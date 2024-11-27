BREAKING news from a norwegian pediatrician: Chromosome errors % of registered pregnancies
2022
Chromosomal abnormalities + 30%
Down syndrome + 37.5%
Genotoxicity of covid mRNA vaccines must be investigated.
FHI distorts the truth when it indicates minor chromosomal abnormalities in live births. Figures must be anchored in REGISTERED PREGNANCIES.
Stop vaccinating men and women of childbearing age and pregnant women! NOW!
You need to put a source. Paper? Peer-reviewed?
They must be stopped for everyone, period.