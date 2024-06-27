Environmental Health News report: Lawyers claim that baby bottle makers Philips North America and Handi-Craft Co. misled parents about the risks of microplastics in heated bottles and cups.

Carey Gillam reports for The New Lede.

In short:

Two lawsuits allege that Philips and Handi-Craft marketed baby bottles and cups as safe despite knowing microplastics could leach into heated contents.

The lawsuits, filed by California parents, aim to represent all California residents who purchased the products in the last four years.

Plaintiffs seek court orders to halt the sale of these products and to inform parents about the potential dangers.

Key quote:

“A bare minimum expectation of the world’s leading manufacturers of baby bottles is to inform parents and caregivers that their products leach harmful microplastics upon warming.”

— Shireen Clarkson, attorney

Why this matters:

Microplastics, which are minuscule plastic fragments, have been a growing concern for environmentalists and health experts alike. When plastic containers are exposed to high temperatures, such as during sterilization or when warming milk, they can release these particles into the liquid. The ingestion of microplastics has been linked to various health issues, ranging from hormonal disruptions to developmental problems, though definitive long-term studies on their impact on infants are still in progress.

