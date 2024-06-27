Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As you all well know, Mark Steyn has been sounding the alarm bells about where the West is headed for many decades. And guess what? We are there, and there's no turning back.

Where we are at is something that most people in the West cannot or do not want to understand. We have lived as free people in democracies with the bounty of the earth at our disposal. Precious few people comprehend the fragility of our liberty and freedom. Where a mere hundred years ago a fresh orange in a Christmas stocking would have been a source of an amazement, and a gift for the ages, we now can sit in our homes and with the click of a few buttons, get any product, from anywhere in the world, delivered to our doorstep.

We don't have to touch the earth or see another human. We are encouraged to be all about ourselves, always – to never grow up and never be independent. We just click click click, anaesthetized by our little devices as our countries turn worse than the Third World in every imaginable way, as our daughters and wives are raped and murdered, as our money won't buy the things it ought to buy, as all of our systems somehow, coincidentally of course, just don't work anymore. Our appliances don't last, and we are encouraged to "stay home, stay safe", inject ourselves with various Frankenstein potions, eat the bugs and listen to our betters... or else. All the while, our countries, hitherto known as the civilized world, are overwhelmed by unending tsunami waves of our replacements with whom we most always share not a single value, nor a single definition of what freedom actually means.

So we are here now. But because our lives in the West have been so rich and free, and because so many have had to work so little for so much, the ridiculous adult-child elites of our countries with their foolish, indulgent, decadent and suicidal ideas, perhaps think that that "this" – whatever "this" is, this experiment in destroying Western civilization through "diversity" and demography – is reversible. Their assumptions are fatal. And most maddening to me is the extent to which Jews, who ought to know better, have played such a serious role in the Great Unravelling. You reap what you sow.

Sadly, this is not a test in school that we can re-take. This is not an exam that we can re-do. This is not a dress rehearsal. There are, in fact, things that are permanent and irreversible, and selling you a fulsome bill of lies is simply one part of the communist and globalist taqiyah working its reassuring magic on the happily gullible masses.

Much like the trans gender mania cultists insisting that human puberty can be stopped and restarted at any time with no harm done (spoiler alert: it cannot), the demographic nuking of Western civilization can not be reversed. There's no turning back, we can only arm ourselves in as many ways as possible (literally, physically, figuratively, and spiritually) as the new thing settles in, as it is doing now.

A Brownstone Institute writing colleague of mine, Dr. David Bell, used a good turn of phrase last week: tumbling toward reality. He used this phrase in the context of analyzing our current post-Covid era, and people all over the world reckoning with the astonishing number of lies that were told and the truly sinister nature of what was done to us all in the name of "public health".

There's going to be a lot more tumbling toward reality. Most will only do so when they are dragged along, kicking and screaming. It's hard to swallow that man's capacity for destruction is almost as vast as G-d's love, power, grace and goodness is infinite. So keep your prayers focused, your loved ones protected, your powder dry and use your secret stash of courage now.