A not so heard of side effect of the Pfizer Covid mRNA injection is extreme boob growth.
Case of a 19 year-old woman experiencing significant breast hypertrophy starting 1 week after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in September 2022. "The patient initially reported tingling paresthesia in her breasts, followed by sudden bilateral growth which worsened after receiving the second vaccine dose. Over 6 months, her breast size increased from a B cup to a triple G."
"The association between the COVID-19 vaccine, PASH, and breast hypertrophy warrants further investigation to comprehend the spectrum of reactions to the vaccine."
Reference: The “Pfizer Boob Job”: A Case of Unexplained Gigantomastia
Poor woman, this is first time I have heard of this adverse event.