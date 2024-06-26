Tandhälsoförbundet: Until now, artificial intelligence has mainly been used to improve diagnostics and in dentistry primarily to analyze X-ray images and detect caries. Regarding caries, a research trial showed that AI was better at detecting caries compared to dentists. However, the researchers believe that one should hurry slowly and that more research is needed. For now, living dentists must check the results.

In the Swedish research project AI-Dentify , which was started in 2021 and published in BMC Oral Health, different AI models have been trained to find and classify enamel caries, root caries and secondary caries on nearly 14,000 radiographs. The robot then had to compete against six experienced dentists in the analysis of 197 bit images. The study concluded that AI outperforms humans by better both detecting and classifying caries compared to the six experienced dentists.

Other research papers have also analyzed the possibilities for AI to identify and diagnose problems with dental health. Many possibilities seem to exist and the researchers believe that robots can eventually take over many of the dentist's tasks. But first, more research is needed to prove that robots with artificial intelligence really make the right diagnoses and suggest the right treatment. For now, dentists need to check the results. See more in the links below.

Recently, criticism has been directed at a dental chain that used AI to plan orthodontics plus the manufacture of plastic splints, which are used to carry out the actual orthodontics. Both dentists and patients have criticized this procedure and feel that it is not completely reliable. This clearly shows that, for the time being, we need dentists who make their own assessments and thus control AI's results, even though AI usually makes very good assessments.

