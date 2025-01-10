Roman Bystrianyk is the co-author of the book Dissolving Illusions. Panda Uncut from South Africa has uploaded two presentations with Roman Bystrianyk about this book showing public health data concerning different pathogens and death rates. What is being uncoevered in many of the presentations from offical and government data the public normally does not see is the public health threat was usually avverted long before a vaccine against a certain pathogen was being distrubuted. As many socities modernized different public health measures (better hygiene, better housing, better standard of living, better protective laws, better food, better medications, better schools, better knowledge and information) changed societies in a healthier way. Previously devastating childhood diseases became milder.

Dissolving Illusions paints a historic portrait with quotes from the pages of long overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources to reveal a startling history that has been disregarded. With this historic information and originally researched data in the form of myth-shattering graphs.

Amazon about a new edition of Dissolving Illusions: Unveil the concealed realities that shaped the Western world’s health evolution, transitioning from an era overshadowed by the specter of infectious diseases to an epoch of prosperity, relative health, and well-being. Dive into the extended Dissolving Illusions: 10th Anniversary Edition, where you’ll explore an additional 200+ pages, over 300 new references, and even more charts that challenge traditional medical dogma.



Embark on a historical saga of famine, poverty, buried and lost cures, and conflicts between individual freedoms and government mandates and laws. Explore overlooked vital statistics illustrated by easy-to-understand charts that scrutinize the impact of vaccines, antibiotics, and medical interventions on the increase in lifespan and decline of mortality from infectious diseases. Examine the concealed role of medicine in causing much injury and death over centuries.