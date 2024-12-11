The peer-reviewed journal Molecular Therapy has published a study about a medical chewing gum (FRIL gum) that works against influensa and herpes viruses.

ABSTRACT

Lack of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) vaccine, low vaccination rates of Influenza viruses, waning immunity and viral transmission after vaccination underscore the need to reduce viral loads at their transmission sites. Oral virus transmission is several orders of magnitude higher than nasal transmission. Therefore, in this study, we evaluated neutralization of viruses using a natural viral trap protein (FRIL) formulated in clinical-grade chewing gum. FRIL is highly stable in the lablab bean powder (683 days) and in chewing gum (790 days), and fully functional (794 days) when stored at ambient temperature. They passed the bioburden test with no aerobic bacteria, yeasts/molds, with minimal moisture content (1.28-5.9%). Bean gum extracts trapped HSV-1/HSV-2 75-94% in a dose-dependent manner through virus self-aggregation. Mastication simulator released >50% release of FRIL within 15 minutes of chewing the bean gum. In plaque reduction assays, >95% neutralization of H1N1 and H3N2 required ∼40mg/mL, HSV-1 160mg/mL, and HSV-2 74 mg/mL of bean gum for 1,000 copies/mL virus particles. Therefore, a 2000 mg bean gum tablet has more than adequate potency for clinical evaluation and is safe with no detectable levels of glycosides. These observations augur well for evaluating bean gum in human clinical studies to minimize virus infection/transmission.

