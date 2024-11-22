An unsigned article from the site cienciaysaludnatural.com explains how the mRNA passes over to breastmilk and why proper safety measures were not undertaken.

In a short message made in the EU Parliament (part of a longer speech) the need for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines has been declared. The speaker explains mRNA can get into human breastmilk and children are being fed undefined doses of mRNA.

A new peer-reviewed study provides conclusive evidence that mRNA from COVID -19 shots migrates into breast milk.

According to the study, breast milk from 10 of 13 women who received the injection tested positive for mRNA up to 45 hours after the injection was administered.

The study confirmed the transport of synthetic mRNA lipid nanoparticles to the mammary glands via the bloodstream or lymphatic system, leading to their presence in breast milk. This is consistent with other studies, so there is no real debate about it anymore.

The study did not investigate the effects of contaminated breast milk on infants. A study last year in JAMA Pediatrics produced similar results.

Regulators, government officials and doctors around the world initially claimed that the mRNA in the shot would remain localized at the injection site. But this is not actually the case .

For example, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) reassured mothers in a statement released on December 14, 2020, that the lipid from the injections was unlikely to enter the bloodstream and reach breast tissue. “If so, it is even less likely that the intact nanoparticle or mRNA would be transferred into milk,” the ABM said.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists had (and continues to promote) a similar message.

If these people had bothered to talk to someone who specializes in pharmacokinetics, they would know that it would almost certainly be distributed "everywhere."

mRNA shots against COVID-19 bypassed essential studies

According to the document, because the COVID-19 mRNA injections were not classified as gene therapy, the necessary testing for gene therapy products (GTPs) was not performed for the following:

Long-term safety monitoring of gene therapy products (GTPs) is required for many more years than for vaccines, although unfortunately for vaccines it is only carried out for a few weeks, says Dr Helene Banoun of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research.

In the initial trials, breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and infants were excluded, “however, the regulatory body decided to go ahead and give these injections [to these groups] that were not tested.”

mRNA 'hijacks the natural process of genetic communication'

Proposed model of mRNA biodistribution from injection into breast milk (BM). Credit: Nazeeh Hanna et al.

Mechanism of action:

Synthetic mRNA is packaged into extracellular vesicles (EVs) and secreted into breast milk. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are similar to the body's own lipid nanoparticles that are naturally present in breast milk.

This process, a natural way for mothers to transfer RNA to their babies, is mimicked by synthetic mRNA.

Synthetic mRNA lipid nanoparticles enter mammary epithelial cells responsible for producing milk.

mRNA is released into the cytosol (the clear colloidal area) of these cells and could be packaged into extracellular vesicles (EVs) or excreted by various mechanisms, such as exosomes , along with components of breast milk.

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) do not express the spike protein, but serve as carriers of the synthetic mRNA.

Manufacturing of mRNA injections is based on “completely flawed” science

Speaking of other biodistribution studies, lipid nanoparticles could reach the myocardium, perhaps the vascular endothelium of coronary vessels, creating an autoimmune response.

RNA from injections produce antigens that stimulate inflammatory responses from cytotoxic T cells. Even lipid nanoparticles can cause inflammatory reactions.

The massive mRNA manufacturing efforts are based on a fundamental scientific problem that is completely flawed… until the systemic delivery problem of liquid nanoparticles is solved. And yet, this massive investment is going ahead, seeking to replace traditional vaccines.

Large-scale epidemiological studies by institutions other than the pharmaceutical companies' captives, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, are vital to gather more information about the potential risks associated with systemic distribution of the injections.

Manufacturers should give us the reasons why they are dealing with lipid nanoparticles and their false claim that they will not be distributed systemically.