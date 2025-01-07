Médicos pela Vida, Brazil reported: Medium- and long-term data on COVID-19 vaccines have started to come out. “The risk of death has practically doubled compared to those who were not immunized,” Fiocruz scientists explained.

A study led by scientist Nadia Pinheiro Rodrigues, from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), investigated the factors associated with post-COVID-19 mortality in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Brazil, between 2020 and 2023. The research, which used data from the Unified Health System (SUS) and the Epidemiological Surveillance System (SIVEP), analyzed 5,157 deaths among 15,147 reported cases of SARS caused by COVID-19.

The retrospective study assessed deaths from all causes, considering only individuals who survived at least three months after the first symptoms of COVID-19. The results yielded significant findings.

“The protective effect of immunization against COVID-19 was observed up to one year after the first symptoms. After one year, the effect was reversed, showing an increased risk of death for those vaccinated,” the scientists wrote in the study.

Discoveries

“In the medium-term post-COVID period, the risk of death was reduced by 8% for those who had been vaccinated, while in the long-term post-COVID period, the risk of death almost doubled for those who had been vaccinated. While in the medium-term there was a reduction in the risk of mortality for those who had taken two or three doses, in the long-term the risk of death was higher for those who had taken one or two doses,” the scientists explained in the study.

Study graph

Survival analysis graph: “Well-separated curves are observed after one year from symptom onset (long-term survival), indicating that survival was worse for individuals who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. These results were confirmed in the stratified analysis by number of vaccine doses, shown in the second graph on the right: worse survival occurred in those who took one or two doses compared to those who did not take any dose,” the scientists explained.

“In the long-term period, adjusted analysis showed that the risk of death was 69 to 94% higher for those who were vaccinated; and for those who received one and two doses of the vaccine, the risk of death was nearly doubled compared to those who were not vaccinated,” the scientists concluded.

Long term

Among the possible reasons for the complete reversal of efficacy, doubling the risk of death in the long term, the authors cite side effects of vaccines: “These effects may be more pronounced in some groups, particularly in more vulnerable individuals, which may contribute to an increased risk of death from other causes over time”

Study confirms recent data

This study corroborates Alessandria et al , who found that COVID-19 vaccination reduced life expectancy by 37% and increased the risk of death from all causes during the 2-year follow-up period.

MPV Comment

We have been publishing news for some time about studies finding that COVID-19 vaccines are not effective against infection, such as the first and second studies from the Cleveland Clinic, which showed that the more vaccine doses people took, the greater their chances of contracting the disease.

Subsequently, other studies confirmed the negative efficacy, such as the study published in the respected scientific journal JAMA. More recently, a study by the CDC , a US federal agency, confirmed the negative efficacy in children as well.

Now, the Brazilian FIOCRUZ study shows negative efficacy not only for infections but also for deaths. Meanwhile, Brazil remains the only country in the world mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children. Why? This must be stopped immediately.

Source:

Evaluation of post-COVID mortality risk in cases classified as severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil: a longitudinal study for medium and long term

Read more:

We demand answers: Brazil, the only country in the world mandating childhood vaccination against COVID-19