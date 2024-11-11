Professor Dolores Cahill warned early of certain risks witht the Covid mRNA injections. She has spoken of the risk of many falling ill or dying just 3 - 5 years after being injected. She discusses problems related to the immunesystem and how this will also make it difficult for physicians from the patients symptoms to identify the actual cause of the vaccine / injection injury. Cahill points out most the test animals died. When 50 % of them had died the whole lot of test animals were killed. There was never enough data about these covid injections from the start. From other parts of the history of the covid injections a lot of other Big Pharma coverups and fraud have also been uncovered. People are not informed.

You can listen to this short interview on X. If you cannot access it you just need to open an account to hear it.

More information from and about Professor Dolores Cahill:

Listen to Episode 14 - SILENCED with Tommy Robinson - Dolores Cahill. Professor Dolores Cahill warned early on what was going to happen due to the mRNA COVID-19 genetic injections and created methods to study death associated with vaccines. To understand her destiny in her freedom engagements (World Freedom Alliance, Custodean, World Doctors Alliance) one needs to understand certain parts of the story of her life that are explained in episode 14 above. Dolores Cahill recommends reading None Dare Call it a Conspiracy and Conspirators' Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300. Professor Dolores Cahill has been affected personally by the globalist elites and is trying to warn the world.