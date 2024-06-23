Many people suffering adverse events from the Covid vaccines are stuck with spikeprotein production in their body. Spikeprotein production that is harmful to the bodys cells. The spikeprotein is the most bioactive part of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The Covid vaccines are making peoples bodies create the most dangerous part of the virus in their bodies. The spikeprotein production is a bioweaponization.

Dr. Robert Malone is the gene-therapy patentholder for the HIV insertion in the spikeprotein production of the Covid-19 mRNA injection (US patent 6, 867, 195 B1). This HIV insertion makes way for prion disease (mad cow disease, heart problems, different forms of dementia).

English government confirms the covid 19 injections damage the immune system. Anybody who has taken 2 doses will never be able to acquire full natural immunity to Covid variants. The unvaxxed will if infected attain immunity.

There exist integrative medicine methods to help against the dangers of the Covid vaccines and at times people have been helped by alternative medicine methods.

Recently there has been news of methods that could eradicate and stop the spikeprotein production in the body alltogether. These methods are new and probably need more and longer evaluations to be sure they really last in the long run and from how they are currently being explained. I still find it of importance to share this information if you are looking for treatment options on covid vaccine injury. Before that I will give highlights from a Swedish site that quite early in the covid vaccine campaign did thorough research of the problems and health risks of the gene-therapy injections against Sars-Cov-2. I will also share other health related information related to healing the damages on the nanotechnology that is also present in the Covid vaccines (so far understood as in the mRNA product).

Information from the Swedish site Covid19vaccinen.se in English:

The covid-19 vaccines do not produce immunity against covid-19 because they are not designed to trigger an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Instead, the vaccines are designed in such a way that the body's immune response should act against the spike proteins that are on the surface of the original virus (the so-called Wuhan 1 virus)

The Covid-19 vaccine contains genetic instructions that cause the body to produce one huge number of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in order to provoke an immune response against the spike proteins. Unfortunately, it turns out that the spike proteins are toxic to the body's cells. Endothelial cells, for example, are the cells that keep the blood flowing properly. Endothelial cells are found on the inside of arteries. If the endothelial cells are damaged, the risk of microscopic blood clots being formed increases. These microscopic blood clots can travel to the lungs, increasing the risk of developing arterial hypertension, a serious progressive condition that overworks and weakens the heart.

A preclinical study on laboratory animals conducted by Pfizer shows that the lipid (nanoparticles) and mRNA genetic instructions enter the bloodstream and accumulate in several organs, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver and adrenal glands and concentrate in the ovaries. The body then begins to produce spike proteins where these mRNA instructions are found.

A laboratory study in Sweden shows that the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine can penetrate a human liver cell where it is reverse transcribed into DNA within hours.

The mRNA covid-19 vaccine contains problematic ingredients. Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccine contains polyethylene glycol (PEG) as an active ingredient. For example , PEG is not recommended in ointments applied to damaged skin because some burn patients who received a PEG-based antimicrobial cream experienced renal tubular necrosis and died of kidney failure. PEG is used in the Moderna vaccine and matches the description of a PEG product manufactured by Sinopeg, a company in China. According to the Sinopeg website, that product is intended for "research

only". The Moderna vaccine also contains a lipid known by the name SM-102. The Pfizer vaccine also contains a lipid known by the name ALC-0315. According to the safety information on the Cayman Chemical Company website, that manufactures SM102 and ALC-0315, both of these products are intended for “research purposes – not for human or veterinary diagnostic or therapeutic use.” Despite this, PEG is used in these covid-19 vaccines.

Since the covid-19 vaccine does not trigger an immune response against SARS-CoV-2, mutations of the spike protein makes it possible for the virus to escape the effects of the vaccine and thus survive.

After 2 doses no one can form natural immunity after a covid 19 mrna genetic injection. After 3 - 4 doses, IGg4 classswitch occurs where the antibodies instead protect the virus - leading to a worsening health status when someone is infected with sars-cov-2.

Natural News reported findings on methods to stop spikeprotein production:

A study undertaken by researchers at the McCullough Foundation claims to have found a treatment for mRNA (modRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccination" and associated spike protein production.

A tweet from the fund explains that small interfering RNA, also known as siRNA, as well as ribonuclease targeting chimeras known as RIBOTACs, could "target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity."

In other words, if you or someone you know got the jab(s), there may be a solution, though the word chimeras in this context is a bit concerning because what exactly do these things do to the body? Are they really safe? We sure hope so.

According to the study, siRNA and RIBOTACs are so targeted in nature that they allow for "precise intervention," which hopefully means no negative side effects. The two technologies also offer "a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies," the McCullough Foundation says.

Conlustro Research says PROTACs break down spike protein, too

Another group called Conlustro Research joined the conversation on X about the new technology to unveil a technology of its own called PROTACs that the company says is "already breaking down spike protein."

"We have the protocol – and the body does itself through its own housekeeping system," the company added. "Follow gene therapy and simply reverse it. It's called NAD pathways plus Sirtuins. We can end the spike factory naturally."

A 2022 paper published in the journal Current Protocols offers further insights into targeted protein degradation and PROTACs, which is short for proteolysis-targeting chimeras.

Targeted protein degraders do not usually require strong binding affinity for their targets due to their sub-stoichiometric nature. This simply means that fewer molecules are needed to get the job done in previously inaccessible targets.

"Proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) are one class of targeted protein degraders that promote degradation by recruiting a target protein to an E3-ligase complex via a heterobifunctional molecule," the paper explains.

"The modular nature of PROTACs allows for their rational design and systematic optimization."

An X user named Ron Reece (@Mujhunter) asked Conlustro about the role that zinc deficiency plays in the proper function of SIRT1 and NAD, zinc deficiency having been mentioned all throughout the "pandemic" as a strong factor in COVID "infection."

"We expect people to have multi-vitamins of Vitamins A-K, zinc, Selenium, iron, copper and iodine at 100% RDA otherwise we can supply Magnesium is the only other daily at 375mg we supply for basic fundamental health," the company responded about its protocol.

Another user warned about the McCullough Foundation's protocol that hopefully the solution is not worse than the problem, as is often the case with artificial mechanisms of healing, i.e., pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

"As you say in your paper: 1. A barrier to the successful implementation of siRNAs is the off-target effects [80]," the person wrote. "2. Lipid-based (LNP) delivery systems [84,85] are required."

It turns out that siRNA and miRNA technologies were originally developed for "vaccine technology," but were later deemed to be too complicated, which is how the world ended up with modRNA.

"NOT Safe NOT Effective," added another X user.

The latest news about the prolific public health damage caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

More information that can be of interest:

Good news on mRNA and Nanotechnology Vaccine recovery - Using the Body’s Microbiome, Virome, and Phageome to Defeat Nanotechnology and mRNA Damage

EDTA Chelation Done Right is Safe EDTA clears out Covid Jab contents found in vials EDTA also binds Graphene oxide. This has been shown by live blood darkfield and light field microscopy before and after EDTA infusions.

Dr. Ana Michalcea “EDTA Chelation Dissolves the Artificial Intelligence Magnetic Hydrogel Weapon”

Dr. Ana Michalcea “Methylene Blue Binds Hydrogel In Lantus Insulin - Lantus Insulin Creates Chip Like Crystals, Methylene Blue Prevents Chip Formation”