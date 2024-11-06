Freedom for Alexander Bittner

Alexander Bittner, who has been a soldier for 18 years, was arrested for failing to comply with the summons to begin his prison sentence on the basis of an unlawful conviction.

The summons was issued due to a judgment for insubordination in relation to the order to be "vaccinated" against Covid-19 as part of the Bundeswehr's obligation to tolerate it. This controversial "vaccination" has been proven to be an experimental therapy with no benefit. Massive side effects are also to be expected.

Alexander Bittner was sentenced to 6 months' probation. The condition of the probation was a payment of 2,500 euros. He did not pay this because he viewed the payment as a kind of admission of guilt. Ultimately, this led to his probation being revoked and a summons to begin his prison sentence. When he did not comply with the summons, the Ingolstadt public prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant, which was immediately executed by the Ingolstadt police station.

"I did nothing wrong," said Alexander Bittner, and therefore did not voluntarily begin his six-month prison sentence.

When he accepted the invitation of the German Armed Forces to visit him, he was arrested in the barracks despite the fact that his request for clemency had not yet been decided. This is how a soldier of the German Armed Forces who has always served faithfully and who has exercised his basic and human right to physical integrity, as well as his right under the Soldiers Act, Section 17a, “He must not harm his health intentionally or through gross negligence” should be treated.

For this reason we demand the immediate release of Alexander Bittner!

Alexander's freedom is also our freedom.

In order to raise as much awareness as possible about this injustice, we ask as many people as possible to sign and spread this open letter. Important actions are being planned, watch for updates.

Link to the petition.