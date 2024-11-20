People in India demand change and acccountability concerning how covid vaccine adverse events are handled badly in India. People know they have been lied to. There needs to be a change in healthcare so covid vaccine adverse events and diagnosis connected to this medical harm is found much earlier.

“Venugopalan’s petition in the Supreme Court, filed in October 2021, is scheduled to come up for its next hearing on November 26. Venugopalan said the various petitions have sought a “revamp” of the government’s mechanisms for monitoring adverse events following vaccination (AEFIs), saying the existing mechanisms are “severely flawed and exist only to justify vaccination”. The petitions have urged the implementation of an “active” surveillance system that looks for adverse events in contrast to the existing system that documents them only if vaccine recipients report them as adverse events.

The families have also demanded that all high-ranking officials who had “lied, misguided and coerced the Indian population” on the Covid-19 vaccination should be “held accountable and punished”.

Prashant Bhushan, a Supreme Court lawyer familiar with the petitioners’ pleas, said the current AEFI mechanisms exist only to “hide the adverse events” and to give a clean chit to the vaccines. He said the country had millions of people who had either received or not received the Covid-19 vaccine and it should be possible to examine the incidence rates of various health disorders, including the clotting disorders, in the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

“Unfortunately, authorities in India have not made efforts to examine this data,” he said.”

Article in full: Centre under the pump over compensation demand for Covid vaccine 'victims'