Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines' studies show.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH resported on Courageous Discourse:
A new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:
Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]
Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]
Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]
Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]
Roh et al found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:
Alzheimer's Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026
Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001
Kim et al found among 2,027,353 South Koreans that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:
Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]
Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]
Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]
The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al.
Article in full: Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines'
