USA June 26, 2024, pressrelease: “Moms for America is excited to announce that it has filed its challenge to the constitutionality of the immunity to liability provided for in the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act),” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and CEO of Moms For America. “It took decades for the tobacco industry to be held accountable for injuring our loved ones and covering it up. It won’t take that long this time.”

Moms For America, a nationwide network of over half a million moms fighting for faith, family, and freedom, filed a lawsuit today in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida challenging the constitutionality of legal immunity for companies that manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

The PREP Act, passed in 2005, grants pharmaceutical companies broad immunity from lawsuits for products used to combat public health emergencies.

The Childrens Health Defense about this case (excerpt):

The suit also asks the court to declare that the plaintiffs can sue companies like Pfizer and Moderna in federal and state courts. It also seeks compensation for attorney fees.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the PREP Act unconstitutional and to declare that the HHS secretary’s actions in implementing the act violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

According to the complaint , “This case is about the government’s failure to resolve conflicts involving Americans killed or grievously harmed while receiving healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Plaintiffs in the suit include the nonprofit Moms for America and individual plaintiffs who were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine, or whose loved one suffered injury or death from a COVID-19 vaccine.

Article in full: Lawsuit on Behalf of Vaccine-injured Seeks to Strike Down ‘Unconstitutional’ PREP Act

Earlier in 2024: Rep. Chip Roy introduced a bill (Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act) allowing Americans to sue COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for vaccine-related adverse events by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield.

The Childrens Health Defense reported in March 2024 (excerpt):

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield.

The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News.

“These vaccines were given emergency use authorization unilaterally and did not go through the normal FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] approval process,” the summary stated.

According to Roy’s office, “COVID-19 vaccines are considered ‘countermeasures’ under the Public Readiness and Preparedness (PREP) Act, which broadly shields their manufacturers from civil liability related to losses stemming from the vaccines.”

“Instead, injured Americans must seek relief under the onerous Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) — but only 11 COVID-19-related claims have been paid out of CICP.”

“React19 supports the LIABLE Act. The COVID-19 public health emergency ended in 2023. Despite this, pharmaceutical companies, the government, and health care organizations are still protected from all liability through the PREP Act until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

“This blanket immunity provided by the PREP Act robs the American public injured by the COVID-19 shots of their right to due process and jury trial. We are relegated to CICP, which is an obvious failure.”

Ray Flores, senior outside counsel for CHD, is an expert on the PREP Act and CICP. He told The Defender he “would be thrilled” to see PREP Act manufacturer protection removed. “Someday, hindsight will show this was absolutely necessary,” Flores said.

Flores noted that U.S. government guarantees made to vaccine manufacturers early during the pandemic prohibited the government from “using or authorizing COVID-19 vaccine” unless they were “protected from liability under a declaration issued under the PREP Act, or a successor COVID-19 PREP Act declaration of equal or greater scope.”