debilitating effects, 2) prompt stimulation auditory effects (remember J.C. Sharp one more time) 3) work interference (stoppage effects) 4) effects on stimulus controlled behavior. The report presents this conclusion: "Microvave pulses appear to couple to the central nervous system and produce stimulation similar to electrical stimulation unrelated to heat" (42). The idea that with the electromagnetic stimulation of the brain the same effects can be produced as with electric stimulation as Jose Delgado described it is dismaying, but apparently true.

American Air Force, according to the Final Report on Biotechnology Research Requirements for Aeronautical Systems Through the Year 2000 divided the research of radiofrequency weapons into three areas:

"Pulsed RFR Effects" - projected research since 1980 until 1995 "Mechanisms of RFR with Living Systems" referred to as "continuation of ongoing research" beginning in 1980 and forecast to conclude around 1997 "RFR forced disruptive phenomena" - starting around 1986 with the projected continuation until 2010.

In the second volume of this report it is stated that the work on the project is progressing according to the schedule or in advance. The last area of research is in the second volume redefined: "While initial attention should be toward degradation of human performance through thermal loading and electromagnetic field effects, subsequent work should address the possibilities of directing and interrogating mental functioning, using externally applied fields..." (44). This formulation is probaly not clear on purpose, but the message looks clear - the intent of the project should be to collect electromagnetic waves emanating from the brain and to transmit them into another brain that would read a person's thoughts or to use the same procedure in order to impose somebody else's thoutghts on another person's brain and in this way direct his actions. If it is true what Wolf Singer tells about brain events allways differing by frequencies of synchronizations among allways different brain cells then it is not impossible to find the thoughts frequencies. To pick them up would probaly require some kind of passive radar and the transmission would require the transcoding of the slow waves emanating from the brain into the electromagnetic pulses of microwaves on an active radar which does not appear to be that difficult of a technical task. From the layman's point of view the most difficult task is to pick up the brain waves. But according to Gordon Thomas (3) the U.S. intelligence services, during the taking of hostages in Lebanon, eavesdropped the conversations on the streets of Beirut from satellites and computers searched there for clues that could lead to a liberation of hostages. The capabilities of military technology go far beyond the understanding of common sense.

The military documents quoted here are accessible to the public though they are not published in the newspapers. My guess is that they are there in order to get the public ready to accept the use of the technology that is already at hand and sometimes in use.

The Secret Arms Race and the Hushed up Scandal in the USSR

Robert Becker, in the book "Body Electric" was probably the first American to publish the presence of the Soviet, so called psychoactive, signal in the USA. According to him the signal appeared on the bicentenial celebration of July 4, 1976. Robert Becker writes that the signal varies up and down through the frequencies between 3.26 and 17.54 MHz and is pulse-modulated at a rate of several times a second. Its source was located at a giant transmitter near Kiev in the USSR. As to the effects of the radiation, Robert Becker is not quite sure, but he writes: "The available evidence... suggests that the Russian woodpecker is a multipurpose radiation that acombines a submarine link with an experimental attack on the American people" (20). Oficially the Soviet radiation was never decoded as well as the radiation broadcasted at the American Embassy in Moscow, though for the analysis of this radiation the project Pandora was launched by the American Navy. Robert Becker mentions also the possible American retaliation. He writes about an American reporter, Stefan Rednip, who claimed, in 1978, that he gained access to purloined CIA documents "proving the existence of a program called Operation Pique, which included bouncing radio signals off the ionosphere to affect the mental functions of people in selected areas, including Eastern European nuclear installations."

John Marks, in the book "CIA and Mind Control - the Search for Manchurian Candidate" qutes one of the CIA researchers from the era of MKULTRA project: "The rest of the world didn't ask until 1976 the type of questions we were facing in 1965... Everybody was afraid of building the supersoldier who would take orders without questioning like the kamikaze pilot. Creating a subservient society was not out of sight. (45)"

It is difficult to assess which of the superpowers was behind in this area in 1976 and which one is behind today. Certainly since the appearance of the Soviet signal in the USA several articles asppeared in the U.S. press publicizing the Soviet national security information pertaining to the development of the equipment influencing human body and psyche since the Soviet signal appeared in the USA in 1976. According to the information I did not manage to verify already in November 1976 the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner published an article entitled "Mind-Altering Microwaves, Soviets Studying Invisible Ray". The author of the article writes: "A newly declassified U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency report says - extensive Soviet research into microwaves might lead to methods of causing disoriented human behavior, nerve disorders or even heart attacks..."

Another article on this subject wrote John B. Alexander, who later became the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, in 1980 for the monthly Military Review. He writes: "... there are weapon systems that operate on the power of the mind and whose lethal capacity has already been demonstrated... the ability to heal or cause disease can be transmitted over distance thus inducing illness or death for no apparent cause... The application of large-scale ELF (extra low frequency) behavior modification could have horrendous impact... mind-to-mind thought induction techniques are also being considered..." As a source of information John B. Alexander indicates two Defense Intelligence Agency reports released through the Freedom of Information Act (or in other words declassified). On the American research he writes: "The U.S. government is reported to have funded some research projects, but these have not been published" (46).

In about 1985 the American CNN TV station broadcasted in the "Special Assignment" series a programme on Russian electromagnetic weapons (47). The first part concentrated on directed energy weapons. There was talk about weapons capable to cook people alive (recall microwave oven) and knock out computers and electronic surveillance and communications gear. In this way the airplanes and guided missiles could be placed out of use. The directed energy weapons could also produce the explosions in the extent of nuclear explosions which would not cause radioactivity. The American military experts asserted that the Soviets are ahead of the USA in this research.

The second part of the broadcasting was dedicated to Soviet research of radiofrequency mind control weapons. Though from the begining, the subject was the Soviet research, the American scientists conveyed rather their own research experiences. Jose Delgado said: "Any function of the brain - emotions, intellect, personality - could we perhaps modify by this non-invasive technology" and "the beauty is that now we are not using electrodes."

Instead of the expert from the American Navy who wished not to reveal his identity spoke an actor. He repeated in short what captain Tyler told to Kathleen McAuliffe about the substitution of psychoactive drugs by radiofrequency radiation and what captain Tyler wrote in the book Low Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology: "Apparently there are specific sites involved, specific functions involved. It's a matter of matching up just like it is with a pill or a drug, to cause an effect you could have a cause and effect relationship between a magnetic field and a biological function".

Next ing. William Van Bise and Elisabeth Rauscher demonstrated on the moderator the induction of visual hallucinations by "RF (radiofrequency) mind interference machine". The blindfolded moderator can see parabola and than a spike. Ing. Van Bise and E. Rauscher assert that they constructed the machine using the data found in Soviet scientifique literature, but Robert Becker, in his book "Cross Currents" (17) writes about this machine being invention of ing. Van Bise and E. Rauscher themselves. It is difficult to believe that such instructions could be found in the Soviet scientific literature, as well.

Next, in the CNN programme perhaps the first time in the American mass media, the presence of the Soviet "psychoactive " signal in the USA was disclosed. Robert Becker, in contrast with what he wrote in his book, said that "The signal range within which the Woodpecker operates is that which has been reported by many investigators to produce a tranquilizing effect on animals". "Captain Tyler" commented on it that "It's possible to entrain a certain percentage of a population, apparently, with weak magnetic fields."

In the cocnclusion "Paul Tyler" and dr. Fraser from the American Air Force assert that they worked on American projects of radiofrequency weapons, but that the Navy as well as the Air Force "never followed up". This is in contradiction with the project of the American Air Force quoted in the last chapter of this booklet.

In April 1993 the Russia declassified the electromagnetic weapon capable to destroy any object in the atmosphere "no matter whether it is a missile... an airplane or any other artificial or real heavenly object of the type of meteorite" (48). It means that so far only the first part of the CNN broadcasting, on directed energy weapons, was declassified in Russia.

According to another report "made available" by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency to the magazine The Enquirer: "Russia is deeply involved in researching ways to use microwaves to induce disease, control minds and even kill..." The article states that "Microwaves have been used to produce heart attacks in frogs" - but according to Robert Becker (20) the same experiments carried out Allan H. Frey - and in people "headaches, fatigue, perspiring, dizziness, menstrual disorders, irritability, tension, drowsiness, sleeplessness, depression, forgetfullness, and lack of concentration " (49) - recall Ross Adey.

According to the report by the peace activist Kim Bealy, the women who at the end of 70s and beginning of 80s blocked the American base at Greenhom Common in Great Brittain suffered from severe headeaches, drowsiness, menstrual bleeding at abnormal times,... temporary paralysis, faulty speech coordination..., vertigo, retinal bleeding, burnt face (even at night), nausea, sleep disturbances, lack of concentration, irritability, disorientation, loss of memory and a sense of panic in non-panic situations (I underlined the concurrent symptoms - it is a matter of question whether the American Defense Intelligence Agency had ever gained access to the Soviet secret research documents.) From the same symptoms suffered the women's visitors in the course of their visits. Strong signals up to one hundred times the normal background level were detected by members of Electronics for Peace and by others... signals 10 times stronger than those felt to be emanateing from normal base transmitting systems were found.

In the Enquirer's article also another Pandora researcher, dr. Milton Zarret, admitted that the U.S. Navy experimented with human volunteers inducing "an early stage of heart disease".

At the end of 1990 the American daily Washington Post brought an article voicing the American armed forces and intelligence services alarm over the Russian progress in the development of extrasensorial capacities: "According to the communications of Russian defectors Russians have success in influencing human behavior, changing human feelings and health condition, incurring unconsciousness and even killing people... In one of the documents from the headquarters of the Intelligence Service at the American Department of Defense it is stated that the Soviet experiments impose on the recipient disquietude combined with shortwindedness (recall the remark by capt. Tyler about the respiratory distress) , and the feeling of severe buffeting on the head (recall the experiment of Allan Frey)... Some western observers of extrasensorial developments are alarmed... by inauspicious effects of methods of subconscious influencicng when used against the U.S. staff operating the nuclear missiles" (50).

This time, with the central power in the Soviet Union weakened under the Gorbachov's regime, the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda opened an investigation into the facts justifying these hints. In an article of November 14, 1990 A. Ochtarin, the candidate of technical sciences, expressed the opinion that in principle it is feasible to construct the "enslaving machine" and that it is not out of question that it is under contruction. But already in the article of January 25, 1991 (51) the director of the Institute of Neurology of the Soviet Academy of Sciences told the journalists that it is possible to change the mood of a man by means of electric signals, but not to break his selfcontrol , thus denying the results of research of Jose Delgado. At the question whether it is possible to produce the same effect by influencing the electromagnetic field of the brain he replied that he does not know anything about it.

Anyway, during the failed putsch against Gorbachov, in August 1991, the general Kobets warned the defenders of the Russian White House against the possible use of psychotronic weapons (52). Shortly after the putsch, on August 27, Komsomolskaya Pravda published the statement by Victor Sedletski, the vice president of the League of Independent Scientists of the USSR, where he wrote: "As an expert and juridical personality I declare: In Kiev (and this is serious) the mass production ... of psychotronic biogenerators was launched. I can not assert that during the coup d'etat exactly the Kiev generators were used... All the same the fact that they were used is evident to me. What are the psychotronic generators? It is an electronic equipment producing the effect of guided control in human organism. It affects especially the left and right hemisphere of the cortex. This is also the technology of the U.S. project Zombie 5. Similar work is done in the Soviet Union (especially in Kiev in the Institute for the Research of Materials. The laboratory of one of its sections is located in the living quarters of the city. There are located biogenerators produced by the Octava factory. I am drawing on my personal experience and I can tell that I am myself the author of the model of such a generator. I completed my work in August 1990... Why the system failed in the days of the putsch? The putschists, having no experience, did not know, that to get the desired reaction the brainwashed soldiers must not be allowed to mingle with the crowd in the streets" (53).

When the reporters from Komsomolskaya Pravda, after the publication of this statement, tried to reach Victor Sedletski, the director of the Institute for the Research of Materials, where V. Sedletski worked, V. Trefilov, told them that Victor Sedletski left Kiev and it is not known, when he returns. He also denied that his institute possesses a psychotronic generator. Paradoxically if Viktor Sedletski was put on trial for disclosing a National Security Information, it would have for effect the confirmation of his statement and the National Security Information would be broken.

Having failed with V. Trefilov the reporters visited in Kiev the Institute of Interdisciplinary Scientific-Engineering Center "Natural Resources". Its director, A. Krasyanienko told them that he knows in the USSR at least 10 teams capable to construct such a device. On September 27 appeared in Komsomolskaya Pravda another article where parts of the government project for the development of those weapons were published: "remote medicobiological influence on troops and population by means of torsional radiation, remote psychophysical influence on troops and population by torsional radiation" (Komsomolskaya Pravda admits the electromagnetical radiation as a synonym to torsional radiation). The government project presented to the journalists E. Alexandrov, the member correspondent of the Soviet Academy of Sciences. For the realization of those projects the center Vent was established by the State Council for Science and Technology. The center was financed by the Ministry of Defense and according to its director A. Akimov the funding, coming also from Military-Industrial Comission at the Ministerial Cabinet of the USSR and KGB, amounted to half a billion of the Soviet roubles. Under the direction of the Center Vent was working 26 scientific institutions, but the leading institute was the Institute for the Research of Materials in Kiev where Victor Sedletski worked, and whose director had denied that they would be in possession of a psychotronic generator. The list of the institutes working on the project was a result of work of the reporter of the daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta O. Volkov. Those informations were confirmed also by the daily Troud in an article of April 4, 1992. This daily found the confirmation of the budget of half a billion roubles in the directive of the Committee for the Science and Technology of the USSR, dated July 4, 1991.

On November 11, 1992 another Russian daily, Pravda, printed an article on this subject where the director of the Center Vent, A. Akimov, told that "as a result of experimental work there is at the hands everything necessary to produce the factory samples" and that "torsional fields... are capable to relay information with no barriers to stop them" (55). Perhaps he was talking about the communication system "proposed" to the American military by Patrick Flanagan in the second version of his patent. As well it is possible that the term "information" had here a broader meaning as definded by A.S. Presman: "electromagnetic field exerts an influence on the informational interactions in the organism".

Igor Smirnov's Device and the Thought Control

In the years 1993 and 1994 American weeklies Defense Electronics (56), Newsweek (57) and Village Voice (58) published the information that Igor Smirnov from Moscow Acacemy of Medicine demonstrated for the U.S. secret services and FBI experts a device which was capable to subliminally implant thoughts in peoples minds and in this way control their actions. According to those news the FBI considered the use of this device against David Koresh during the seige in Waco. In reaction to this publication of the Russian National Security Information first the Russian newspaper Pravda (59) wrote on March 6, 1994: "Village Voice printed "scandalous news" that Russians are capable to control human behavior..." Two weeks later the Russian weekly the Moscow News (60) printed a long article on Igor Smirnov. The author writes that Igor Smirnov uses, for medical purposes, a device broadcasting into the human ears "noises" which contain questions. Those questions are not audible for the patient but perceptible to his brain and the brain answers those questions. The answers are registered by the electroencephalograph and analyzed by a computer. In this way Igor Smirnov performs a very fast psychoanalysis. Then, again using the "noises" played together with music, the healing messages are sent into the human brain, which the patient will obey. According to the author of the article Igor Smirnov added: "Do not forget, in your denigrating note, to precise our goals - to heal and to teach. And do not assign us others - inhuman ones." A participant in the meetings with Igor Smirnov in the USA (wishing to remain in anonymity) is quoted in the article in the Defense Electronics as saying: "the intelligence agencies... had been tracking Smirnov for years..., we know there is evidence the Soviet Army's special Forces used the technology during the conflict in Afghanistan."

Anyway the article in Moscow News does not explain in which way Igor Smirnov creates the noises broadcasted into the brain.

The French doctor, Alfred Tomatis, played into the ears of children, suffering from autism, hyperactivity etc. the voice of their mother and other sounds in the frequencies higher and lower than those that can be heard, and it was a successful treatment (8). In 1984 the American House of Representatives had forbidden the use of high frequency inaudible messages in the East Coast chain of supermarkets. Mixed into the music they played to customers inaudible messages of the kind: "Do not steal. Make a lot of shopping." Within 9 months they saved in this way 600.000 dollars. Most probably this is the way Igor Smirnov creates his "noises". But there is still another possibility how to deliver them into the human brain - and this is electromagnetic transmission. It can not be a very complicated problem to trancode those high fequency messages into electromagnetic signals just the same way the radiofrequency sound can be transmitted into the human brain.

When the journalist from the Moscow News asked Igor Smirnov whether he could make people vote for certain person in the elections he replied: "In principle it can be done. And it is not difficult. But not interesting." He could have in mind either placing of "noises" into the radio or TV broadcasting or, as well, electromagnetic implanting of those noises into brains by means of special radars. About his participation in Waco he narrated: "I suggested that voices of children and families inviting the suicidal people back home could be mixed with the noise of police car engines (the building was surrounded with them)." FBI then did not proceed with his proposition when he guranteed only 70% of a chance for success. This account is in keeping with what the Defense Electronics wrote. Half a year later the Newsweek wrote: "Sources tell Newsweek that the FBI consulted Moscow experts on the possible use of a Soviet technique for beaming subliminal messages to Koresh. The technique uses inaudible transmissions that could have convinced Koresh he was hearing the voice of God inside his head" (57). Let us assume that "inaudibility" meant that no one else would hear the voice of God but Koresh and that even him would hear it only inside his head. When Allan Frey did his experiments with beaming sounds into people's brains they located them inside their heads or just behind it. So in Newsweek's account David Koresh would hear inside his head elctromagnetic broadcasting of the "voice of God". A month later the deputy chief of the FBI's technical services division, Steve Killion, told the journalists from Village Voice: "In the normal course of your negotiation with the individual by telephone, you can impress a coded message... It is not realized consciously by the individual, but subconsciously, subliminally they understand it" (58). This time it could have been done again by means of "noises" played into telephone. Another half a year later, in August 1994, the Newsweek published an interview with Igor Smirnov. In the introduction they write that FBI asked advice from Smirnov during the siege at Waco and the solution proposed by Smirnov they describe as follows: FBI wanted to "pipe subliminal messages from sect member's families through the telephone lines into the compound. For David Koresh the group's leader... the FBI had in mind a special voice: God as played by the venerable actor Charlton Heston" (61). In this case the sect members would be influenced by "electromagnetic" (otherwise they would not be transmitted through the telphone lines) high frequency voices of their relatives, and David Koresh would hear in his head the radio broadcasting of the voice of God played by Charlton Heston. The FBI would have to find the individual frequencies of the sect members if the idea was to work out.

The electromagnetic broadcasting of inaudible speech could have been used in the experiment of J. F. Schapitz. He spoke about electromagnetic transmission. But since he wanted, as an introductory experiment, to record brain waves of a man who took drugs and then emit those waves back into the brain of this man instead of the drugs, it seems possible that he had in mind transmission of thoughts from one brain into another.

In October 1994 appeared, again in Moscow News (62), an article on American Non-lethal weapons where we can find the following lines: "The FBI, in 1994, studied the possibility of the use of nonlethal technologyy against David Koresh. FBI then informed Russians about technology that enables them to transmit to Koresh subconscious signals. In this way the FBI wanted to assume the role of the voice of God." The author of the article gives as his source of information the American and French press. It is possible that at Waco two diferent technologies were considered: one American and the other Russian. But as well it is possible that those lines served as a warning for Americans that the Russians, too, may disclose the American National Security Information. I am not aware of another breach of this Russian national security information in the American mass media since then. (To be complete, according to the article in the Defense Electronics, the rights to Igor Smirnov's technology bought the American Psychotechnologies Corp. in Richmond, Virginia).

In the same issue of the Moscow News where the interview with Igor Smirnov appeared there was another strange article (63). In the introduction is printed the invitation letter from the deputy director of the factory producing for the Russian Department of Defense. The deputy director writes: "In the course of the last 20 years our enterprise specialized in the production of psychotronic apparatur for defense systems, design of navigation equipment for intercontinental missiles and cosmic apparatur..." and he invites the journalists to get acquiented with "biophysical reinforcer (metatron) Miranda designed with the use of the newest fundamental discoveries in the area of psychotronics." During the visit the people from the management of the factory told the journalists that Miranda is one of the side products of psychotronic weapons and the deputy director of the Medical research center of the factory, Vladimir Niestierov told them that it is produced in the American licence on basis of the agreement signed by KGB and CIA on September 24, 1990 and providing for joint research in the area of psychotronics. The Miranda device emits on the patient sound electromagnetic impulses and in case that his body does not resonate with them it starts with the diagnosis of his ailment. However the representatives of the factory invited the journalists to get acquaiented with a machine which was not in working order - when the journalist asked for the demonstration of the machine, they were told that Armenia does not supply one important part of the machine.

The American System HAARP Could Be Used for the Implementation of Global Mind Control

In 1992 the Independent Moscow Institute for Foreign Affairs published in the weekly Stolitsa the communication by Victor Sedletski that already in 1982 in the USSR began the development of the new radar system which could be used to create "psychotronic field for mind control" (64).

At the end of 1994 the first tests of the most powerful radar system in the world were carried out in Alaska. This year its power should reach 10 billion watts. Among the main features of the system belongs its ability to heat the ionosphere and in this way change its altitude. By this kind of manipulation of the ionosphere it is possible to bounce the electromagnetic waves back from the ionosphere to whichever region on the planet. According to the official information by the U.S. government the system HAARP is designed for scientific research. Anyway there are too many facts suggesting that the major reason for its construction are military purposes. The building of the system started the E-Systems corporation which in 1992 made 2,1 billion dollars in sales out of which 1,8 billion were for classified projects. The whole project is financed by the American Navy and Air Force. The main patent of Bernard J. Eastlund (number 4,686,605) proposes the use of the system among others for destruction of navigation systems of airplanes and missiles wherever in the atmosphere, interference with all communication systems wherever on the planet (remember the CNN programme on Russian electromagnetic weapons), the global weather control and creation or repair of the ozone holes. Other patents connected with the system propose the use of the system for induction of detonations in the extent of nuclear explosions (again recall the CNN programme) and other military uses. In 1995 the U.S. government stopped financing of the project until the army will develop the application of the system for the earth penetrating tomography. In this application the system HAARP should be able to find, using extra low frequency electromagnetic radiation, deposits of minerals underneath the Earth surface, but as well the underground shelters, factories, tunnels and other facilities. At the end of 1995 the authors of the book Angels don't Play This HAARP visited the director of the HAARP program, Hecksher. He told them that in this application the HAARP system will use frequencies between 12 and 20 Hz or perhaps 1 Hz. Those are frequencies which affect human nervous system. It is true those waves are too long to make it possible to aim them at human beings and most probably they will not carry the biological information to affect human brains, but still their effects on human nervous system are not alltogether predictable. Anyway, with the versatility of the system, it is no problem to emit pulsed microwaves with the intention to influence the human psyche. The inventor of neurophone, Patrick Flanagan, in the foreword to the book "Angels Don't Play This HAARP" wrote: "As a result of... personal research experiences I am acutely aware of the potential misuse of HAARP technology for the implementation of global electronic mind control" (22).

The Secret Conference Organized by the

American National Laboratory in Los Alamos

In 1993 in the December issue of the American bimonthly Microwave News (65) appeared the report that in November of the same year, at the John Hopkins University (engaged in research of radiofrequency radiation - for example Samuel Koslov, one of the researchers in the project Pandora, replicated there experiment where rabbits exposed to microwave radiation developed corneal cataracts (41)), a secret conference took place, sponsored by the National Laboratory in Los Alamos, involved in the development of non lethal weapon systems. In the invitation to this conference we read: "The purpose of this conference is to bring together industry, government, and academia to explore the potential of non lethal defense and identify requirements so that the defense community can work together in leveraging the non-lethal concept. Industry, particularly, will benefit from a more precise understanding of requirements and operational constraints regarding non-letahl defense technologies. All attendees will have the opportunity to embrace a new perspective in international relations." in simple words the objective of the conference was to convince the industry about the lucrativity of the production of non-lethal weapons which will be used in the international relations.

On Wednesday, November 17, 1993 at 9 AM the lecture by Dr. George Baker from Defense Nuclear Agency was scheduled. The lecture was entitled "RF Weapons: A Very Attractive Non-Lethal Option".

At 11.10 AM of the same day, Dr. Clay Easterly from Oak Ridge National Laboratory lectured on "Application of Extremely Low Frequency Electromagnetic Fields to Non-Lethal Weapons". Clay Easterly told the Microwave News that since the conference was closed to anyone without security clearance, he could not discuss the specific effects he referred to in his talk, but he admitted that his presentation dealt with the possibility of developing measures that would affect people.

On the lecture by Dr. George Baker the Microwave News comment that "it is difficult to know, based on unclassified information, whether this "option" has ever been used" and "That there were also allegations that non-ionizing radiation was used against the women's peace activist encampment at Greenham Common in the U.K. in the mid-1980s".

Since four and half years have passed since that conference it is logical to suppose that the mass production of those weapons was launched in the USA as well as in Russia according to Victor Sedletski.

Are the Radiofrequency Weapons Actually Used ?

It goes without saying that for as long as the existence of those weapons remains subjected to the National Security Information laws there will be no confirmed reports of their use. But we should not afford to take easy the facts suggesting that those weapons have been in use already for years. About the strange symptoms from which the women at Greenham Common Base suffered there was talk here already twice. The article in the Defense Electronics (56) on Igor Smirnov quotes an employee of the U.S. intelligence agencies, wishing to remain in anonymity, as saying that this equipment was used by the special forces of the Soviet Army in Afghanistan to prepare them for the operations requiring atrocities against civilian population.

An independent researcher and freelance writer from England, David G. Guyatt, quotes, in the synopsis prepared for the ICRC symposium "The Medical Profession and the Effects of Weapons" a medical engineer from the U.S. Department of Defense as saying in 1989 on CNN programme on electromagnetic weapons that microwaves and other modalities had regularly been used against Palestinians. In 1986 two Palestinian terrorists were tried in West Berlin, Germany. On the first day of the proceedings both defendants revoked confessions they made during the pre-trial hearings. One of them said that he somewhat recalls having made some confession, but he does not remember its contents, because at this time he was not quite himself. The other declared that into their cells voices were beamed that paralyzed their brains. When the judge objected that in response to his written complaint his cell was searched with no voices beeing found there, the defendant replied that those voices were beamed into his head by means of some waves by western secret services (66).

During the conference on Nonlinear Electrodynamics in Biological Systems E. Del Giudicce from the Department of Physics at the university in Milano, Italy, spoke about the possibility to create blood clots by coherent propagation of electric waves in the supporting medium when the fibrinogen is present in the blood (recall the interactions of electromagnetism and chemicals). Several American newspapers (68) published the news that the son of Saddam Hussein, in his newspaper Babel, printed the news that American secret services attempted to kill his father, trying to form a blod clot in his heart or brain by means of "psychotronics and biocommunication".

According to the former director of the Freedom of Thought Foundation (now the director of the CAHRA organization), Cheryl Welsh, in the USA over 500 people complaining about being subjected to mind control experiments are documented. Also in Russia the Association of Victims of Mind Control Experiments was formed. Its director is Emilia Cherkina, former deputy in the Russian city of Zelenograd. Most probably it was her case that inspired a group of Zelenograd deputies to mail to the president Yeltsin a petition signed by 150 people demanding that he opens an investigation into the use of biolelectronic weapons (69). In the same article is a quotation of one of the alleged victims: "They controled my laughter, my thoughts and caused pain in different parts of my body."

On Internet on the Mind Control Forum pages every month new people from all over the world assert that they have fallen victims to experiments with mind control weapons. The most common symptoms are: hearing of voices inside their heads, sudden changes of mental states and disturbed sleep. Some of them also realize the presence of somebody else's thoughts in their minds. Many experiences described on the pages of Mind Control Forum make impression that they were written by a mentally ill person. But for as long as the mind control technology remains subjected to the National Security Information laws, it is impossible to decide whether they are mentally ill or whether they fell victims to inhuman experiments. Many of those people acquired, on basis of the Freedom of Information Act, documents stating that there is a National Security information pertaining to their persons. The only proof that, at least in the past, such experiments were performed, are the roentgen photographs of brain implants in the heads of some of the people who complained about those troubles. The parents of one of those victims are convinced, that it was implanted into the brain of their son during the operation of tonsils at the age of 4 years, after which they had not seen him for 48 hours, and then found on his palate a big scar after a surgical incision. The operation was performed in 1982 (for the roentgen photographs see the Mind Control Forum pages on Internet). It is very probable that the implants functioned as antennas, before the progress of technology made them unnecessary.

Some idea of how such manipulation can feel we can get from the lecture of Friedman Kaiser, from the Department of Theoretical Physics in Stuttgart, Germany. At the conference on Nonlinear Electrodynamics in Biological Systems (70), in his lecture he described how does the "entrainment" of biological system (including the brain) to the external stimulation develop: "Regular external perturbations interact with the internal oscillations, the system can be synchronized to the external drives (entrainment). A sharp frequency response results, exhibiting... rather irregular behavior near the entrainment region. On the route from the free to the forced oscillations one finds near the region of entrainment a nonlinear superposition of free and forced oscillations... the occurence of strongly periodic states with submultiples of the external frequency enables the system to couple to other frequencies or to decouple partially from the driving field." In simple words a man or woman who will fall victim to complex manipulation of the type of "strategic personality simulation" which we will talk about in the next chapter, will live in the condition comparable to miliary occupation of a state. if this radiation hits the whole population, it should be about the same situation. Paul Tyler in his paper on Electromagnetic Spectrum in Low Intensity Conflict writes that electromagnetic systems "are silent and countermeasures to them may be difficult to develop."

The Revolution in Military Affairs

May Result in the Decline of Democracy

John B. Alexander, in his article in the Military Review from 1980, writes: "whoever makes the first major breakthrough in this field will have a quantum lead over his opponent, an advantage similar to sole possession of nuclear weapons" (45). Samuel Koslov, a leading personality of the project Pandora of the American Navy and researcher at the John Hopkins University where the secret conference took place, in the closing speech at the conference on Nonlinear Electrodynamics in Biological Systems in 1983 said that the conference had proven that the external electric fields can "become a key to the cellular control console. The implications, social, economic, and even military are enormous." Samuel Koslov then continued: "If much of what we have heard is indeed correct, it may be not less significant to the nation than the prospects that faced the physics community in 1939 when the long-time predicted fissionability of the nucleus was actually demonstrated. You may recall the famous letter of Albert Einstein to President Roosvelt. When we're in a position to do so in terms of our proofs, I would propose that an analogous letter is required."

From this perspective of the revolutionary event in the science is derived also the book "Revolution in Military Affairs and Conflict Short of War", issued by the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College (71). Since the national security information is in question, the book can not tell the readers what technology exactly is making this revolution feasible. From the begining the authors are aware that the use of this technology may run counter to basic moral and political values of the American society and in consequence the revolution in military affairs would require a moral and political revolution to come first. Since it is difficult for them to imagine that the American Society would accept the ethical and political revolution that would deprive the citizen of his privacy, they develop a scenario of events which would lead the American political leaders to back this revolution.

The scenario is placed into the year 2000 and is based on the situation of growing terrorism, drug trafficking and criminality: "The president was thus amenable to the use of the sort of psychotechnology which formed the core of the RMA (revolution in military affairs) in conflict short of war...As technology changed the way force was applied, things such as personal courage, face-to-face leadership, and the "warfighter" mentality became irrelevant." So the psychotechnology, which formed the core of the RMA, provided new methods how to influence the psyche of the adversary in place of the classical strategy to make him fear the death. "In the pre-RMA days, psychological operations and psychological warfare were primitive. As they advanced into the electronic and bioelectronic era, it was necessary to rethink our ethical prohibitions on manipulating the minds of enemies (and potential enemies) both international and domestic... Through persistent efforts and very sophisticated domestic "consciousness raising", old-fashioned notions of personal privacy and national sovereignety changed." It means creation of a society where thinking is reserved to power elites as it is in totalitarian states and that the new totalitarian state should extend all over the planet. In which way the central power would be administered? "Potential or possible supporters of the insurgency around the world were identified using the comprehensive Interagency Integrated Database. These were categorized as "potential" or "active", with sophisticated personality simulations used to develop, tailor and focus psychological campaigns for each." That this is not altogether a science fiction proves the American Department of Defense Directive establishing The Non-Lethal Weapons Steering Committee, issued on January 1, 1995 (74). There we read: "The term "adversary" is used above in its broadest sense, including those who are not declared enemies but who are engaged in activities we wish to stop." As well, if the United States in mid eighties were capable to eavesdrop telephonical and other communications around the world, why would not they be able to read minds or impose thoughts on whichever person in the world whose brain frequencies they will be able to determine, in the year 2000.

In the conclusion of the book on the Revolution in Military Affairs the authors return to reality. They admit that the American public and government may not be willing to accept this kind of revolution, but they are, as well, aware of the fact that as the use of this technology will be growing "we may eventually stumble into change as ultimately profound as deliberate revolution." But even in this realistic part they write: "... conflict short of war, ... is most often won or lost through the manipulation of images, beliefs, attitudes and perceptions. These things... are the key military targets in coflict short of war. This makes psychological technology much more important than strike technology. Ways must be found to use the emerging technology including advanced artificial intelligence and information dissemination systems, to help military strategists develop, implement, and continually improve methods of influencicng opinion, mobilizing public support, and sometimes demobilizing it. There is also potential for defensive psychotechnology such as "strategic personality simulations" to aid national security decision makers." As a reference for the last sentence we read : "See Norman D. Livergood and Stephen D. Williams, "Strategic Personality Simulation: A New Strategic Concept", upublished draft paper, Carlisle Barracks, PAK: U.S. Army War College, 1994".

The conclusion of the authors is: "Whether we opt for revolution or evolution, change will occur." In their futuristic scenario they expect that this psychotechnology will gradually appear "on the domestic black market and, increasingly, in American schools and workplaces", they do not mention the fact that this technology can be used for murders that could not ever be proved in the court (people would be dying from heart attacks, blood clots etc.). To master this kind of civilizational crisis would require the further tightening of the totalitarian regime which could have for effect the gradual decline of the civilization.

If the reader would like to believe that such a scenario has nothing in common with the reality and so he has no reason to fear anything, Igor Smirnov, in his interview for the Newsweek as well as in the interview for the Moskovskie Novosti (here not quite openly) admitted that the Russian Mafia is interested to get his technology. That even the Russian government does not take this for a joke proves the fact that there exists in Russia the law imposing state controls on all equipment in private hands which can be used as "psychotronic weaponry" (69).

In their futuristic scenario the authors of the book on the Revolution in Military Affairs also write that "Whenever possible, profitability was used to encourage private and quasi private enterprises to develop appropriate technology... especially advanced psychotechnology." But the last chapter of this paper was dedicated to one such conference, which took place in 1993. So are we talking about the future or about the past?

The concept of the "strategic personality stimulation" is probably tested on some of the people who claim to be mind control experiment's victims.

And even the idea that the concept of the revolution in military affairs is limited only to few people in the American Strategic Studies Institute may not be that correct. In 1996 Paul G. Kaminski, the secretary from the U.S. Department of Defense said in front of the House of Representatives National Security Committee: "Cosmic forces play a key role in the emerging revolution in military affairs and this thanks to their unique capacity to gather, transfer and disseminate information" (72), it is quite probable that he was talking about the system HAARP capable to target whichever region of the Earth by manipulation of the ionosphere, and its use for psychological operations.

For sure if the readers will wait with some action for the sake of democracy until the moment when foreign thoughts will appear in their minds, they may take it for granted that it will be already too late.

Warnings by Military as Well as Civilian Scientists

In January of this year an annual public meeting of the French National Bioethics Committee was held in Paris, France. Its chairman Jean-Pierre Changeux, a neuroscientist at the Institute Pasteur in Paris, told the meeting that "advances in cerebral imaging make the scope for invasion of privacy immense. Although the equipment needed is still highly specialized, it will become commonplace and capable of being used at a distance... That will open the way for abuses such as invasion of personal liberty, control of behavior and brainwashing. These are far from being science-fiction concerns... and constitute "a serious risk to society"" (73). At the same meeting Denis Le Bihan, a researcher at the French Atomic Energy Comission said "we can almost read people's thoughts". Those are apparently civilian scientists.

In October 1992 the Russian weekly Stolitsa (64) published an article on the development of "psychotronic weapons" where is mentioned the declaration of the Russian academician Kazancheyev. According to the unconfirmed news from the times of the Russian scandal (54) this academician had signed for the Russian part the international agreement of 20 states where they obliged themselves not to use this technology against each other. That he does not have a great trust in this agreement proves the fact that he writes about a "psychic war" which, in his view, is more dangerous than any other kind of warfare and that the military may use extrasensory perception to paralyze the will of other people, "turning them into obedient slaves". He insists on placing this kind of research under international control.

In June 1995 the article "On the Possibility of Directly Accessing Every Human Brain by Electromagnetic Induction of Fundamental Algorythms" appeared in the monthly Perceptual and Motor Skills (43). The author, Dr. Michael Persinger from the Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory at Laurentian University in Canada, was mentioned by Paul Tyler in his lecture at the conference on Emerging Electromagnetic Medicine (15). In his experiment he exposed students to 5 Hz fields which had for consequence diminuation of perspiring, drought in the mouth, stomach pains and increased relaxation. According to unconfirmed reports he was employed on the U.S. Army project "Sleeping Beauty" directed towards the battelfield use of mind-altering electromagnetic weapons. In his article Michael Persinger describes the ways how the individual differences among human brains can be overcome and comes to a conclusion: "Within the last two decades... a potential has emerged which was improbable but which is now marginally feasible. This potential is the technical capability to influence directly the major portion of the approximately six billion brains of the human species without mediation through classical sensory modalities by generating neural information within a physical medium within which all members of the species are immersed. The historical emergence of such possibilities... resulted in major changes in the social evolution that occurred inordinately quickly after the implementation. Reduction of the risk of the inapropriate application of these technologies requires the continued and open discussion of their realistic feasibility and implications within the scientific and public domain."

The American as well as the Russian governments protect themselves against such discussions by the National Information Security laws. The already quoted Directive on Policy for Non-Lethal Weapons assigns the Non-Lethal Weapons Steering Committee the task to "issue security and classification guidance for non-lethal weapon programs" (74). In the response to a letter by Eleanor White Joan K. Christensen from the Assembly State of New York writes: "Thank you for contacting me with your concerns regarding the neuro-disruptive electronic weapon that you detailed in your correspondence. Unfortunately, information concerning what was referenced in your letter is highly classified, and I am not at liberty to divulge such information to the general public" (75). (The fact that this wide range of the U.S. public officials is acquiented with those weapons is also alarming, because their use may be much more widespread than is assumed in this paper.) Under those circumstances the only way, how the public discussion on this topic can be provoked, is to make the largest possible portion of the world population aware of those classified facts. The author of this paper is convinced that only the global prohibition of the use of this technology under the international surveillance can prevent the crisis of the civilization which would result from the continuing use of this technology. The parents should decide whether they want to bear children into the world where they could not guartantee for them even the biological independence.



References after this post:

