Microplastics have been detected in male penile tissue for the first time, according to a new scientific study .

Six men who experienced erectile dysfunction had penile samples taken, and five of these contained microplastics. Seven different types of plastic were found.

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic, usually invisible to the eye, that have been linked to a range of health conditions, from bowel dysfunction to heart disease and Alzheimer's. In addition to causing physical damage and inflammation, microplastics have been found in virtually all human tissues, from lung and intestinal tissue to brain tissue.

Microplastics have also been linked to a global decline in fertility that could leave humanity unable to reproduce naturally within a few decades. If the sperm count declines at the current rate, by 2045 the average man may not produce any sperm at all, meaning that half of all men will be completely infertile and the other half will produce so few sperm that they are functionally infertile. Microplastics were recently detected in testicular samples taken as part of a study, and in 100% of semen samples.

As for this new study, the relationship between erectile dysfunction and the presence of microplastics in the penis is unclear. Studies comparing levels of microplastics in the penises of men with and without erectile dysfunction would be one way to establish a potential link.

It's also unclear how the microplastics got there in the first place, with researchers suggesting they may have infiltrated the subjects' penises during surgical procedures they underwent to treat their erectile problems. Otherwise, the microplastics may have simply reached the penis via the blood.

Lead author Ranjith Ramasamy believes further research is urgently needed to identify the reproductive effects of microplastic infiltration of the genital tract.

"We need to identify whether microplastics are linked to ED and whether there is a level beyond which it causes pathology and what types of microplastics are pathological," he said .

