Norway. Excess mortality increasing from July 2021, when 90 % of ppl covid mRNA vaccinated and started adding boosters. Norway lost more people during pandemic years than during WWII. Now NIPH has done a study trying to convince us that covid mRNA vaccines save lives, most “obvious” for the people taking 3 or more shots.

Unvaccinated have increased risk of dying Age 18-44 + 30 % Age 45-64 + 27 % Age 65 + + 24 % NIPH inflates the death rates when compared to their own database Death Registry. The smell of synthetic and curated data is intense. Of course they deny other scientists and physicians access to raw data.

Håvard Skjærvik