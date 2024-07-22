Bobbo Sundgren is the father of a Swedish Covid-19 mRNA injection victim. His son Nicholas Sundgren will be the second Swedish criminal investigation concerning the injection and the fact the hospital did not disclose informed consent.

Patientmakt has reported on the second criminal mRNA case:

The second criminal investigation on Modernas Covid 19 mRNA injection will be happening in Sweden. The case is defined as death of another. It is about 13 year old Nicholas Sundgren that died of heart complications of the Moderna injection.

Nicholas was born with heart defects and health care did not provide Nicholas parents with the correct information of the heightened risk of myocarditis or pericaritis of the Covid mRNA injection technology they should have been informed about with regards to Nicholas medical condition. (more in post)

Bobbo Sundgrens account of what happened to his son Nicholas Sundgren:

Swedish professor Hammarskjöld medical evaluation of Nicholas Sundgren:

Bobbo Sundgren has started a 50 part series, The Swedish Covid Millionaire, he will be releasing here on Substack. So far there is the prologue and the first three parts. It will dig into health, lies, politics, intelligence and more.

Parts of the prologue:

During the HIV hysteria in the second half of the 1980s, Peder worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had recently become head of NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) - to provide Fauci with intelligence about the gay community and how they would react to NIAID's rhetoric. The American military's interest was to experiment with the AZT on drug addicts among homosexuals, who already had significantly weakened immune systems.

/—-/

Peder ended up in this circle mostly out of curiosity, but he quickly realized that it was deadly dangerous to reveal anything about it - or defy it. The circle had its origins when the CIA recruited 1,000 Nazis after World War II in Operation Paperclip.

Thanks to all the leaks to him, Peder knew early on about the planning of the Covid pandemic. So he bought shares in Pfizer's German Covid vaccine manufacturer BioNTech as early as September 2019, which he sold in early 2021. His profit was 4.5 million Swedish kronor. With this, he bought a house in Spain.

The Moderna Papers: Moderna's Crimes Against Humanity by Naomi Wolf

The Swedish documentary about the Covid injections: Safe and effective the side effects that disappeared (with english subtitles)

