A not so heard of side effect of the Pfizer Covid mRNA injection is extreme boob growth.

Case of a 19 year-old woman experiencing significant breast hypertrophy starting 1 week after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in September 2022. "The patient initially reported tingling paresthesia in her breasts, followed by sudden bilateral growth which worsened after receiving the second vaccine dose. Over 6 months, her breast size increased from a B cup to a triple G."

"The association between the COVID-19 vaccine, PASH, and breast hypertrophy warrants further investigation to comprehend the spectrum of reactions to the vaccine."

Dr. John B.

Reference: The “Pfizer Boob Job”: A Case of Unexplained Gigantomastia