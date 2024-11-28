”As revealed in the nation's most widely distributed mainstream newspapers, New Straits Times and The Star, a RM60 million class-action lawsuit has been launched against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the World Health Organization (WHO), its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and various government agencies and officials.

The lawsuit shatters preconceived notions by accusing these entities of perpetuating a false narrative about the COVID-19 pandemic. "They made false and misleading suggestions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, which is actually a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories and deliberately made to resemble seasonal flu and subsequently suggested that only Toxic Experimental Vaccines be used to address the False Pandemic," claim the documents.”

“The crumbling narrative of "Safe and Effective" is no longer dismissed as mere conspiracy by many around the world. As the lawsuit unfolds, it brings to light alarming allegations that the so-called pandemic was nothing more than a manufactured crisis. "All defendants are extremely negligent either by not conducting clinical research and/or proper examinations on the validity of Covid-19 and the safety of Toxic Experimental Vaccines," the plaintiffs argue.

The Malaysian plaintiffs are not just seeking damages; they are calling for a court declaration that COVID-19 is a fabrication, crafted to echo the common flu and strategically released to manipulate global public health policies.

This lawsuit signals a growing skepticism and anger towards a system perceived to be more interested in money than human lives. As Malaysians and many others around the world watch this case unfold, the hope is that it will bring accountability and transparency to those who have wielded power unchecked for too long. The global community deserves answers, and this lawsuit might just be the first step towards uncovering the truth.”

Aussie_17 Malaysians Launch Class Action Lawsuit against Pfizer, the W.H.O., Director-General Tedros And Govt. Officials!

Previously about Malaysia:

”26 May 2024, Kuala Lumpur – Malaysians are coming together, filled with anger and prayer, standing against the World Health Organization (WHO). Their fight is for those who suffered from genetic mRNA vaccines. This powerful moment happened at the AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) gathering, named "A Prayer to Reject the IHR Amendment and Solidarity with Vaccine Affected Victims," held by Malaysia's Muslim Consumer's Association (PPIM). Here, vaccine victims and their families shared their pain and demanded justice.

The event was both heartbreaking and empowering. Families mourning loved ones stood with medical professionals who now regret their decisions. One doctor, filled with sorrow, admitted, "As a medical doctor, we are so ashamed of the mistake that we have made!" His words echoed the regret of many healthcare workers.

This gathering was not only to honor those lost but also to seek compensation from big companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. These companies are blamed for causing more harm than good with their vaccines. The participants made it clear that their suffering is real and cannot be ignored or dismissed as fake. This united stand of Malaysians, crossing all ethnic and religious lines, shows their demand for truth and accountability. They refuse to let the voices of their loved ones be silenced, calling for justice and transparency in the wake of these vaccine tragedies.”

Aussie_17 Furious Malaysians Unite in Rage and Prayer Against WHO, Showing Solidarity with Victims of Genetic mRNA

Even earlier from Malaysia:

“In a press conference initiated by the Muslim Consumer's Association (PPIM) in Malaysia on Dec 28, 2023, a collective voice of concern was raised about the safety and efficacy of the current COVID-19 vaccines being administered. The call for the immediate recall of these vaccines comes amidst growing reports of adverse effects from consumers and medical professionals alike.

Dr. Kenny Yong, a COVID-19 survivor and medical doctor involved in vaccine sales and distribution, emphatically stated, "This product isn't just a bad product, but indeed must be called back, or withdrawn, for evaluation or feedback or a total review or withdrawal." Dr. Yong expressed his concerns based on personal experiences with his patients. “Indeed, patients call me saying, 'Doc, you injected me with 3 doses, and now I've got COVID for the 4th time.’ This feedback isn't just from any doctor speaking casually or someone purposely anti-vaccine. This product, after four years of feedback and product reviews, genuinely has a bad track record; there are various side effects and issues.”

Another speaker, toxicologist Prof. Dr Mustapha Ali, noted for involvement in international drug trials and advisory roles with the WHO, emphasized the gravity of the situation: "Our people are dying. Everywhere we see people are dying, most of them are suffering, they cannot work." The speaker raised profound questions about the position of political figures regarding the vaccines. "After we know that these vaccines bring significant harm, after knowing that, the politicians don't see, do they? And now the world has come to know that this vaccine is not safe, vaccines are not safe; they should be stopped immediately and are being used under emergency situations, which means they are still being studied."

The press conference also heard a grim recap of the concerns expressed by a religious Muslim leader, Ustaz Noor Azman "…today we have a lot of complaints from people who are feeling very sick now. Some of them are now OKUs (People with Disabilities). Some of them cannot work at all. Some of them have even died," highlighting escalating concerns post-vaccination mandates.”

Auzzie_17 Consumer's Association in Malaysia (PPIM) Demands Immediate Withdrawal of mRNA Vaccines Following Alarming Safety Concerns

Malaysia November 2023: Protest in Malaysia's National Mosque - 250 000 (excess) deaths and authorities are in denial, 3 - 4 teachers have died every day in the last three years since the covid 19 "vaccine" / injection rollout. 25 million are sick.

Aussie_17: Watch this powerful speech in Malaysia's National Mosque (Nov 11th, 2023) Global Awakening! Almost 250,000 have died but deaths are denied. (In comparison, according to WHO, 37K have died from COVID) Teachers' Association met us, teachers are dying every day - 3 to 4 people dying daily for 3 years It means that five or six thousand teachers have died.

“The Ministry of Health that has lied to us many times, let's not forget that the Ministry of Health has lied to us in the case of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The Ministry of Health said that the vaccine is safe and effective, let's jab, and protect ourselves, and protect everyone around us. The truth is we hung ourselves and we hung everyone, the Ministry of Health that has deceived 25 million Malaysians who have been injected with vaccines and they know this vaccine is an experimental vaccine and the parliament says this is an experimental vaccine. I think if you guys knew this vaccine was an experimental vaccine, you guys wouldn't take it but because the government says it is safe and effective. Almost 25 million Malaysians are sick and almost 250,000 have died but deaths are denied, Dr. Roland said deaths in Malaysia up 28% this is Dr. Roland did his own research because the statistics department did not release this study. Teachers' Association met us, teachers are dying every day - 3 to 4 people dying daily for 3 years It means that five or six thousand teachers have died. Nurses' association has now told us that many have died right, they just don't know how many figures but Dr. Noah Azman recently showed a Health Ministry's nurse website many died, young people died, we cannot deny that this is because of the vaccine. They say it's because of a heart attack, why do they have a heart attack? because of blot clots! his blood clots because our vaccine. We challenged the Ministry of Health, the vaccine used was an mRNA vaccine and this vaccine can kill the children.”

Lawyer Matthias Chang uncovers FDA document - not FDA approved - people can accept or refuse #CovidVaccine - the significant known and potential risks or benefits of Pfizer and the extent of benefits or risks are unknown

Lawyer Matthias Chang makes criminal allegations against the Director General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Health!

Malaysian physician with many FB followers apologyzing for not giving advice on how to prevent sars-cov-2 holistically. Now regrets going along with the covid vaccine narrative. Apologyzing Pfizer malpractice.