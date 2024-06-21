The Swedish Doctors Appeal: This article (below) says it all about the outright folly that has afflicted the established media. The net effect of the covid vaccine is that they kill significantly more people than they possibly save. So the Pentagon's campaign to reduce vaccination rates in Asia likely saved hundreds of thousands of lives or more.

They tricked Muslims into not taking the covid vaccine

Pentagon disinformation may have killed tens of thousands

They used troll factories to spread false information about the Covid-19 vaccine. Not some conspiratorial guys in a basement, but the Pentagon. United States Defense Headquarters.

With over 300 anonymous accounts, they discouraged people from taking vaccines, all to get revenge on China. Reuters' new revelation about the Pentagon says a lot about those we now welcome onto Swedish soil.

The Pentagon has a special department that works with spreading false information, propaganda and influence operations in social media.

In this case, they risked the lives of millions of completely innocent people in the Philippines, Central Asia and the Middle East.

With slogans such as "China is the virus", the lie was spread, among other things, that the vaccine contains traces of pork gelatin and therefore should not be taken by Muslims.

The entire campaign targeted everything Chinese, from vaccines to test kits and protective equipment.

The fact that the campaign was aimed at the very areas that suffered the worst from deaths and severe disease during the pandemic did not bother the United States.

This was going on under both Trump as president and Biden, with their full knowledge. Social media platforms even warned Biden about the misinformation being spread from the Pentagon. He ignored it.

"We did not see this from a public health perspective. We just saw how we could smear China,” a senior officer involved in the campaign told Reuters.

Using vaccination programs as part of military operations is heavily criticized. In 2011, the CIA used fake hepatitis vaccine campaigns in Pakistan. Doctors strongly criticized this and the CIA promised not to use vaccination programs as a cover again.

This is because it is not only a threat to the population, but also healthcare personnel who become military targets. They still are today, especially in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They are the only two countries in the world that have not yet eradicated poliovirus type 1.

The campaign "succeeded" and in the Philippines nearly 50,000 people died from the coronavirus.

Millions became skeptical of the vaccine, much because of these targeted disinformation campaigns.

“Why did you do this when people died? We were desperate,” says a doctor who previously worked for the WHO.

These sick methods are thus sanctioned by the very superpower that we are now supposed to trust to conduct itself on Swedish soil with the DCA agreement. All with the hope that they don't do anything stupid. A great power that easily sacrifices millions of human lives to score geopolitical points.

I wouldn't count on good behavior.

The scientific study in this link below confirms the Swedish Doctors Appeal comment above and critique of the mainstream media outlet (but there are still other facts of interest in the MSM Swedish Aftonbladet).