Pierre Lescaudron has opened up parts of his upcoming book Mass extinctions, Evolutionary Leaps and Viral Information by publishing some chapters. The chapter below on the brain and threats to reproductive health by the Covid mRNA injections was published in 2021. The book is still not out yet, at least I could not find it on amazon or by trying to search the title on different search egines on the internet. Since this chapter was published there has been confirmation of DNA integration due to the mRNA injections (accoding to the Swedish law on genetic integrity this kind of medical product may not be used). The mRNA injections also cross the blood-brain-barrier. Pierre Lescaudron is investigating options and warning of proteins from the gene-therapy injections. So far he is not discussing the nanotechnology. He is focused on eugenics and the motives of the elites. I still find this piece “RNA Vaccines, Obedience and Eugenics” (references in the original) of interest and the analysis that is made. I will also add previous pieces on the threat to the brain from the Covid mRNA injections I have published so far. Pierre Lescaudron has also published information for people who might be forced to take these injections and how they in some way can protect themselves beforehand and also information on health protocols that can be useful after Covid mRNA injections. I will add this information after his chapter on the threats to fertility and the brain.

Billions of people worldwide at risk of harm to their brains & minds from the dangerous & highly experimental COVID pseudo-vaccines. The global elites are damaging to make them less resistant to their growing authoritarian and totalitarian control. DR. PETER AND GINGER BREGGIN

Eugenics



Race selection is not a new concept. 2,500 years ago, Plato was already advocating for selective breeding1. One of the legacies of Darwin's erroneous theory was the re-emergence of eugenics in the late 19th Century.2 By the beginning of the 20th century, eugenics policies were widely applied in the USA, Japan, several European countries, and, of course, Nazi Germany, whose eugenics programs were inspired by eugenics policies pursued in the USA.3



Generally these policies consisted in sterilizing "unfit" individuals, including representatives of "inferior races" and stimulating the reproduction of "fit" individuals, including representatives of "superior races".



The revelations about the atrocities committed by the Nazis during WW2 didn't stop eugenics programs. Documented forced sterilization was still practiced during the 21st century in places like California4, Spain5 and Peru.6



However, there is one fundamental difference between the Nazis and modern-day supporters of eugenics: the advent of genomics in general, and gene editing7 in particular. Today, scientists know how to modify the human genome and switch genes, favor certain traits and inhibit others. Current technology allows one full human genome to be sequenced in 30 minutes8 and to create entire genetic sequences.9



In certain scientific circles, the ideological drive to create a "better" race is still strong. For example, eugenics is publicly advocated by Johns Hopkins University professor10 and advisor11 of METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), Nathaniel C. Comfort:

"the eugenic impulse drives us to eliminate disease, live longer and healthier, with greater intelligence, and a better adjustment to the conditions of society; and the health benefits, the intellectual thrill and the profits of genetic bio-medicine are too great for us to do otherwise."12

Incidentally, this is the same Johns Hopkins University which, through its Coronavirus Research Center, tracks cases of Covid-19 worldwide and feeds the media and governments with their data.13



The Nazis wanted to create a new superior race and eliminate inferior ones. This is 'small potatoes', however, compared with the drive to create and destroy entire species.



The virus-centered chain of events that leads to speciation (the creation of a new species) is as follows:

- a host belonging to a given species is exposed to a new exogenous (external) virus

- the exogenous virus infects the host's germ cells

- the exogenous virus integrates the genome of the host's germ cells

- upon reproduction, the acquired parents' exogenous virus becomes the hereditary progeny's endogenous (native) virus

- unlike his parents, the progeny has the new viral sequence in the genome of all of his cells

- endogenous viral sequences are mostly active during morphogenesis

- while parents are not necessarily affected phenotypically by a new virus, progeny can be phenotypically deeply affected by new viral sequences to the point of triggering the appearance of a new species

The diagram below illustrates the main steps in the speciation process:

Keeping this evolutionary background in mind, let's go back to the RNA vaccines and see if they check some of the speciation steps described above.



Integration in the host genome



We now know that genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 have integrated into the human genome, as shown by Liguo Zhang in December 2020.14



Since RNA "vaccines" contain virtually the same viral sequence coding for the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, it is probable that the vaccine's RNA, like SARS-CoV-2 viral fragments, will integrate and therefore modify the host's DNA.



Integration in germ cells genome



Now, let's have a look at how the RNA "vaccine" spreads in the body of its recipient:

Not only does the highest concentration of the RNA spike protein occur in the ovaries, unlike the other organs where the concentration is low and/or lowering, the concentration in the ovaries is high and keeps on increasing, even 48 hours after injection.



Given the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to integrate with the hosts' genomes and the high concentration of the Pfizer "vaccine" in the ovaries, it doesn't seem unreasonable to be concerned that, at least in some cases, the "vaccine" genetic material may become a hereditary genetic feature of the progeny of vaccinated individuals.



Similarities Between Syncytin Genes and RNA Vaccines



Coincidentally or not, the genetic sequence found in Covid RNA vaccines is quite similar to the genetic sequence coding for syncytin:

Now you've got PEG, PEGylated and polyethylene glycol, and a lipid nanoparticle that will allow it to enter every cell of the body and change the regulation of our own genes with this synthetic RNA, part of which actually is the message for the gene syncytin.15

This point is confirmed by a comparison between the genetic sequences of HERV-W (the endoretrovirus coding for syncytin) and the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 that codes for the spike protein since the RNA contained in the Pfizer "vaccine" is a very close replica of this sequence:

[...] alignment of the endogenous elements Syn1 [syncytin-1] found on human chromosome 7, or Syn2 [syncytin-2] found on chromosome 6, or HERV-K expressed from chromosome 6, all show a number of sequence motifs with significant similarity to nCoV2019 spike protein.16

In fact, the stereochemistry19 of some regions of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 (and the RNA "vaccine") and syncytin-2 protein (coded by the viral sequence of HERV-K) are nearly identical, as shown in the illustration below:

Syncytin and Reproduction



Syncytin is a protein coded by an endo-retrovirus called ERV-W1. Syncytin plays a fundamental role in the formation of the placenta. Its role is so critical that defective or deficient syncytin is suspected of causing sterility:

"the lack or reduced expression of syncytin-1 and its receptor may lead to fertilization failure and open new avenues for the treatment of infertility."17

These suspicions are apparently well-founded given that, in the UK alone, the government agency in charge of monitoring adverse effects induced by Covid vaccines received more than 13,000 reports of menstrual disruptions.18 Likewise, the French health authorities recognized that menstrual disruptions were one of the side-effects caused by Covid "vaccines".20



In June 2021, a peer-reviewed article dedicated to vaccinated pregnant women confirmed the negative influence of RNA vaccines on pregnancy.21



Notice that this paper is based on VAERS reports, which typically include only 1 to 10% of the actual adverse reactions. Even with this limitation, the occurrence of problematic pregnancies is not negligible. The breakdown of the reported effects are as follows:

- Spontaneous abortions (13.9%)

- Preterm birth (9.4%)

- Small size for gestational age (3.2%)

- Congenital anomalies (2.2%)

In total, almost one third of the pregnancies were pathological. This also means that two thirds of the pregnancies were seemingly normal. Genetically modified syncytin causes sterility in some women while other women can procreate normally, depending on the genetic make-up of the vaccinated person.



Indeed, in each individual there is an individual-specific action of viruses. While one infected individual is, evolutionary-speaking, neutralized (killed or sterilized), the spared individuals, and in particular their progeny, can experience "evolutionary" leaps.



The Role of Syncytin in Speciation



Syncytin, coded by the viral sequence ERV-W, is considered to be the driver of growth of the placenta in virtually all mammals. Before that, reproductive strategies were based on egg-laying. A huge evolutionary leap is required to move from egg-laying to fetus-carrying, and it includes significant changes to morphology, immunity, and metabolism. ERV-W and its syncytin protein are at the root of such a leap.22



In addition, syncytin was acquired by mammals at least seven times, during seven different genome integration events provoked by distinct viruses. Each time this integration is correlated with the aftermath of a speciation event:

[...] syncytin acquisition from distinct viruses has occurred independently at least seven times, each event happening after the divergence of the mammalian orders in which they are found.23

As mentioned above syncytin is a fundamental factor of embryogenesis. So, if a progeny carries a modified syncytin gene, what could be the induced morphological differences between the progeny and the parents?



Given the role played by syncytin in speciation, what would be the effect of a genetically modified syncytin such as the one coded by the Covid RNA "vaccine"? Could the progeny of vaccinated parents exhibit traits different enough to constitute a new race?



RNA vaccination of the public was rolled out in December 2020. Therefore the first babies from vaccinated parents have been born within a few weeks of the publishing of this article.



The Role of Syncytin in The Brain



It has been observed in animal studies that SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood-brain barrier24, and therefore it's probable that the homologous protein coded by the "vaccine" does too.



Maybe that's the reason for the high prevalence of neurological conditions in vaccinated people. As of August 2021, in the UK alone, there were more than 220,000 reported adverse effects affecting the nervous system (Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Bell's palsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, etc). Keep in mind that only 1 to 10% of adverse effects are reported. These adverse effects represented 70% of all the reported symptoms:

Interestingly, the syncytin protein (coded by ERVW-1), plays an important role in brain activity:

"mRNA and protein expression of the ERVW-1 locus in neural tissue is implicated in neurodegeneration"25

Not only are ERVW-1 and its protein syncytin correlated with neurodegeneration, it is also suspected that defects in ERVW-1 lead specifically to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia:

"Preliminary evidence implicates aberrant expression of ERVW-1 in neuron and glial cells and HERV-W LTR mediated aberrant cellular protein expression in the pathogenesis of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia"26

If that's the case, we have every reason to be concerned about the unknown long-term effects of the RNA "vaccines". There are already alarming numbers of serious short-term adverse effects in vaccinated people. What will be the long-term adverse reactions, particularly neurological, for these people and their progeny?



Since schizophrenia is a known effect of defective syncytin protein27, and since the RNA vaccine codes for an altered syncytin, it is not surprising to learn about the first documented case of RNA vaccine-induced schizophrenia.28 It was reported in a 31-year-old male with no prior medical or psychiatric history, who suffered from "hallucinations", "talking to dead people", "hearing the constant voice of a co-worker". These symptoms appeared after receiving the first dose of an RNA COVID-19 vaccine and worsened three weeks later after receiving the second dose.29



This case is corroborated by numerous VAERS reports filled out by US doctors and vaccine manufacturers mentioning schizophrenia or the symptoms most commonly associated with this condition:

- Schizophrenia: 13 cases31

- Auditory hallucinations: 91 cases32

- Hallucinations: 792 cases33

- Psychotic disorder: 100 cases34

Schizophrenia or Possession?



For centuries, if not millennia, and right up until the 19th century, schizophrenia was considered a result of 'demon possession' or 'evil spirits'.35 The only remedy was exorcism. With the advent of modern psychiatry, schizophrenia has been attributed to more material causes such as genetics, biology and experience.



However, during the past few decades, a growing body of scientific literature36,37,38 has been re-exploring the explanation that prevailed for centuries, and serious consideration is being given to the idea that schizophrenia, at least in some cases, is just another word for actual demonic possession:

[schizophrenia] symptoms, such as delusions and hallucinations [...] The most common delusion types are as follows: "My feelings and movements are controlled by others in a certain way" and "They put thoughts in my head that are not mine." Hallucinatory experiences are generally voices talking to the patient or among themselves. Hallucinations are a cardinal positive symptom of schizophrenia which deserves careful study in the hope it will give information about the pathophysiology of the disorder. We thought that many so-called hallucinations in schizophrenia are really illusions related to a real environmental stimulus. One approach to this hallucination problem is to consider the possibility of a demonic world. Demons are unseen creatures that are believed to exist in all major religions and have the power to possess humans and control their body. Demonic possession can manifest with a range of bizarre behaviors which could be interpreted as a number of different psychotic disorders with delusions and hallucinations. The hallucination in schizophrenia may therefore be an illusion - a false interpretation of a real sensory image formed by demons.39

The boundary between schizophrenia and possession is so thin that some top psychiatrists now work hand in hand with exorcists40, and Mike Williamson dedicated one of his books to the topic:

Conclusion



Of course, the above does not mean that every vaccinated person will end up possessed or sterile.



There are three reasons why this will not be the case:



First, Sott.net, among others, has published a comprehensive health protocol41 to attenuate adverse reactions induced by the vaccine.



Second, a lot of countries are using traditional vaccines that don't interfere with syncytin like RNA vaccines do.42



Third, the Powers That Be seem to realize that their vaccine is not as effective as they first thought. That's probably the reason why they recently introduced a third dose (and soon a fourth one).



Notice that a third dose was not even mentioned in the clinical trials43 that led to the conditional FDA approval of the RNA vaccines against Covid. It was only in mid-August 2021 that Pfizer applied for FDA approval for a third dose.44 As of the end of September 2021, Pfizer is still recruiting participants for phase III trials that have not been completed45 yet it's been a full two months (July 30th, 2021) since Israeli authorities began administering a third dose to its population46 and making it, de facto, compulsory.47



Israel is by far the leading country in terms of the number of administered third doses. More than 3.3 million third doses have already been administered to a population of 9 million.48 Interestingly, the third dose coincided with a sudden increase in Covid deaths:

The rushed mass administration of a third dose and the concomitant spike in Covid deaths is one more factor suggesting that the management of this pandemic in general, and the Covid RNA "vaccines" in particular, have nothing to do with health measures, but are instead everything to do with population control.



By attempting to alter the very genome of human beings, the elites are playing God and trying to fool Mother Nature. In Ancient Greece this attitude was called "hubris":

Hubris, in Greek tragedy, is the excessive pride towards or defiance of the gods [...] The overbearing pride which leads humans to follow a path or projects which lead to certain self-destruction. In this sense, hubris is a crime of power. [...] Hubris is the extreme pride or self-confidence of an individual character which, when it offends the gods, that character is usually punished severely. The central meaning of hubris is doing deeds and thinking thoughts more than a mere mortal human should do and think, thereby showing impiety towards the gods. Hubris leads to nemesis, the inescapable agent of someone's downfall. Nemesis was the goddess or spirit of divine retribution...49

Health Protocol for Potential Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination



This health protocol proposal is merely information - not advice. If readers need medical advice, they should consult a doctor or other appropriate medical professional.



Elliot Overton, CFMP, DIpCNM came up with a basic nutritional and lifestyle protocol that is easily accessible and could be started a week or two before a potential coronavirus vaccination. He suggests:

Aims: Improve cell energy turnover through stimulating mitochondrial energy metabolism

Immune modulation to prevent excessive/hyper-reactive immune response

Increase likelihood of mTOR inhibition to potentially reduce the likelihood of intracellular mRNA translation (theory)

Support antioxidant system and detoxification pathways 1-2 weeks BEFORE Vaccination



Immune modulators, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants



Glutathione & Precursors: N-acetylcysteine (NAC) - 600mg x 4 per day (any brand)

Glycine - 5 grams powder per day

Liposomal glutathione - 500mg x 2 per day on an empty stomach (brand example here)

Rosemarinic acid - Source: example here for US. Alternatively, here in tincture form for UK/EU. Dose: 4-6 caps per day or, if using tincture, the dose recommended on the bottle

Curcumin - Seeking Health brand - Liposomal Curcumin & Resveratrol (available in most countries). 1 & ¼ tsp two times per day, on an empty stomach

Vitamin C - Dose (?)

Vitamin D - Dose (?) Mitchondrial Cocktail: Thiamine - 2-300mg per day (as benfotiamine or TTFD [Allithiamine or Thiamax])

Nicotinamide Riboside (NAD+ precursor) - 2 caps per day (example brand Niagen)

Coenzyme Q10 - 4-800mg per day (example here)

R-Lipoic acid - 800mg per day (example brands here)

Adenosyl B12 - 6,000-9,000mcg (example brand here)

Methylated B complex - 1 per day (example brands here)

Multi-Mineral - 1 per day (example brands here)

Zinc Acetate - approx. 30mg per day (example here)

Selenomethionine - 200mcg per day (example brands here) Lifestyle interventions: Cold therapy (cold showers, bathing - equal minutes per degree Celsius of water)

Fasting/calorie restriction - one possible idea is to fast for 12-24 hours before having the vaccine administered. After approximately 12 hours of fasting, mTOR is inhibited and AMPK is activated.

Type of exercise: Moderate-high intensity endurance exercise. Probably best to avoid weight lifting/resistance training in the days prior to vaccination. Immediately AFTER Vaccination 500mg liposomal glutathione , vitamin C (dose?)

Epsom salts bath - 4 cups salts, duration 20-30 minutes

Immediately enter sauna , endure 40-60 minutes at a reasonable temperature

After sauna, large glass of water containing: 1/4 tsp activated charcoal, 1/4 tsp bentonite clay (or alternatively 4 caps of a full-spectrum binder such as GI Detox by Bio-botanical Research).

Regarding the vitamin C dose left open above, the answer is A LOT! In fact, the dosage is vitamin C to individual level of bowel tolerance. How much could that be? Here's an important testimonial re-published on Sott.net years ago, for a 37 pound (17 kg) girl receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine:

How Much C? A Lot. A Whole Lot



Our five-year-old, 37-pound (about 17 kg) daughter received saturation-level doses of 8,000 to 11,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C every day the week before her first MMR vaccination. The day of her shot, she happily and comfortably held 24,000 mg. For the next couple of days after the shot, her dose was reduced to 20,000 mg/day. Then, for the next four days, her vitamin C dose went down to 15,000 mg/day. The next four: 14,000 mg, 13,000 mg, 12,000 mg and 11,000 mg per day respectively.



For the next several weeks leading all the way up to her second MMR shot, she was getting between 8,000 and 11,000 mg of vitamin C each day.



On the day of her second MMR shot, just a little over a month from the first one, she once again received and comfortably held 24,000 mg of vitamin C. The day after: 19,000 mg. Once again, using bowel tolerance as an indicator, we gradually decreased this dose over the two weeks following this second immunization to an average of 9,000 mg/day. Eventually, we went back to her regular dose of 5,000 mg/day or 1,000 mg/day per year of age, following the recommendation of Frederick Robert Klenner, MD: http://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1998/articles/1998-v13n04-p198.shtml or DoctorYourself.com - Klenner Vitamin C Paper.

Another option is to take liposomal vitamin C - depending on the format - 1 unit or gram every hour. In my experience and research, vitamin C is absolutely a must.



As for the vitamin D dose, if you don't have a recent blood test showing your vitamin D levels, then take 600 to 2000 IU per day. That's a safe enough dose that will provide sufficiency without incurring toxicity. Those who have insulin resistance could do 100,000 IU per month.



To the above, I would add melatonin, 5mg of which before going to bed will also confer protection. I would also suggest therapies that typically address medical populations with significant chronic inflammation and/or insulin resistance, i.e. people with various chronic medical diseases.

In the case of insulin resistance, berberine (0.9-1.5 grams in divided doses daily) or metformin 500 mg once per day and, if tolerated, add a second daily metformin 500 mg dose after a week.

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg once per day, starting a few days before vaccination. On the day you get the vaccine, take HCQ 200 mg twice that day. Continue with 200 mg twice per day for another week, or longer. It's safe enough to take provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT interval in an electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT.

Given that hydroxychloroquine has become highly controlled, an alternative is Ivermectin 12 mg on the day of the vaccine and another dose a week afterwards if reactions and/or symptoms persist. Children weighing between 15 and 24 kg should take only 3 mg, those in the range of 25 to 34 kg should take 6 mg, and anyone between 36 and 50 kg should take 9 mg.

If there's a significant reaction to the vaccine, the following could be added (in addition to a LOT of vitamin C or liposomal vitamin C):

Azithromycin 250-500 mg three times per week (provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT in the electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT), or doxycycline 200 mg once per day or 100 mg twice per day. The latter should also give protection if taken every other day.

Ambroxol 75 mg (mucosan), available in some countries, is also a good medication that helps cells to detoxify.

Covid injections and brain damage Patientmakt PatientCV · June 24, 2024 On social media the risks of brain damage and the experimental covid 19 mRNA gene-therapy nanotech bioweapon injections is highlighted again. This medical knowledge was exposed some time ago from Japan when Professor Emeritus Dr. Masanori Fukushima completely balled out the japanese public health authority on the neurologcal dangers and risks of blood-b… Read full story