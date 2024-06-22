Microplastics in our food and the environment are a health hazard. In studies in mice it has been shown that exposure to microplastics make way for anxiety, depression-like behavior and abnormal social behavior. Has any doctor in psychiatry ever thought of a way to microplastic detox a patient instead of just adding on more toxicity with prescribed medications?

Studies have alsoo shown the smaller the microplastic particles are the more dangerous they become. A study on fruit flies and microplastics have shown the particles are more sensitive on male fruit flies and they decrease survivorship, alter midgut, ovary, and testis ultrastructure, and trigger oxidative stress and activate processes of antioxidative protection and can lead to apoptotic or necrotic cell death. Does the same happen to humans?

Most plastic litter arriving in the oceans comes from the land, where it was produced, used, and disposed of. Elsevier 103560

A study on microplastics in drinking water and human cell types (human embryonic kidney cells and human normal liver cells) showed the smaller the microplastics are the more dangerous they become. The threat as shown in the study on fruit flies also applies to humans. “Herein toxicity of nanoplastics in drinking water to human health was preliminarily evaluated with two types of human cells (293T cells and LO2 cells). There is no obvious cytotoxicity for both cells exposed to nPS with particle size larger than 100 nm, whereas exposure to nPS with particle size smaller than 100 nm induces both cell's death, presenting size- and concentration-dependent cytotoxicity. The LO2 cells are more resistant to nanoplastics than the 293T cells.”

Nanoplastics pollution in drinking water has aroused wide concern, but their effects on human health are still poorly understood. Elsevier 138545

A study on microplastic exposure and the placenta showed: Nanomaterials accumulate in placental tissue and often experience low clearance, Nanoplastics’ impact on placental development and function is largely unknown, Nanomaterial physiochemical properties strongly influence the adverse outcome. “The literature suggests that the placenta is an efficient barrier in preventing nanomaterials from reaching the fetus, nanomaterials that accumulate in the placenta may interfere with its development and function. Furthermore, some studies have demonstrated a decrease in placental weight and association with adverse fetal health outcomes following oral exposure to nanomaterials.” Are pregnanet women told to stop using plastics at home while pregnant? Are pregnant women told to not eat processed foods during their pregnancy to avoid ingesting microplastics? Should baby bottles really still be made of plastic as we know of today?

Plastic baby bottles release up to 16 million plastic particles for every liter of fluid; the hotter the temperature, the greater the number, reaching 55 million per liter at hot temperatures

Globally, infants up to 12 months old may be exposed to 14,600 to 4.55 million microplastic particles a day, depending on region, which is higher than previously recognized due to the widespread usage of polypropylene baby bottles

Recently, microplastics were found in human feces from men and women in seven European countries and Japan, demonstrating human consumption of microplastics. Elsevier Volume 90, December 2019, Pages 150-165

A study showing experiments on Monopterus albus being fed different kinds of microplastics showed the plastics alters the metabolism (disturbed lipid metabolism) and triggers inflammatory responses and tumor necrosis.

Due to its affordability, lightweight, and durability, plastic is one of the most widely used materials in the 21st century. For example, gloves and masks were produced at an exponential rate during COVID-19 (Bhangare et al., 2022; Liu and Schauer, 2021), which eventually led to a large release of microplastics in the environment. / Due to their low density, plastics are buoyant in fresh and marine water, and hence, can be transported around the world through ocean currents even in the polar regions without human interference. Elsevier 164460

Microplastics are understood to be a cancerpathway and can lead to kidney failure (it ought to be the same for humans and animals - but what happens to excess plant exposure and microplastics?).

Human exposure is counted in as inhalation, ingestion (compositions of toiletries, biomedical products, waterproof coatings, and nano-medicines), and skin contact in one study. But what about our eyes? (I will be on the lookout for such a study). People wear glasses and brims are often made of plastic. Nano-medicines - it brings us to the covid vaccines again… It is like all roads today lead to the covid vaccines.

It seems we are all living some kind of plastic hell on earth: “The secondary MPs/NPs refer to plastic particles formed by external influences, such as light, mechanical action, and chemical and biological degradation of waste plastic (Lehner et al., 2019).” And: “synthetic textiles, powdered synthetic rubber tires, and city dust”.

A study on plastic boxes explained it is not well known yet what will happen to health or ecology due to the aging process of plastics.

Microplastics found in a variety of products can go deep into the lungs and create inflammation and other health problems. Risk products: face masks, carpets, clothing, automotive plastics, beverage, food containers, food wrappers, milk containers, toys, and detergent bottles.

A study in lung tissue obtained from participants after surgery found microplastics in all lung regions, including in the deeper sections.

Researchers found 39 microplastics in 11 of the 13 lung tissue samples and 12 different types of microplastics.

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School assessed the presence of microplastics in human lung tissue obtained following lung reduction surgery or lung cancer surgery.

Lung reduction surgery removes damaged tissue in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to improve lung function. Researchers used an analysis method called μFTIR spectroscopy to differentiate microplastics from non-microplastics.

Microplastics alter the shape of human lung cells, warn scientists

Microplastics are everywhere, and according to one study, these minuscule pieces of plastic can alter human lung cells. The study was conducted by researchers from Florida State University (FSU) and published in the journal Chemical Research in Toxicology.

Bottled water found to contain alarming levels of plastic particles, microplastics - Plastic, in general, is particularly toxic due to its non-degradable nature. - Microplastics exposure linked to oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune dysfunction.

Covid mRNA injection: Advanced Nanotechnology polymers, now called microplastics, are everywhere. These self-assembly biosensor polymers are there for the purpose of the total digital surveillance grid.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea: Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers Contributing To Turbo Cancers, Accelerated Aging And All Diseases

Microplastics in our environment, food, and water are linked to worsened Parkinsons' disease and dementia.

We’re All Plastic People Now is an Emmy Winning documentary introduced

by Ted Danson and featured at the 2024 Santa Fe Film Festival.

Documentary: Plastic People investigates our addiction to plastic and the growing threat of microplastics on human health. Almost every bit of plastic ever made breaks down into “microplastics.” These microscopic particles drift in the air, float in all bodies of water, and mix into the soil, becoming a permanent part of the environment.

Now, leading scientists are finding these particles in our bodies: organs, blood, brain tissue, and even the placentas of new mothers. What is the impact of these invisible invaders on our health? And can anything be done about it?



Acclaimed author and science journalist Ziya Tong takes a personal approach by visiting leading scientists around the world and undergoing experiments in her home, on her food, and her body while collaborating with award-winning director Ben Addelman (Discordia, Bombay Calling, Nollywood Babylon, Kivalina v. Exxon) in an urgent call to action for all of us to rethink our relationship with plastic.

Plastic pollution linked to obesity and other health threats. Read the Childrens Health Defense aritcle on the problems.

Plastics and sex changes: phthalates lower testosterone levels, leading to “incompletely masculinized” males with “less-descended testicles, a smaller penis [and] shorter anogenital distance.”

The effects of phthalates are not limited to males. Swan said that in females, “If testosterone gets in … when it shouldn’t, or more than should be there, then the female starts producing more male-like genitals.”

Best ways to avoid microplastics in food?

Microplastics are pervasive in our environment and can contaminate food. Here are some evidence-based strategies to minimize their presence in your diet:

Comprehensive Guide to Avoiding Microplastics in Food

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than 5mm in size, have become a significant environmental and health concern. They can enter the food chain through various pathways, including packaging, water, and even air. Here are detailed, evidence-based strategies to minimize your exposure to microplastics in food:

1. Choose Fresh, Unpackaged Foods

Fresh produce and bulk items are less likely to be contaminated with microplastics compared to pre-packaged foods. Studies have shown that plastic packaging can leach microplastics into food [Source].

2. Avoid Bottled Water

Bottled water has been found to contain microplastics. A study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research revealed that bottled water can have a significant microplastic burden [Source]. Using a reusable water bottle made of glass or stainless steel can help reduce this risk.

3. Filter Tap Water

Using a high-quality water filter can significantly reduce the presence of microplastics in your drinking water. Research has shown that certain filters are effective at removing these particles [Source].

4. Minimize Processed Foods

Processed foods often come in plastic packaging, which can contribute to microplastic contamination. A study in the Journal of Chromatography A highlighted the presence of phthalates, a type of plasticizer, in processed foods [Source].

5. Store Food in Glass or Stainless Steel

Plastic containers and wraps can leach microplastics into food, especially when heated. Opt for glass or stainless steel containers for food storage to minimize this risk [Source].

6. Be Cautious with Seafood

Seafood can be a significant source of microplastics due to ocean pollution. Choose seafood from reputable sources that follow sustainable practices to reduce this risk.

7. Avoid Heating Food in Plastic

Heating food in plastic containers can increase the leaching of microplastics. Use microwave-safe glass or ceramic containers instead.

By implementing these strategies, you can significantly reduce your exposure to microplastics in food, contributing to better health and a cleaner environment.

1. The digestive system of a cricket pulverizes polyethylene microplastics [2023]

2. Ingestion of microplastic fibres, but not microplastic beads, impacts growth rates in the tropical house cricket Gryllodes sigillatus [2022]

3. Investigating hsCRP as a clinical inflammation marker for human Bisphenol A food contamination offers protocol suggestions for conducting replicable, causal dietary intervention studies [2020]

4. Learning when to learn: hummingbirds adjust their exploration behaviour to match the value of information [2023]

5. Stricter protocols combined with a clinical serum biomarker can increase replicability and causality for dietary intervention studies. Plus empirical data on BPA regrettable substitutions [2022]

6. Clearing the way to the external world: do ants make optimal decisions when removing obstacles from their subterranean galleries? [2023]

7. A data-driven method for reconstructing and modelling social interactions in moving animal groups [2019]

8. Unravelling the microplastic menace: different polymers work in synergy to increase bee vulnerability [2024]

How to avoid microplastics

One of the best ways to avoid microplastics is by reducing your usage of plastic products. Follow these tips to reduce your microplastic contribution:

Choose non-synthetic clothes made of natural fibers like cotton, linen, or wool. Alternatively, you can buy clothes from brands that create textiles made from recycled fibers.

Use cooler water, wash fuller loads and air-dry clothes to reduce microfiber emissions when doing laundry.

Eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics like plastic bags, straws and utensils. Instead, buy reusable straws, use tote bags while grocery shopping and use a reusable water bottle.

Limit your use of single-use plastics to reduce your exposure to dangerous microplastics.

Visit Pollution.news to learn more about microplastics and how they can harm your health.

It seems like microplastics are everywhere, from the food you eat to products you use and even in clothing. Below are some tips that will reduce your exposure to potentially harmful microplastics.

Use organic exfoliants and other cosmetic products that don’t contain microbeads.

Avoid using single-use plastics that turn into microplastics. Drink coffee from reusable tumblers and stay hydrated by drinking from refillable water bottles.

If you eat out frequently, always bring a set of reusable utensils and food containers for your leftovers.

Don’t use plastic straws.

For more articles about studies on the dangers of microplastics and how to avoid them, visit Environ.news.

Avoid plastic teabags:

A single plastic teabag at brewing temperature (95 °C) releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics into a single cup of the beverage.

Flossing, tootbrushes and toothpaste:

Dental floss is typically made from nylon. Given opaque manufacturing techniques, nylon/plastic floss may also contain bisphenol and pthalates. The act of flossing in tight spaces will absolutely cause the generation of microplastics in your mouth. These have been found in gum biopsies, and contribute to gum inflammation . Plus, nylon floss will take 80 years to degrade in the landfill.

Often PFAS like Teflon are added to make the floss glide more easily . PFAS are the forever chemicals associated with health problems like immune system impairment, cancer, fertility concerns, reproductive and developmental impacts, and kidney disease.

Plastic floss is usually coated with wax that comes from petroleum. This can be contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and other manufacturing byproducts.

Many toothpastes used to contain microbeads of plastic until very recently. They were fancy-looking and those little colored specks acted as gentle abrasives. But like all microbeads, these were unnecessary and contributed to major plastic pollution in our waterways and oceans downstream from the sink. Microbeads have been taek out of toothpaste. The toothpaste tube is still of plastic.

It is usually explained to just spit out toothpaste but rinsing it out could be better (but what about microplastic content in the water if it is not filtered?).

Toothbrushes are made of plastic - both the brush and handle. Maybe we should opt for other materials?

In a table on the amount of microplastics in various products, toothpaste has 0.1-4% by weight of microplastics, which is the same as in cleaning agents. Toothpaste is used in the mouth and the question is how much of the microplastics penetrate the mucous membrane. Avoid toothpaste with microplastics. It is probably safest to make toothpaste yourself from coconut fat, bicarbonate and peppermint oi.

Natural News: A study has found that microplastics, which are linked to negative health consequences, are present in almost 90 percent of protein sources such as meat and even plant-based alternatives.

The study authors found that 88 percent of the protein samples tested contain plastic particles. Six different types of microplastics were observed – fibers, fiber bundles, films, foams, fragments and rubber. Across all samples, plastic fibers made up 44 percent of the microplastics found.

Moreover, the processing methods protein sources undergo affect the concentrations of microplastics in them. Highly-processed protein sources have higher amounts of microplastics compared to those that undergo little to no processing. In one example, highly processed chicken nuggets contained significantly higher microplastic concentrations that minimally processed chicken breasts.

Study: Humans consume over 1,000 microplastics particles every year through TABLE SALT

The study authors took 50 grams of salt from the 21 brands, and used 30 percent hydrogen peroxide and 0.45-micrometer pore filters to remove organic impurities. Once filtered, they used a stereomicroscope to detected the abundance, color, shapes and sizes of microplastics. The researchers also used a Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer to identify the polymer type of the microplastics obtained.

The UNAND researchers detected significant amounts of microplastics in all 21 salt samples, ranging from 33 to 313 particles per kilogram. Nearly 68 percent of the microplastics were fragments, almost 24 percent were fibers, a little over six percent were films and roughly three percent were pellets.

They also managed to identify the different polymer types the microplastics were made of. These include polyethylene (commonly used in synthetic resins) and polyester, which is used in man-made fiber materials. Other polymers detected include polyethylene terephthalate (used in clothing fibers and plastic food and drink containers) and polypropylene (used in heat-resistant plastics).

The study attributed this microplastic contamination of salt to two reasons – inadequate and unhygienic salt production, and the use of contaminated seawater as raw material. According to the Pulse, the paper is of relevance for countries that receive much of Indonesia's salt exports such as the Czech Republic, Singapore and the United States. (Related: Microplastic pollution is changing ocean ecosystems.)

Avoid toxic contaminants like microplastics in salt by switching to Pink Himalayan Salt

Microplastics and pollution make it more toxic according to study:

Microplastics can pick up pollution in their travels and pose an even greater threat to human health, according to a new study. (Article by Krystal Vasquez republished from EHN.org)

In the ocean, for example, toxic compounds can hitch a ride on plastic and make the material 10 times more toxic than it would normally be, according to the research published earlier this year in Chemosphere.

From a study on gut health and microplastics - they urge people to be careful when consuming seafood:

Microparticles and immune health

Schwabl commented that microplastics may also damage the gastrointestinal tract by hindering “the tolerance and immune response of the gut by bioaccumulation or aiding transmission of toxic chemicals and pathogens.”

Earlier research on fish showed that marine life also had plastics in their gut. Additionally, microplastics were found in tap water around the world, in the oceans and even in flying insects.

In other animal studies, results showed that the highest plastic concentrations were found in the gut and that the tiniest microplastic particles can entering the bloodstream, lymphatic system and the liver.

Schwabl added that patients with gastrointestinal diseases are at high risk of experiencing adverse effects once they’re exposed to toxic chemicals via microplastics in their gut.

Microplastics in rainfall:

The first peer-reviewed study of its kind to calculate the total mass of microplastics in a city's air, the paper found that the pollution equivalent of three million plastic bottles falls on Auckland in an average year – a truly astounding level that is much higher than generally accepted estimates.

Researchers say the global prevalence of airborne microplastics appears to be much higher than previously believed. Most of these particulates are too small to be seen with the naked eye, though scientists were able to identify them using a colored, light-emitting dye.

Dr. Kristie Lelong on X:

Research shows these foods may contain microplastics: Seafood Salt, especially sea salt, Bottled Water, Beer, Sugar, Wrappers and packaging that fast food (and other) restaurants use.

Dr. Loupis on X shows a clip of McDonalds chicken mcnuggest are analysed and the microscope exposes microplastics in the chicken mcnuggets.

NEVER eat peanut butter from a plastic jar. They heat up peanut butter to squirt it into jars. When hot peanut butter contacts plastic, it leaches horrible plastic toxins into the peanut butter: phthalates, PFAS & microplastics. (linked to hormonal disruption, cancer & more). GLASS ONLY. Natural Immunity FTW

"A study of more than 200 people undergoing surgery found that nearly 60% had microplastics or even smaller nanoplastics in a main artery." SERVICETWEET: To decrease the chance of microplastics and nanoplastics entering your body, particularly through ways that might impact a main artery, consider these four points: 1. Swap Plastic Cutting Boards for Wood or Bamboo: These natural options don't break down into microplastics that can end up in your food. 2. Boost Gut Health & Cut Junk: Eating plenty of fruits, veggies, and meats strengthens your gut. Avoid processed foods, too much alcohol, and stress to keep your gut lining tight and block microplastics from sneaking in. 3. Choose Reusables Over Plastics: Use glass or stainless steel for storing food and bring your own bags, bottles, and straws. It cuts down on microplastic exposure and helps the planet. 4. Be Cautious with Cosmetics: Many beauty products, like exfoliating scrubs, contain microplastics that can enter your system through your skin or when washed off, potentially finding their way into our bodies. You're welcome! Simon :) Dr. Simon Goddek

The study in nature: Landmark study links microplastics to serious health problems

People who had tiny plastic particles lodged in a key blood vessel were more likely to experience heart attack, stroke or death during a three-year study.

Based Medical on X: This is why you should throw away all of your polyester plastic clothing. Especially in areas of high absorption such as your groin. Workout clothes are worse, the more you sweat, the larger your pores become to absorb microplastics. Buy organic cotton, linen, wool, silk!

Researchers found microplastics in the penile tissue of four out of five men undergoing surgery for erectile dysfunction. Seven different types of microplastics were detected, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) being the most common. / Microplastics found in human penises for the first time

Microplastics were found in all the male testicles studied - Male fertility has been declining for decades and according to research, pollution is the culprit - Scientists examined male testicles and found 12 different types of microplastics in them, and in absolutely all testicles @occultni

Study: Microplastics found in every human testicle in study

Scientists say discovery may be linked to decades-long decline in sperm counts in men around the world

Dr. Andrew Kaufman on eliminating microplastics in your life. Rumble

Healthy Living Livestream: Microplastics: Where Do They Come From?

The Guardian reported:

Microplastics have been found in every human placenta tested in a study, leaving the researchers worried about the potential health impacts on developing foetuses.

The scientists analysed 62 placental tissue samples and found the most common plastic detected was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and bottles. A second study revealed microplastics in all 17 human arteries tested and suggested the particles may be linked to clogging of the blood vessels.

Microplastics have also recently been discovered in human blood and breast milk, indicating widespread contamination of people’s bodies. The impact on health is as yet unknown but microplastics have been shown to cause damage to human cells in the laboratory. The particles could lodge in tissue and cause inflammation, as air pollution particles do, or chemicals in the plastics could cause harm.

Environmental Health News on X: Nearly all of our meals come seasoned with a flurry of tiny plastic particles and fibers. Scientists don’t know exactly how much we consume, but estimates range from five grams a week – the weight of a credit card – down to a minute fraction of that.

Microplastics are smaller than five millimeters, about the size of a sesame seed. Researchers have found these persistent polymers virtually everywhere they’ve looked: in rice, sugar, seafood, vegetables, drinking water, rain, air. Polyester clothes and rugs shed minute plastic fibers. Opening a soda bottle can release a spray of thousands of plastic particles. Read more: How do microplastics impact our gut health? Bird bacteria, donated poop and artificial colons: scientists piece together troubling evidence that tiny plastic bits disrupt our digestion and microbiome.

Environmental Health News on X: Commentary: Plastic research needs independent scientists free of industry influence "A recent Washington Post article on microplastics highlights the ubiquity of the pollution."

While $15M might sound good, if they repeat their normal process it will largely be research that refutes any health concerns. If they want to be taken seriously, they should set up a funding mechanism that insulates their interests completely from any decision making in the research process. Fund independent scientists to carry out the research, free from industry influence. Reference: Commentary: Plastic research needs independent scientists free of industry influence

John LeFevre: Eating plain Greek yogurt for breakfast could double the excretion of microplastics from your digestive tract… Shared on X with images of a scientfic study: This may be one of the solutions to microplastics... The probiotics Bifidobacterium breve and Lactobacillus casei bind to BPA in the digestive tract and DOUBLE the excretion - Milk, kefir, cheese, yogurt and sauerkraut are great sources of these bacteria. (But what is the microplastic is in all of this too - it is in the land and perhaps the grass cows eat…)

Dr. Mercola reported: Microplastic Rapidly Enters Your Brain

In May 2023, The Guardian reported5 on Austrian research,6,7 which found plastic microparticles migrated into the brains of mice within two hours of drinking water contaminated with microplastic.

"Using computer models to track the dispersion of the plastics, researchers found that nanoplastic particles — which are under 0.001 millimeters and invisible to the naked eye — were able to travel into the mice’s brains via a previously unknown biological ‘transport mechanism,’" The Guardian wrote. "Essentially, these tiny plastics are absorbed into cholesterol molecules on the brain membrane surface. Thus stowed away in their little lipid packages, they cross the blood-brain-barrier — a wall of blood vessels and tissue that functions to protect the brain from toxins and other harmful substances."

Once in the brain, these plastic microparticles "could increase the risk of inflammation, neurological disorders or even neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s," the researchers warned, and these concerns were recently echoed by scientists at the University of Rhode Island.

Microplastics Trigger Dementia-Like Behavioral Changes

The research, published in the August 2023 issue of the International Journal of Molecular Sciences,8 showed that microplastics extensively infiltrate the body, including the brain, and can trigger behavioral changes akin to dementia in as little as three weeks.

Microplastics May Speed Onset of Neurodegenerative Disease

As explained in the paper,10 GFAP is found in mature astrocytes (cells found in your brain and spinal cord), and is involved in cellular processes such as autophagy, neurotransmitter uptake and astrocyte development. GFAP is commonly used as a marker for neuroinflammation.

Dr. Mercola: Microplastics Trigger Cell Damage and Death

Scientists have been collecting data on how plastics impact the environment, wildlife and human health. However, a November 2021 paper suggests why past data on human health have not been consistent.7 Past research has highlighted the impact that plastic pollution and microplastic has on the environment and on wildlife.8,9,10

Data on the implications on human health have suggested there is emerging evidence that microplastics are toxic, and increase oxidative stress and inflammation.11 However, many studies have not drawn an association between microplastic consumption or inhalation and disease, and instead identify research gaps and recommend further study.12

The 2021 lab data published in the Journal of Hazardous Material13 was the first to find microplastic damaged human cells at levels relevant to the number of particles humans ingest. The study found that microplastics trigger cell death and allergic reactions.

The study was a meta-regression analysis of the toxicological impact that microplastics have on human cells. The scientists analyzed 17 studies, comparing the level of microplastics that cause cell damage and are consumed through water, seafood and table salt. Evangelos Danopoulos from Hull York Medical School in the U.K. led the study. He commented on the results:14

“Harmful effects on cells are in many cases the initiating event for health effects. We should be concerned. Right now, there isn’t really a way to protect ourselves. Once the plastic is in the environment, we can’t really get it out. It [research on plastics] is exploding and for good reason. We are exposed to these particles every day: we’re eating them, we’re inhaling them. And we don’t really know how they react with our bodies once they are in.”

The researchers looked at five biological endpoints, including cytotoxicity, immune response, oxidative stress, barrier attributes and genotoxicity. In the 17 studies evaluated, only genotoxicity did not meet the endpoint measurement.

Additionally, the researchers found that it was irregularly shaped microplastics that cause cell damage and not the spherical microplastics that are normally used in laboratory experiments.15 This suggests that past laboratory research using spherical microplastics may not fully represent the damage microplastics can cause on human health.

Dr. Mercola: Microplastics Found in Human Heart Tissues

Microplastics refer to plastic particles less than 5 millimeters wide, which is about the width of a standard pencil eraser. Using a laser direct infrared chemical imaging system and scanning electron microscopy, researchers with Capital Medical University in Beijing, China, examined heart tissues from people undergoing heart surgery. Microplastics were detected in 15 patients, including in the following tissues:3

Six pericardia, the membrane enclosing the heart

Six epicardial adipose tissues, or fat in the heart

11 pericardial adipose tissues, or outer fat accumulation in the heart

Three myocardia, or muscular heart tissue

Five left atrial appendages, which are small pouches in the heart’s left chamber

In seven additional cases, microplastics were found in pre- and postoperative blood samples. “Nine types of microplastics were also detected in pre- and postoperative blood samples with a maximum diameter of 184 μm [micrometers], and the type and diameter distribution of microplastics in the blood showed alterations following the surgical procedure,” the researchers wrote.4

In all, eight types of plastic, including polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and poly(methyl methacrylate), were detected, in sizes ranging from 20 to 500 μm wide. Most tissue samples contained tens to thousands of microplastic pieces,5 which the team concluded “cannot be attributed to accidental exposure during surgery, providing direct evidence of microplastics in patients undergoing cardiac surgery.”6

The plastics may have been “unexpectedly introduced” during the surgeries. The patients’ blood samples also contained plastic particles, which decreased in average size but increased in diversity following surgery.7 A related news release reported:8

“Although the study had a small number of participants, the researchers say they have provided preliminary evidence that various microplastics can accumulate and persist in the heart and its innermost tissues. They add that the findings show how invasive medical procedures are an overlooked route of microplastics exposure, providing direct access to the bloodstream and internal tissues.”

Dr. Mercola: You May Eat Two Recycling Bins of Plastic in Your Lifetime

It's likely that you're consuming plastic daily and, as mentioned, Reuters used the disturbing statistic that people are likely consuming 5 grams of plastic per week to illustrate just how much plastic you may be ingesting over time. Five grams of plastic, the news outlet noted, is about the same weight as a plastic bottle cap or enough plastic bits to fill a porcelain soup spoon. Further, in time this amounts to:14

Every month — 21 grams of plastic; the same weight as five die or enough shredded plastic to fill a rice bowl half way

Every 6 months — 125 grams of plastic, which is enough shredded plastic to fill a cereal bowl nearly to the top

Every year — 250 grams of plastic, which is enough to fill a dinner plate with a heaping portion

Every 10 years — 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of plastic; the same weight as a standard life buoy

In a lifetime — Based on an average human life span of 79 years, the average person will consume 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of plastic, which is the same weight as two full-sized plastic recycling bins

What Are the Health Risks of Ingesting Plastic?

The long-term effects of plastic ingestion are unknown, but there's reason to be concerned. Microplastics for textile fibers, for instance, make up 16% of the world's plastic production. It's been suggested that inhaled plastic textile fibers could persist in the lungs, leading to inflammation.

Such plastics also contain contaminants, such as polycyclic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which may be genotoxic (i.e., causing DNA damage that could lead to cancer), along with dyes, plasticizers and other additives linked to additional toxic effects, including reproductive toxicity, carcinogenicity and mutagenicity.16 As noted by the University of Newcastle report:17

"In marine animals, higher concentrations of microplastics in their digestive and respiratory system can lead to early death. Research studies have demonstrated toxicity in vitro to lung cells, the liver, and brain cells. Some types of plastic carry chemicals and additives with potential effects on human health. Identified health risks are due to production process residues, additives, dyes and pigments found in plastic, some of which have been shown to have an influence on sexual function, fertility and increased occurrence of mutations and cancers. Airborne microplastics may also carry pollutants from the surrounding environment. In urban environments, they may carry PAHs — molecules found in coal and tar — and metals."

It's difficult to link human health problems back to microplastics, especially considering the heavy toxic burden most are exposed to daily, but many of the chemicals used in the manufacture of plastics are also known to disrupt embryonic development, dysregulate hormones and gene expression, and cause organ damage. They have also been linked to obesity, heart disease and cancer.

As Pete Myers, Ph.D., founder and chief scientist of the nonprofit Environmental Health Sciences and an adjunct professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, told Consumer Reports, "There cannot be no effect."

Search the mercola.com website for more information on health threats and microplastics - also the natural news webpage for more information on research done. Keep an eye on what The Childrens Health Defense is publishing on health and environmental threats due to microplastics and other bloggers.

A way out? Patientmakt on X in April 2024: Jane Fonda fighting for our health and rights to health on the plastic treaty to lessen the use of plastic. Plastic is everywhere now. It has to stop.

Jane Fonda on X in April 2024: Despite what greedy corporate executives want, we can live in a world without single-use plastics. Join @GreenpeaceUSA to demand an ambitious Global #PlasticsTreaty!

Greenpeace USA: The negotiations for the Global Plastics Treaty started November 2022, with the goal of completing the process by the end of 2024. The future treaty has a huge potential to put the world on a path towards a plastic-free future but it will be up to us to make sure that it delivers on its promises.

We demand an ambitious global plastics treaty that will:

Limit plastic production and use

Keep oil and gas in the ground

Hold big polluters accountable for their excessive plastic production

Build refill and reuse systems

Ensure transparency and a fair and equitable transition for affected workers

Deliver a clean, safe planet for us and for our children

Read the Brockovich report on microplastics

Nature taking care of nature:

A waxworm, found in recent years to harbour gut bacteria capable of breaking down plastic.

The bacteria, Ideonella sakaiensis, can eat and mitigate PET plastic.

Bacteria can break down plastic into small particles, which can then be recycled. Leiden Ph.D. candidate Jo-Anne Verschoor discovered that nearly 20% of the bacterial strains she studied could degrade plastic.

Microplastics linked to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) “forever chemicals”

PFAS "forever chemicals" can be absorbed through the skin Patientmakt PatientCV · July 1, 2024 Vaken.se: Toxic "forever chemicals" known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ( PFAS ) can be easily absorbed through the skin, according to a new study. The research, published in Environment International, is the first to show that these chemicals can be absorbed through the skin and from there pass into the bloodstream. Previously, it was believed … Read full story





