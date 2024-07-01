Vaken.se: Toxic "forever chemicals" known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ( PFAS ) can be easily absorbed through the skin, according to a new study.

The research, published in Environment International, is the first to show that these chemicals can be absorbed through the skin and from there pass into the bloodstream. Previously, it was believed that this could not happen, although studies have shown, for example, a clear link between the use of personal care products and PFAS concentrations in human blood and breast milk.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they are chemically stable and highly resistant to degradation in the environment. They accumulate in the environment and in living things, and increase in concentration higher up the food chain. They are used in everything from plastics, carpets and kitchen utensils to greaseproof paper and fire retardants.

PFAS have been linked to a variety of conditions and diseases, from obesity and high blood pressure to fertility problems and cancer, especially of the thyroid gland. PFAS chemicals were the focus of Tucker Carlson's documentary The End of Men, which deals with the massive decline in male testosterone levels and fertility, and they are also the focus of Professor Shanna Swan's recent book Count Down. Professor Swan predicts that men may be unable to reproduce naturally within 20 years if current trends in declining sperm counts continue.

In their experiments, the researchers examined 17 different types of PFAS and selected compounds that were among the most widely used and most studied.

The researchers used 3D models of human skin—layers of lab-grown tissue that mimic the properties of human skin—to test absorption. They applied samples of PFAS chemicals to the surface of the models and then measured the proportions that were absorbed, not absorbed or retained within the models.

Of the 17 substances tested, 15 showed significant dermal absorption (over 5% of the applied dose). The most absorbed PFAS was PFOA, of which 13.5% of the dose passed directly through the skin and 38% was retained in the tissues.

Molecules with shorter carbon chain lengths showed much higher levels of absorption, which is important because manufacturers of these chemicals are switching to molecules with shorter carbon chains because they are considered less toxic. Instead of being beneficial to consumers and the environment, this transition may actually increase direct bodily exposure to these chemicals, with previously unknown effects.

infowars.com , Toxic eternity chemicals are absorbed through the skin

CONTACT LENSES AND PFAS. If you wear contact lenses, you might want to think about wearing glasses instead. A new study reveals that most contact lenses contain extremely high levels of PFAS, a harmful "forever chemical" linked to reduced testosterone, obesity & eye diseases.

If you don't know what PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are, read the thread below. PFAS were one of the main substances featured in the Tucker Carlson The End of Men, which highlighted the massive decline in testosterone levels and fertility.

PFAS POLLUTION PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) are one of the main types of endocrine-disrupting chemical given a spotlight in Tucker's The End of Men. The extent of environmental contamination with these substances is revealed by a new study of Inuit in Canada.

PFAS have been linked to reduced immunity, asthma, obesity, and neurodevelopmental and behavioral issues. They're referred to as “forever chemicals” because they’re basically impossible to break down. Accumulating PFAS chemicals are toxic. National surveys in the US now...

regularly report PFAS in blood samples taken from children between three and 11 years-old. After growing unease about these chemicals, the EPA recently classified them as harmful. PFAS have a wide variety of uses, including in greaseproof substances and packaging.

The new study looks at PFAS contamination of blood from Inuit in the Arctic Circle, and dietary profiles of the individuals involved were established. Some ate a mix of supermarket and hunted food, and other ate just hunted food.

You might expect the sample from people eating both supermarket and hunted food to contain the highest levels of PFAS contamination, but guess what? The opposite was the case. We're talking a 67-83% increase in people who only ate hunted food.

Yes, that's right. Eating a hunted and foraged diet actually puts you at greater exposure to these chemicals than a partially shop-bought diet. Clearly, these chemicals are accumulating in the natural environment (esp. in animals) even in the remotest places on earth to a much greater extent than they are in crappy supermarket food. The use of novel chemicals after the banning of CFCs in 1997 may be one particular source of PFAS and other similar chemicals in the Arctic.

Bioaccumulation of these chemicals is wreaking havoc on the health and fertility of communities in the Arctic. All of this is well documented. The people who say that the issues raised by the Tucker documentary aren't real are only saying this because the focus of... the documentary is on young men in America and the Western world today. It's that simple.

Dr. Mercola reported (there are more examples than these - search PFAS on his wepage for more):

Forever Chemicals Found in 88% of Kale Tested

Conventionally grown and organic kale, considered by many to be the quintessential superfood, may be contaminated with toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS),1 also known as “forever chemicals” because they’re so persistent in the environment. This isn’t so much a kale problem as it is an agricultural one — a harbinger of systemic problems with food production. As agronomy consultant Sam Knowlton tweeted:2

“A recent pilot study found that 88% of tested kale was contaminated with PFAS, aka forever chemicals … It's safe to assume that PFAS contamination is in no way limited to kale and is likely widespread throughout our food system. The way we produce our food is a critical determinant of our health, both in terms of providing quality nutrition and eliminating the stream of toxins otherwise destined for our food system.”

PFAS Contain One of the Strongest Bonds, Making Them Extreme Hazards

More than 12,000 chemicals make up the PFAS class. Heralded for their grease- and water-resistant properties, the chemicals are commonly found in nonstick cookware, plastics, cosmetics, stain-resistant and waterproof materials, fire-fighting foam and more. Even dental floss and tampons contain them.3

“What unites these chemicals is the presence of a carbon-fluorine bond which is one of the strongest in chemistry. This strength is also the source of these chemicals’ hazard: PFAS chemicals are highly persistent in the environment and have been accumulating in soils, waterways and oceans over decades,” according to Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH-USA).4

Exposure is so widespread that PFAS have been found in 97% of Americans.5 In the human body, PFAS have half-lives of from a few days to over 10 years.6 The chemicals have been detected in drinking water, animals, food and even in remote areas of the Earth.7 Further, they’re linked to significant human health effects, including increased risk of cancer8 and decreased immune system function.

They’re also known to affect hormones and metabolism, interfering with fertility, growth and development,9 raising concerns that the chemicals are putting future generations at risk.10 Yet, despite the grave outlook, U.S. regulatory agencies have done little to address the extensive environmental contamination known to exist. ANH-USA reported:11

“U.S. regulatory agencies have proven themselves incapable or unwilling to meaningfully address the extensive contamination of our world and bodies with PFAS. The EPA’s approach to PFAS has largely been to monitor and report. The few actions that have been taken have mostly been limited to PFOA and PFOS, which have been voluntarily phased out of production in the US. This is in deep contrast to the approach being taken in Europe, where there is a concerted effort being taken by regulators, environmental scientists, and industry stakeholders to phase out PFAS of all kinds … The American people deserve more.”

PFAS Are in Every Bite of Freshwater-Caught Fish

Once a healthy mainstay of native diets, freshwater fish in the U.S. have been rendered toxic by environmental pollutants. Even eating one fish a year could be dangerous, due to the high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they contain.

The research, conducted by scientists with the Environmental Working Group (EWG), revealed that consuming a single serving of freshwater fish annually equates to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS — one type of PFAS — at a concentration of 48 parts per trillion.

PFAS Are Everywhere, Linked to the Atomic Bomb

PFAS do not break down in water or soil and can be carried over great distances by wind or rain, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).17

PFAS have since been found in air, surface water, groundwater, drinking water, soil and food, and humans can be exposed via all of these sources. Unbeknownst to many, it all started during the quest for an atomic bomb. Marko Filipovic, Department of Environmental Science and Analytical Chemistry (ACES) at Stockholm University, explained:18

“In the early 1940s, during World War II, the Manhattan project required new inert materials for separation of uranium isotopes via gas diffusion from their corrosive hexafluorides. Fluorinated materials were uniquely suited for the task. The Manhattan project gave great momentum to the development of new fluorine based chemicals. Ever since, the fluorine industry has grown exponentially and a large variety of poly- or per-fluorinated organochemicals have become ingredients in the products of everyday life. The success story of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) started thus with the accidental synthesis of new chemicals and chemists serendipitously discovering the extraordinary physical-chemical properties of these new materials.”

Beware of Forever Chemicals Causing Cancer to Spread

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) may accelerate the progression of colorectal cancer, according to a study by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health.1 The finding could even explain why firefighters, who regularly come into contact with PFAS in firefighting foam, are also more likely to develop and die from cancer, including colorectal cancer.2

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because of their persistence in the environment and ability to bioaccumulate in people and wildlife. In the human body, PFAS have half-lives of two to five years.3 Due to their ability to repel oil, dirt and water, they’re widely used in consumer products including nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabric and firefighting foams.

As endocrine-disrupting chemicals, PFAS are known to affect hormones and metabolism, interfering with fertility, growth and development.4 However, PFAS may also contribute to cancer, including promoting its spread.5

Forever Chemicals Linked to High Blood Pressure in Some Women

Research published in the American Heart Association1 journal Hypertension2 in June 2022, showed that women with the highest concentration of PFAS chemicals in their blood also had a 71% increased risk of high blood pressure.

In the mid-20th century, a group of complex, manmade chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) were first produced3 from the fusion of carbon and fluorine in the lab.4 The unique properties of this class of chemical give other structures the ability to repel water and oil, reduce friction and resist temperature.5

These properties make the chemical valuable in aerospace technology, construction, photography, electronics and aviation. The chemicals are also commonly found in everyday items like textiles, nonstick cookware and paper products. A combination of ubiquitous use, delays in reducing use and the known bio accumulative and persistent effects have produced a massive environmental problem.

The problem developed largely because many of these chemicals can take over 1,000 years to degrade,6 which has earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.” In May 2015, 200 scientists from 38 countries signed what is called the Madrid Statement on PFAS.7 The statement warned about the health effects associated with long-chain PFAS that could include obesity, reduced birth weight, reduced hormone levels and tumors in multiple organ systems.8

Yet, thousands of products that rely on the characteristics of PFAS have been created, used and disposed of in landfills where they contaminate the soil and water supply.9 If the products are incinerated, the chemicals become air pollutants. These chemicals have been measured in human blood and are now linked to high blood pressure in middle-aged women.10

New Report Shows Forever Chemicals Lurking in Food Wrappers

In the mid-20th century, a group of complex, man-made chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were first produced1 from the fusion of carbon and fluorine in the lab.2

Although some food manufacturers have announced they would voluntarily withdraw PFAS from their food packaging,3 a recent investigation by Consumer Reports found that there continues to be high levels in packaging from well-known fast-food restaurants and grocery store chains.4

Experts estimate that the PFAS family may include up to 10,000 chemicals, 4,700 of which have been inventoried and identified on the global market.5 The most widely recognized are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), both of which have associations with kidney cancer and testicular cancer.6

In 2002, 3M agreed to stop making PFOS and in 2005, DuPont agreed to phase out PFOA by 2015.7 Yet, just a little chemical tweak and the companies can market a new generation of chemicals with similar structures.

The unique properties of this class of chemical give other structures the ability to repel water and oil, reduce friction and resist temperature.8 These properties make the chemical valuable in aerospace technology, construction, photography, electronics and aviation. They're also commonly found in everyday items like textiles, nonstick cookware and paper products.

A combination of ubiquitous use, delays in reducing use and the known bioaccumulative and persistent effects have produced a massive environmental problem. This is largely because many of these chemicals can take over 1,000 years to degrade,9 thus earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.” In May 2015, 200 scientists from 38 countries signed what is called the Madrid Statement on PFASs.10

The statement warns about the harms of all PFAS chemicals. According to the Madrid Statement, the health effects associated with long chain PFAS include multiple conditions such as liver toxicity and malfunction, obesity, reduced birth weight, reduced hormone levels and tumors in multiple organ systems.11

Thousands of products that rely on the characteristics of the fluorine-carbon bonds in PFASs have been created, used and disposed of in landfills where they contaminate the soil and water supply.12 If they are incinerated, the chemicals become air pollutants. These are the types of chemicals Consumer Reports recently found in food wrappers from popular grocery stores and food chains.

Band-Aids May Expose You to Hazardous ‘Forever Chemicals’

Mamavation sent 40 bandages from 18 brands to a laboratory certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for testing. The bandages were purchased from stores such as Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Target or Amazon. Indications of PFAS were found in 65% of the bandages tested. Further, out of the 40 samples, 26 detections revealed organic fluorine — a marker for PFAS — above 10 parts per million (ppm).

"Ten parts per million is the limit of detection, and that’s a large amount," study author Terrence Collins, professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, told TIME. "We know that with endocrine disruption, there is no safe dose. They fiddle with hormonal control."2

Collins said it’s possible the chemicals could leach into the body not only via the pad placed over an open wound but also through the skin via the adhesive flaps. "You have to assume that the body will have an affinity for a multitude of PFAS compounds."3

Among bandages marketed to people with black or brown skin tones, 63% had indications of PFAS, including 10 detections out of 16 bandages tested with organic fluorine above 10 ppm. Overall, organic fluorine in the bandages ranged from 11 ppm to 328 ppm.4

"Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS," said Linda Birnbaum, scientist emeritus and former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. "It’s obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it’s important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials."5

While the lab tests didn’t separate the adhesive from the bandages, PFAS was detected in the adhesive, sticky flaps of the bandages as well in the absorbent pads. "Even if you think this is a small exposure, you add up a lot of small exposures, [and] you have a big exposure," Phil Brown, director of Northeastern University’s Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute.6

Band-Aid, Care Science, Curad and CVS Health were among the makers of bandages with some of the highest PFAS levels, though levels varied widely, even among different products made by the same overall brand.

Dr. Mercola explains exposure to high levels of PFAS makes it harder for people to fight off infections and also decreases vaccine response.

PFAS may cause (according to EPA):

Reproductive effects such as decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women

Developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations or behavioral changes

Increased risk of some cancers, including prostate, kidney and testicular cancers

Interference with the body’s natural hormones

Increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity

Swedish annual crayfish parties (held in August) more dangerous than expected. PFAS in Swedish crayfish. No one should eat more than 6 crayfish in a week due to the PFAS content in crayfish.

Foods that contribute most to PFAS exposure:

Drinking water

Fish

Fruit

Eggs

Sweden - but no date for when this article was published:

PFAS testing is increasingly relevant

Over the past year, several tests of fish sold in grocery stores, such as salmon and zander, have confirmed that they contain high levels of PFAS. The very highest levels were measured in roe from the Bothnian Bay, pikeperch from Mälaren and Hjälmaren and salmon from Lake Vänern and the Bothnian Bay. A portion of pikeperch or salmon reportedly exceeds the limit for how much PFAS one should ingest per week based on the EU's health-based reference value (TWI).

Seven packages of crayfish from Swedish lakes were tested in August and four of them had levels of PFAS that exceed the legal limit values ​​for sale. More shellfish were also tested for PFAS, but in the cases of blue mussels, lobsters and shrimps the levels were approved. The results show that PFAS pollutes Swedish lakes and waterways and spreads to consumers through food.

Limit values ​​in food and drinking water

This year, the EU introduced a limit value for PFAS4 in shellfish corresponding to five micrograms per kilogram. So far, there are only limit values ​​for PFAS-4 for meat, eggs, fish and shellfish

For drinking water, Sweden has developed a limit value for PFAS-4 that is based on the EU's health-based guideline value. The limit value is 4 ng per liter and applies from 1 January 2026. Today, many water utilities have higher levels of PFAS-4 and therefore need to clean the water before it is sent out into the pipes. An example where we know that residents have been exposed to high levels of PFAS through drinking water is in Kallinge in Blekinge, which is now subject to legal review in the Supreme Court.

The most common analyses

The most common analyzes performed in PFAS testing of water are packages that can be used for testing against target and limit values ​​or used for screening.

For food and feed there are packages that can be used both for comparison testing against the limit values ​​as well as larger ones that can be of interest when studying a wider range of substances.

PFAS in focus in Sweden's Parliament

In Sweden's Parliament yesterday, Jytte Guteland's (s) interpellation to Minister for Rural Affairs Peter Kullgren was taken up, where she wants answers to the following questions;

What does the minister intend to do within his area of ​​responsibility to protect the Swedish people from PFAS and ensure that we fall below the limit values ​​that the EU has set? How does the minister and the government facilitate smaller municipalities so that their water works can meet the required limit values?

Interpellation 2023: Measures against high levels of PFAS in Swedish crayfish

PFAS linked to microplastics:

Microplastic hell on earth! Patientmakt PatientCV · June 22, 2024 Microplastics in our food and the environment are a health hazard. In studies in mice it has been shown that exposure to microplastics make way for anxiety, depression-like behavior and abnormal social behavior. Has any doctor in psychiatry ever thought of a way to microplastic detox a patient instead of just adding on more toxicity with prescribed medi… Read full story

PFAS debate on corruption: The Non-stick Nightmare (Part I): What can we learn from the 'forever chemicals' disaster?

Whilst the large chemical companies did diversify away from the defence industry, it appears that they lacked the ethics or incentives to regulate themselves appropriately when they did. I could probably write a book, do a deep investigative series, make a movie or podcast about the cynical corporate lobbying, corruption, cover-ups and regulatory capture within the chemical industry, but others already have.

The film Dark Waters, The New York Times and the a Huffington post have chronicled the sad story of Parkersburg, West Virginia which has a lengthy history of PFAS pollution. The book Merchants of Doubt explores the PR and legal techniques used by the industry and Sharon Lerner at The Intercept did an investigative whistleblower series, uncovering regulatory capture and corruption at the EPA. The Forever Chemicals podcast also covers a lot of the issues in detail.

Suffice to say, the trail of corruption and environmental and human devastation which the chemicals industry has left in its wake, is so large that it is hard to quantify. Toxicologists at Dupont identified risks in 1954 and similarly, 3M scientists flagged serious concerns in 1961. Subsequent animal studies by the companies identifed cancer and cardiovascular risks in the 1970s. All of this was surpressed. None of it was reported to the authorities (as legally required), the financial markets or the scientific community. Indeed, proper scientific analysis of the effects has was only started in the early 2000’s.

USA: The Chevron decision could jeopardize federal policies addressing PFAS pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

PFAS regulations and climate action may be in danger

Several legal challenges are currently in play that could be influenced by the Chevron decision, many of them filed in the name of Republican-led states that accuse agencies of overstepping their authority in issuing regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Some of these cases go after agencies that used the power given to them by the Clean Air Act, originally passed in 1970 and amended in 1990, to reduce emissions from vehicles and power plants.

Efforts to address toxic PFAS pollution may be another obvious target for litigation, according to Schroeck. The Environmental Protection Agency has regulated the so-called “forever chemicals” in surface water, using its powers under the Clean Water Act, legislation that doesn’t specifically mention PFAS.

New Method To Degrade PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' Found Effective In The Lab

Scientists at UNSW Sydney are developing catalysts able to break down PFAS chemicals that contaminate water.

The chemicals are so widespread that they have infiltrated water sources and soil. In fact, recent reports have found that much of our global water resources exceed the drinking limits of PFAS and concerns over their environmental and health impacts have steadily escalated.

Despite ongoing efforts to develop ways of degrading PFAS, current methods are limited by a lack of efficient, scalable and environmentally friendly processes.

Now, a team of scientists from UNSW’s School of Chemistry have designed a catalyst system that can activate a reaction to break down common types of branched PFAS. The new method, developed by Dr Jun Sun and Professor Naresh Kumar and recently published in the journal Water Research, holds promise for more efficient and sustainable PFAS remediation in the future.

Toxic PFAS absorbed through skin at levels higher than previously thought The Guardian

Humans are most commonly exposed to them through water and diet, but researchers in recent years are increasingly looking into inhalation and dermal absorption. The latter is especially a concern because of the wide range of products containing PFAS that come into contact with skin. Among them are bandages, waterproof clothing, makeup, personal care products, upholstery, baby products and guitar strings.

Inside Sea-Tac’s efforts to clean up PFAS firefighting foams Seattle Times

For decades, per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, or PFAS, have been used in foams to put out the highest-intensity petroleum-fueled fires — especially important in saving lives amid catastrophe at airports, military bases and fossil fuel refineries. But the chemicals have left a deadly legacy. PFAS manufacturers knew the product was toxic yet concealed it for decades. The firefighters who were often covered in the foams during training exercises or fire responses, however, only learned of their harm to people and the environment in recent years. As a wave of state and federal legislation and rule-making phase out the chemicals and offer safer alternatives, Sea-Tac says it’s the first U.S. airport to use a cleaning technology. Washington will require the state’s 11 commercial airports to remove their PFAS products and replace them by fall 2025. The problem? They can’t just literally dump toxic chemicals. And some argue something more than water is needed to clean equipment.

Consumer Class Actions May Be the Next Wave of PFAS Litigation

A new wave of litigation about PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) has begun. If it gains momentum, it could be the biggest yet.

Litigation concerning PFAS—so-called “forever chemicals”—has been growing in intensity for more than 20 years now. So far, the litigation has mostly been based on either personal injury claims or claims concerning damage to natural resources, especially water. However, the past few years have seen a significant number of cases brought as consumer class actions based on a failure to disclose that a product contains PFAS as an ingredient or contaminant.

'Forever chemicals': What is the level of PFAS in Louisville’s drinking water?

In one sample, the utility detected PFOA at 7.5 parts per trillion, above the EPA’s limit of 4. One part per trillion is comparable to one drop of ink in the water of 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The limits set by the EPA for PFAS are about as low as scientists can reliably measure the chemicals. Louisville Water Co. is in compliance with the EPA regulations because the limits are based on the running annual average of sampling, not individual samples.

Environmental Advocates Say 2024 Legislative Session Produced Mixed Bag

“I’m really happy with it,” said Emily Howe, interim director of the state chapter of Clean Water Action. “We’re thrilled the governor signed the consumer PFAS ban earlier this week.” The ban on PFAS in consumer products was one of two major pieces of legislation Clean Water Action (CWA) was aiming to get across the finish line this year. Howe became interim director of the organization earlier in June, after former director Jed Thorp left to be director of advocacy at Save The Bay. CWA’s other major priority didn’t pass muster this year. The bottle deposit return bill, often more simply called “the bottle bill,” would have created a redemption system for all single-use plastic bottles sold in Rhode Island. The legislation, introduced late in the session by Rep. Carol McEntee, D-South Kingstown, who also chaired the study commission on the issue, faced strong opposition from industry groups that view it as an onerous burden on businesses.

Garbage dumps may be ‘burping’ toxic ‘forever chemicals’: Study

Scientists measured unexpectedly high levels of airborne per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at three dumps they surveyed — demonstrating the ability of these persistent contaminants to escape into the environment.

That invasion could be occurring in similar capacities via both vented gases and liquid by-products, known as leachates, according to the study, published on Wednesday in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

USA: Testing for Pease - A community action group, whose mission is to be a reliable resource for education & communication for those impacted by PFAS water contamination / on X: “10 years into this journey and so much to be proud of…but so much more work to do! Grateful for the support of so many along the way and I continue to be “just as persistent as PFAS” to continue the much needed work that lies ahead”

Parents worry about 'unknown' health effects 10 years after PFAS shut down Pease well

“Exposure to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) has been linked to cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children,” EPA officials stated. Although most people hadn’t heard of the chemicals 10 years ago, the city worked with a consultant to create a state-of-the art treatment facility to remove PFAS from drinking water.

Women exposed to ‘forever chemicals’ may risk shorter breastfeeding duration

Higher PFAS exposure could cause lactation to slow or stop altogether within six months, new research finds

The chemicals are linked to cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, plummeting sperm counts and a range of other serious health problems.

PFAS or highly fluorinated substances is a collective name for a large group of substances used in many everyday goods, including ski wax, all-weather clothing, cosmetics and frying pans.

PFAS are not used in toothpaste

Dietary advice introduced for Finjasjöfish after the PFAS alarm - caution for pregnant women

Children, young people, pregnant women and breastfeeding women should not eat fish from Lake Finjasjön more than 2-3 times a year. Others can eat the fish once a week.

This is what the local dietary advice that the Environment and Urban Development Board is proposing to introduce after the investigation carried out into the PFAS content in fish from the lake.

Sweden: Harmful chemicals: Every fourth politician worries about the PFAS cost

Sweden: Cultivation ban in colony area - PFAS in the soil

Sweden: PFAS - here´s how we can get rid of the forever chemicals

Activated carbon, plants and combustion. There are some methods that could be used to remove PFAS

Most municipalities have not analyzed their water for PFAS, even fewer clean it. A survey that the Swedish Food Agency published in 2021 showed that only 123 out of 290 municipalities examined their water for PFAS. Of the 154 waterworks that had been analyzed, PFAS was present in 72. In autumn 2023, SVT Nyheter asked for the results of the investigations: it turned out that in nine municipalities there were waterworks that supplied drinking water with a PFAS content above 4 ng/litre.

Sweden - Caia reported to the police after the PFAS pen - here are all the Swedish companies that risk being convicted

Bianca Ingrosso's successful company Caia Cosmetics has been reported to the police by the Chemicals Inspectorate after PFAS substances were found in Caia's eye make-up pencils. The Chemicals Inspectorate has carried out targeted random sample checks on several 100 products at 40 companies - the notifications will increase.

Sweden - The municipality opens for damages after the PFAS leak

Up on a wooded knoll behind the Okvista industrial area, the rescue service's training area is cordoned off. Firefighters have practiced with extinguishing foam there since 2008. The exercises continued until 2023, but it was only last year the municipality carried out any supervision.

Damages for PFAS

In April this year, the Land and Environmental Court sentenced the defense forces to pay damages of 47 million swedish crowns to Uppsala Water and Waste. The defense had used fire foam in the Ärna area, which had leaked into the groundwater and a water source.

In December, the Supreme Court ruled that 154 Ronneby residents, of which 22 were children, were entitled to compensation since very high levels of PFAS were found in their blood. The environmental toxins came from the defense's fire training site at Blekinge air fleet and had spread to the drinking water. Researchers who followed the sufferers saw that they had an increased incidence of kidney cancer and high cholesterol.

Sweden - There are now methods for effective purification of PFAS-contaminated water

There are now methods for effective purification of PFAS-contaminated water

The Testbed PFAS project has evaluated purification techniques for contaminated water and soil as well as PFAS-free extinguishing agents, with good results. There are now scientifically tested methods for purifying water ready to be put into use. The project has also contributed to new knowledge about PFAS-free extinguishing agents, which need to replace extinguishing liquids (fire foam) that contain PFAS.