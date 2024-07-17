Steve Kirsch reported (excerpt):

Official government record-level data obtained through a FOIA request from the Czech Republic shows that the Moderna COVID vaccine increased all-cause-mortality (ACM) as measured over a 12-month period from the time of vaccination for every age as compared to the Pfizer vaccine.

For example, for ages 46-69 who got two shots of Moderna vs. two shots of Pfizer in 2021 in the Czech Republic, there is over a 50% higher risk of death measured over a 1 year time window since the time of the shot as shown in the chart above.

The younger you were, the greater the percentage increase in risk. For 20 to 29 year old’s for example, the MRR (mortality rate ratio between Moderna to Pfizer) approached 2:1 which means you more than doubled your all-cause mortality if you took a Moderna shot.

The 50% number is an absolute ACM increase compared to the Pfizer ACM value, not a comparison of excess mortality risk.

To put it in numbers, if everyone in the US got the initial 2 dose Moderna shot, it would cause a minimum of 650,000 excess deaths (which I estimated at a 20% increase in overall US ACM because the ACM rates are much higher for older ages where the % impact of the vaccine is much smaller). That is a conservative estimate. Rancourt et al estimated the COVID shots kill on average for all ages 1.26 people per 1,000 shots. In the US with over 677M shots given, the estimate is over 850,000 deaths.

Moderna will ignore this data and tell everyone else to ignore it as well. This data sinks their company. If an honest mainstream epidemiologist looked at this data, it would be all over.

The data was originally obtained by a Czech citizen (Stanislav Veselý) under a FOIA request. Tomáš Furst posted it to github 4 months ago on March 29, 2024 but he didn’t tell anyone and nobody noticed.

The video

There is a one-hour video of me explaining the data, the methods, the results, and the implications on Rumble.

Here’s a 90-second video showing why you should never trust the medical community ever again when they say something is “safe and effective.”

Article in full: BREAKING: Record-level data from Czech Republic FOIA proves that the Moderna vaccines increased all-cause mortality by over 50% (and the Pfizer vaccines weren't safe either)

Freethinkers threaten the current so-called World leaders who need MSM obedience to silence the truth. Adam P Smith

Lets start kalling it what it is - a bioweapon injection. This has been proven in different countries. There is also a hidden IoT AI technological agenda going on. I have to repeat: Never give informed consent where there is political secrecy. Always do your own research and take the time to find trusted sources and the independent freethinkers in medicine. It can be hard but it will make a world of difference for you and everybody you help to inform.

Enter COVID19, and the word 'misinformation' is used as a propaganda tool by government authorities, medical boards, mainstream media, and other entities that have a stakeholder position in the vaccine agenda. Coronavirus Plushie, X

